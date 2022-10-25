Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jubilee Metals Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLP   GB0031852162

JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC

(JLP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:40 2022-10-25 am EDT
11.77 GBX   -4.30%
03:40aJubilee Metals annual profit slumps as costs rise after expansion plan
AI
03:23aJubilee Metals : Consent Letter 2022
PU
03:13aJubilee Metals : Webcom Letter 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jubilee Metals annual profit slumps as costs rise after expansion plan

10/25/2022 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Jubilee Metals Group PLC on Tuesday reported that its annual profit declined steeply as costs ballooned following a huge capital expansion programme.

The London-based metal processing company posted a 40% drop in pretax profit to GBP26.5 million for the financial year that ended June 30 from GBP43.0 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased by 5.4% to GBP140.0 million from GBP132.8 million after completing its investment programme.

The company said its "transformative year" had been primarily facilitated by a GBP58 million capital expansion project through which it acquired and refurbished processing facilities in South Africa's platinum group metals and chrome-rich Bushveld Complex, and the copper-rich Southern extent of Zambia.

For the full year, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were 25% lower at GBP36.8 million from GBP49.3 million as costs shot up.

Cost of sales surged by 53% to GBP94.7 million from GBP61.7 million.

Earnings per share fell by 60% to 0.73 pence from 1.81 pence. No dividend was declared again.

Total platinum group metals sold, including third party joint venture, declined by 17% to 41,586 ounces from 50,162 ounces. But copper sold soared by 88% to 2,604 tonnes from 1,387 tonnes.

"The year to June 2022 was a transformative year in Jubilee's journey. The team has delivered a significantly expanded and further diversified operational footprint. We overcame a number of challenges to execute a highly complex capital expansion programme and established a solid foundation in our pursuit of becoming a global leader in processing and retreating historical mine waste and perceived waste, whilst growing responsibly," Chief Executive Leon Coetzer said.

Looking ahead, the group said the new enlarged Nyoni PGM and chrome operations in South Africa have set the platform to deliver 44,000 PGM ounces and 1.2 million tonnes of chrome concentrate per annum.

It said it remains positive on the fundamentals of copper that is key to the electrification story going forward.

Jubilee shares were down 4.6% to 11.74 pence each in London on Tuesday morning, and fell 2.0% to ZAR2.50 each in Johannesburg.

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.64% 401.98 Real-time Quote.-23.83%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.60% 1799.77 Real-time Quote.-8.36%
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC -4.30% 11.771 Delayed Quote.-24.31%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.07% 130.46 Real-time Quote.-24.06%
All news about JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
03:40aJubilee Metals annual profit slumps as costs rise after expansion plan
AI
03:23aJubilee Metals : Consent Letter 2022
PU
03:13aJubilee Metals : Webcom Letter 2022
PU
10/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
09/05Jubilee Metals' Zambia Copper Concentrator Project Reaches Nameplate Capacity
MT
08/10FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.3% Amid Easing US Inflation
DJ
08/10Pound's Underperformance May Persist on Prospect of UK Blackouts
DJ
08/10FTSE 100 Edges Down as TUI, Prudential Fall
DJ
08/10TUI Drops as Disruption Costs Weigh
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 152 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net cash 2022 8,66 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 329 M 372 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 559
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Jubilee Metals Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,30 GBX
Average target price 19,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Coetzer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peet van Coller Group Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa-Oliveira Non-Executive Chairman
Evan Kirby Executive Director & Technical Director
Nicholas Taylor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC-24.31%372
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-21.37%20 406
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-44.32%13 081
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.45%8 170
ALROSA-45.57%7 847
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.17.81%7 636