Judges Scientific PLC - London-based company focused on acquiring and developing businesses in the scientific instrument sector - Non-Executive Chair Alexander Hambro sells 1,000 shares at 10,941.25 pence, worth GBP109,413, in London on Monday. Hambro is now interested in 45,414 shares, a 0.69% stake.

Current stock price: 10,767.31 pence, closed down 1.2% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 21%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

