Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jubilee Metals Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLP   GB0031852162

JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC

(JLP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:17:02 2023-06-06 am EDT
7.350 GBX   +2.08%
04:24aJubilee Metals in new partnership to boost SA chrome, PGM operations
AN
03:05aJubilee Metals to Invest $8 Million Under Chrome Facility Retrofitting Agreement in South Africa
MT
04/26Jubilee Metals : 9 months production and corporate update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jubilee Metals in new partnership to boost SA chrome, PGM operations

06/06/2023 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Jubilee Metals Group PLC said on Tuesday it had entered into a new partnership agreement that aims to boost its chrome and platinum group metals operations in South Africa.

Under the terms of this agreement, the London-based metal processing company said it had committed to upgrade an existing 360,000 tonnes per annum chrome processing facility, which is located adjacent to the group's operations in Limpopo, South Africa.

Jubilee targets to complete the expansion of this plant to 720,000 tonne per annum within 12 months of commencing operations at the retrofitted facility. The PGM rich tails produced will be processed at the group's expanded Inyoni chrome and PGM facility in Limpopo.

The company has budgeted a capital investment of USD8 million to complete the plant, which will be funded through its own cashflows and balance sheet.

The new agreement establishes a six-year initial partnership that may be renewed for a further four years, the company said.

The agreement is in line with Jubilee's growth target of reaching an annualised production rate of 2 million tonnes of chrome concentrate over the next 24 months.

"The new partnership establishes a long-term relationship directly with a producing mining operation on the western limb of the Bushveld complex, offering Jubilee greater exposure to the potential earnings of the chrome produced through Jubilee's renowned efficiencies," Jubilee Chief Excutive Leon Coetzer said.

Shares in Jubilee rose by 2.1% at 7.35 pence on Tuesday morning in London, while its Johannesburg shares were up 1.7% at ZAR1.80.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.08% 451.4 Real-time Quote.-1.10%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.60% 1950.49 Real-time Quote.-0.06%
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC 2.08% 7.35 Delayed Quote.-29.06%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.12% 145.27 Real-time Quote.-4.69%
All news about JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
04:24aJubilee Metals in new partnership to boost SA chrome, PGM operations
AN
03:05aJubilee Metals to Invest $8 Million Under Chrome Facility Retrofitting Agreement in Sou..
MT
04/26Jubilee Metals : 9 months production and corporate update
PU
04/24FTSE 100 Closes Slightly in Red as Basic Resources, Telecoms Drag
DJ
04/24HSBC Vs. Shareholders Battle Over Breakup Intensifies
DJ
04/24Jubilee Metals full-year platinum group metals guidance unchanged
AN
04/24Jubilee Metals Expects Chrome Concentrate Production to Exceed FY23 Guidance
MT
04/24FTSE 100 Led Lower By Mining and Energy Shares
DJ
04/24Sterling Could Rise as Asset Managers Trim Bets Against Currency
DJ
03/30SocGen cuts Next; Jefferies cuts CMC markets
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 161 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2023 14,0 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net Debt 2023 16,0 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,20x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 197 M 245 M 245 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 874
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Jubilee Metals Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,20 GBX
Average target price 17,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Coetzer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pedja Kovacevic Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa-Oliveira Non-Executive Chairman
Evan Kirby Executive Director & Technical Director
Nicholas Taylor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC-29.06%245
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-20.25%15 483
NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.53%3 249
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED-16.49%2 036
THARISA PLC4.95%328
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED-21.95%271
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer