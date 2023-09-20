Chairman's statement

In an improving business environment, the Group's operations continued to progress from the difficulties caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine with the first half of 2023 establishing new records in Organic order intake, Organic revenues and Organic EBITA contribution. Adjusted pre-tax profits and Adjusted earnings per share also reached new records, including a full six-month contribution from Geotek together with a modest maiden contribution from the two small acquisitions which were completed in the first half, Henniker Scientific Limited ("Henniker") and Bossa Nova Vision LLC ("Bossa Nova").

In February we were pleased to welcome Dr Tim Prestidge to the Board as Group Business Development Director. With his significant experience in leadership and innovation, Tim's appointment serves as a reinforcement of the executive team.

Order intake

As we entered this six-month period China ended its national lockdown which edged Organic order intake toward normality. Not all Organic businesses reached a complete recovery but, as a whole, bookings were successful and 14% up on H1 2022. Organic intake for the first half was 28% above H1 2019, the last pre-pandemic comparative; this shows a compound annual growth rate of 6.3%, although still not quite the 9% pre-Covid Organic revenue trend yet.

All regions showed progress, the most successful being China/Hong Kong, which grew 78% after two years of stagnation and produced more than half of the total absolute increase. North America was up 6.6% including 10.3% in the US. Europe grew 7.5% with the best performance in Germany and the worst in the Czech Republic. The UK progressed 4.5% and the Rest of the World 3.5% with an excellent increase in Japan (+103%).

Revenues

The revival in order intake and the large order book at the start of H1 drove strong Organic sales revenues. Revenue growth was tempered by the ongoing supply chain difficulties but these attenuated during the period, enabling Organic revenues to reach £53.3m, which was a 16.5% increase over H1 2022. Total Group revenues for the period increased to £61.3m (H1 2022: £46.4m), including a much larger six-month contribution from Geotek (against only one month in H1 2022).

Organic revenues increased in all territories, particularly in North America (up 43%). The Rest of the World grew 16% and the UK 12%. China/Hong Kong increased 5% and the Rest of Europe ahead by 4%. The largest absolute changes by country were the US (up £4m) and Taiwan (up £1.1m), followed by the UK, Sweden and Germany (up £0.6m each). Turkey was down £0.6m.

Although the growth in Organic intake (14%) was lower than the growth in Organic revenues (16.5%), in absolute terms Organic order intake was still larger than Organic revenues, resulting in an increased Organic order book at 22.4 weeks (21.3 weeks at 30 June 2022). The Group total order book stood at 23.5 weeks.

Geotek's revenues significantly supplemented Organic growth, together with a small addition from the two acquisitions completed in H1. As explained at the time of the acquisition, Geotek would normally generate its revenues in relatively equal measures from each of its three divisions: instruments, services and coring. Coring expeditions would typically (but not necessarily) occur once a year, with the timing of the Coring revenue recognition being uncertain. As in 2022, coring activity in 2023 is taking place in H2 and Group revenues and profits will therefore be weighted towards the second half. Looking further forward, we are anticipating another expedition during the course of 2024, although it is currently expected to take place towards the end of the year causing uncertainty regarding the amount of the related revenue to be recognised in 2024.

Profits

Adjusted operating profit improved 41% to £14.2m (H1 2022: £10.1m) and Adjusted pre-tax profit progressed 33% to £12.8m (H1

2022: £9.6m); the lower growth reflects the increase in Adjusted interest expense resulting from the Geotek acquisition.

The main drivers of improved profitability were the contribution of Geotek and the increase in Organic revenue: the EBITA contribution of the Organic businesses progressed 12% versus H1 2022 despite the delayed effect of measures taken to compensate for the inflationary pressures.

Return on Total Invested Capital ("ROTIC") improved from 21.3% at 31 December 2022 to 22.8% for the trailing 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (30 June 2022: ROTIC of 29.6%). The reduction in ROTIC compared with 30 June 2022 reflects the size and higher multiple paid for the large Geotek acquisition.

Adjusted basic earnings per share grew 23% to 152.8p (H1 2022: 124.6p) and Adjusted diluted earnings per share progressed similarly to 150.3p from 123.0p. Adjusted Earnings per share grew less than pre-tax profit mostly as a result of the increase in UK corporation tax rates to 25% during the period. The increase in the issued share capital following settlement of the Geotek earn-out had a minor impact but this will accentuate in H2.

The Directors continue to publish Adjusted figures alongside the statutory results, prepared consistently with past reports, in order to communicate to shareholders what is, in the Directors' opinion, the true operating performance of the Group. The total pre-tax adjustments of £12.0m (H1 2022: £5.7m) consist primarily of a £6.1m charge for amortisation of acquired intangible assets arising through acquisition and £5.5m in respect of the premium on the shares issued to satisfy the Geotek earn-out. These adjusting items reduce profit before tax from £12.8m to £0.8m (H1 2022: £3.9m) and result in a loss per share of 18.7p basic and 18.4p diluted (H1 2022: earnings of 44.4p per share basic and 43.8p per share diluted).