(Alliance News) - Jubilee Metals Group PLC on Monday said it has appointed Neal Reynolds as chief financial officer, effective October 1, as well as Ricus Grimbreek as head of energy metals.

The London-based metal processing company said acting CFO Pedja Kovacevic will continue in his role as chief of strategy & advisory once Reynolds has joined the company.

Grimbreek will lead Jubilee Metals' expansion drive into energy metals with a specific focus on the roll-out of the company's Zambian copper strategy.

Jubilee Metals said Reynolds has more than 14 years of experience in mostly African-focused mining and metals operations. He was most recently chief operational officer at Democratic Republic of the Congo-focused copper and cobalt producer Chemaf Resources Ltd. In 2019, he was appointed CFO of Mopani Copper Mines PLC and late became CFO of Glencore Copper Africa, of Glencore PLC.

Jubilee Metals also noted incoming Head of Energy Metals Grimbreek has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry holding "various executive management and technical roles with global mining houses".

"I am pleased to welcome Neal to this important role at Jubilee and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to build capacity and grow our footprint in Zambia and investigate new opportunities in South Africa," said Chief Executive Officer Leon Coetzer.

"Additionally, I am delighted to welcome Ricus to the Jubilee Metals team and believe that, with more than 30 years of experience in various management and technical roles, he will make an invaluable contribution to the team and will assist in achieving our goal of rapid growth and expansion specifically in Zambia."

Coetzer continued: "I am equally pleased to be announcing the new executive structure within the group which I am confident provides the organisational capacity to support our ambitious growth strategy, both in South Africa and Zambia."

In London, Jubilee Metals shares were up 4.8% to 7.17 pence each in London on Monday morning. In Johannesburg, they were 4.2% to ZAR1.74 each.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.