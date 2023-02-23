Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022

Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited Condensed Interim Financial Statements Half Yearly December 31, 2022 (Un-Audited)

Company Information Board of Directors Mr. Shaukat Shafi (Chairman) Mr. Shams Rafi (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Salman Rafi Mr. Usman Shafi Mr. Aurangzeb Shafi Mr. Adnan Amjad Mr. Umer Shafi Mrs. Sana Salman Audit Committee Mr. Adnan Amjad (Chairman) Mr. Usman Shafi (Member) Mr. Shaukat Shafi (Member) Company Secretary Mr. Muhammad Zeeshan Saleem Auditors Riaz Ahmed & Company Chartered Accountants Legal Advisor Arain Law Associates Bankers Habib Bank Limited National Bank of Pakistan Soneri Bank Limited Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Faysal Bank Limited Allied Bank Limited Registered Office 503-E. Johar Town Lahore, Pakistan Mills B-28, Manghopir Road, S.I.T.E.

Directors' Report To The Shareholders Dear Shareholders, The Directors of the Company are pleased to present the results for the Half Year ended December 31, 2022 along with the Auditors' Review Report. Net Profit/(Loss) During the period, the company made a net loss of Rs. (1,392,721) after charging costs, expenses and provisions for the year, as compared to previous period's net loss of Rs. (2,518,220). Financial Results The financial results of the company are summarized below: Rupees Rupees Period Ended On Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Revenue 3,649,986 1,506,265 Cost of Revenue (2,435,589) (2,028,216) Gross Profit/(Loss) 1,214,397 (521,951) Gross Profit/(Loss)% 33.3% (35)% Administration and Other Operating Costs (24,532,827) (26,613,727) Other Income 28,267,378 27,091,521 Finance Charges (7,486) (16,044) Provision for Tax (6,364,183) (2,458,019) Profit/(Loss) after Tax (1,392,721) (2,518,220) Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (0.04) (0.08) Compared to the same period of the previous year, the results have improved substantially. The management is confident that results for the remaining half of the current financial year will continue to improve. During the review, observations raised by the auditors are addressed below:

Quote Trade debts, loans and advances and other receivables as at 31 December 2022 include Rupees 19.298 million, Rupees 22.574 million and Rupees 14.755 million respectively receivable from an associated company outstanding since long. Furthermore, one of the financial institution, on default by the associated company in preceding years, realized the Company's investments in equity securities pledged against lending to associated company. The Company treated the market price of such securities at the date of realization by the financial institution as disposal value amounting to Rupees 40.963 million and accounted for it as other receivables. The Company is uncertain about the party from whom it is to be recovered. In addition, loan and advances and other receivables as at 31 December 2022 include aggregate balance of Rupees 12.837 million receivable from other than related parties outstanding for more than one year. The management has not provided us with its assessment of expected credit losses in respect of trade and other receivables nor did account for any allowance for expected credit losses in the financial statements in respect of such balances; Unquote The decision of the legal petition filed against the said company for the recovery is still pending. Our legal counsel has confirmed that no financial loss due to this case is expected. Management believes a favorable outcome and will recover the outstanding amount including the amount pertaining to the investment transferred/disposed of by the financial institution. Receivable from other than related parties include 5.33 million from government institutions in respect of sales tax and custom rebate. Quote During the prior years, the Company's petition in Honorable Lahore High Court praying restraining Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) from recovering the amount of general sales tax (GST) arrears and disconnecting the gas connection was dismissed for being not maintainable. Accordingly, SSGCL raised bill for outstanding arrears amounting to Rupees 17.868 million and encashed the bank guarantee of Rupees 2 million and forfeited gas security deposit of Rupees 10.823 million against its demand and disconnected the gas connection. The Company has not accounted for the demand of SSGCL and treated the balance of encashed bank guarantee and forfeited gas security deposit aggregately amounting to Rupees 12.823 million as receivable from SSGCL accounted for as other receivable. The management has not adopted any legal recourse against the act of SSGCL till the reporting date despite the lapse of significant period since dismissal purporting recovery of this balance as doubtful. Accordingly, we remained unable to satisfy ourselves in respect of this receivable and non-recognition of demand of SSGCL. Unquote The company filed an application in Lahore High Court regarding the recovery of the amount adjusted from the bank guarantee and the security deposit by SSGCL. Lahore High Court, after listening the arguments in multiple hearing, directed the Federal Board of Revenue to present the factual position to the company (Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited). After verification, FBR has issued a letter stating that during the period (2009 - 2014), the company had a status of zero- rating.