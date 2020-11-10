Log in
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC

JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC

(JLP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/10 06:06:02 am
7.25 GBX   +4.32%
06:05aJUBILEE METALS : reports strong full-year on record production
PU
06:03aJUBILEE METALS : > Download PDF (3.9MB | 112 pages)
PU
11/05JUBILEE METALS : nearly doubles copper tailings rights in Zambia
PU
Jubilee Metals : reports strong full-year on record production

11/10/2020 | 06:05am EST

'This reporting period again showcases the strength and resilience of Jubilee's business strategy,' chief executive Leon Coetzer said.

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) has reported a 132% rise in total revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, up to £54.8mln from £23.6mln.

The group's underlying earnings (adjusted EBITDA) also increased sharply, it noted, rising by 132% to £22.6mln whilst earnings per share was marked at 0.94p, up 96%. Cash flow from operating activity was described as strong, reported at £19.4mln versus £4.76mln in 2019.

'This reporting period again showcases the strength and resilience of Jubilee's business strategy with sustained, strong growth in all aspects of the company despite the unprecedented challenges faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,' chief executive Leon Coetzer said in the results statement.

The company, meanwhile, almost doubled investment - with funds committed to acquisitions and purchases of property, plant and equipment - marked at £13.5mln.

During the period, it paid £9.2mln in cash to acquire the Sable Zinc Refinery in Kabwe, Zambia, which is located next to large stockpiles of zinc, lead and vanadium which the company has contracted from BMR Group.

Operationally, Jubilee set company records for production at 40,743 ounces of platinum group metals (23,847 ounces in 2019), generating £34.5mln of revenue up from £15.8mln in the prior year, whilst it produced 377,883 tonnes of chrome concentrate (181,947 tonnes in 2019) to generate £17.2mln of revenue up from £7.8mln.

In the current financial year to date, the company noted that PGM and chrome operations have set further company records, with operational earnings of £15.17mln in the most recent quarter ending September 30.

The calendar Q3 saw Jubilee reach its highest quarterly PGM production volumes, with 15,044 ounces. This was supported by 136,162 tonnes of chrome concentrate produced under tolling agreements from third party ore suppliers.

Coetzer commented: 'Jubilee's results reinforce the company's confidence in what it refers to as 'The Jubilee Way', continuously striving to translate leading in-house processing and metals recovery excellence into industry-leading operational efficiencies.

'Jubilee's achievements in the chrome industry in particular, with the introduction of its in-house developed Fine Chrome recovery plant and its state of the art Inyoni PGM recovery plant, are examples of The Jubilee Way in action.'

He added: 'As a product of these achievements, Jubilee is also seeing an increase in approaches from established industry players looking to partner and work with Jubilee in order to improve overall operational efficiencies and target previously discarded metal values.

'This is evidence that Jubilee's brand as a leading metals recovery company has travelled across metal groups and mining jurisdictions and holds the potential to contribute significantly to future growth.'

Disclaimer

Jubilee Metals Group plc published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 11:04:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 64,8 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 147 M 193 M 194 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Jubilee Metals Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,00 GBX
Last Close Price 6,95 GBX
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 72,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Coetzer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Colin Bird Non-Executive Chairman
Carina de Beer Group Chief Financial Officer
Evan Kirby Executive Director & Technical Director
Christopher Kagiso Molefe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC78.21%193
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-12.90%19 050
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED46.34%9 976
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED12.90%8 237
ALROSA-3.38%7 690
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.42.69%7 109
