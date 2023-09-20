Judges Scientific plc
Interim Report 2023
Chairman's statement
In an improving business environment, the Group's operations continued to progress from the difficulties caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine with the first half of 2023 establishing new records in Organic order intake, Organic revenues and Organic EBITA contribution. Adjusted pre-tax profits and Adjusted earnings per share also reached new records, including a full six-month contribution from Geotek together with a modest maiden contribution from the two small acquisitions which were completed in the first half, Henniker Scientific Limited ("Henniker") and Bossa Nova Vision LLC ("Bossa Nova").
In February we were pleased to welcome Dr Tim Prestidge to the Board as Group Business Development Director. With his significant experience in leadership and innovation, Tim's appointment serves as a reinforcement of the executive team.
Order intake
As we entered this six-month period China ended its national lockdown which edged Organic order intake toward normality. Not all Organic businesses reached a complete recovery but, as a whole, bookings were successful and 14% up on H1 2022. Organic intake for the first half was 28% above H1 2019, the last pre-pandemic comparative; this shows a compound annual growth rate of 6.3%, although still not quite the 9% pre-Covid Organic revenue trend yet.
All regions showed progress, the most successful being China/Hong Kong, which grew 78% after two years of stagnation and produced more than half of the total absolute increase. North America was up 6.6% including 10.3% in the US. Europe grew 7.5% with the best performance in Germany and the worst in the Czech Republic. The UK progressed 4.5% and the Rest of the World 3.5% with an excellent increase in Japan (+103%).
Revenues
The revival in order intake and the large order book at the start of H1 drove strong Organic sales revenues. Revenue growth was tempered by the ongoing supply chain difficulties but these attenuated during the period, enabling Organic revenues to reach £53.3m, which was a 16.5% increase over H1 2022. Total Group revenues for the period increased to £61.3m (H1 2022: £46.4m), including a much larger six-month contribution from Geotek (against only one month in H1 2022).
Organic revenues increased in all territories, particularly in North America (up 43%). The Rest of the World grew 16% and the UK 12%. China/Hong Kong increased 5% and the Rest of Europe ahead by 4%. The largest absolute changes by country were the US (up £4m) and Taiwan (up £1.1m), followed by the UK, Sweden and Germany (up £0.6m each). Turkey was down £0.6m.
Although the growth in Organic intake (14%) was lower than the growth in Organic revenues (16.5%), in absolute terms Organic order intake was still larger than Organic revenues, resulting in an increased Organic order book at 22.4 weeks (21.3 weeks at 30 June 2022). The Group total order book stood at 23.5 weeks.
Geotek's revenues significantly supplemented Organic growth, together with a small addition from the two acquisitions completed in H1. As explained at the time of the acquisition, Geotek would normally generate its revenues in relatively equal measures from each of its three divisions: instruments, services and coring. Coring expeditions would typically (but not necessarily) occur once a year, with the timing of the Coring revenue recognition being uncertain. As in 2022, coring activity in 2023 is taking place in H2 and Group revenues and profits will therefore be weighted towards the second half. Looking further forward, we are anticipating another expedition during the course of 2024, although it is currently expected to take place towards the end of the year causing uncertainty regarding the amount of the related revenue to be recognised in 2024.
Profits
Adjusted operating profit improved 41% to £14.2m (H1 2022: £10.1m) and Adjusted pre-tax profit progressed 33% to £12.8m (H1
2022: £9.6m); the lower growth reflects the increase in Adjusted interest expense resulting from the Geotek acquisition.
The main drivers of improved profitability were the contribution of Geotek and the increase in Organic revenue: the EBITA contribution of the Organic businesses progressed 12% versus H1 2022 despite the delayed effect of measures taken to compensate for the inflationary pressures.
Return on Total Invested Capital ("ROTIC") improved from 21.3% at 31 December 2022 to 22.8% for the trailing 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (30 June 2022: ROTIC of 29.6%). The reduction in ROTIC compared with 30 June 2022 reflects the size and higher multiple paid for the large Geotek acquisition.
Adjusted basic earnings per share grew 23% to 152.8p (H1 2022: 124.6p) and Adjusted diluted earnings per share progressed similarly to 150.3p from 123.0p. Adjusted Earnings per share grew less than pre-tax profit mostly as a result of the increase in UK corporation tax rates to 25% during the period. The increase in the issued share capital following settlement of the Geotek earn-out had a minor impact but this will accentuate in H2.
The Directors continue to publish Adjusted figures alongside the statutory results, prepared consistently with past reports, in order to communicate to shareholders what is, in the Directors' opinion, the true operating performance of the Group. The total pre-tax adjustments of £12.0m (H1 2022: £5.7m) consist primarily of a £6.1m charge for amortisation of acquired intangible assets arising through acquisition and £5.5m in respect of the premium on the shares issued to satisfy the Geotek earn-out. These adjusting items reduce profit before tax from £12.8m to £0.8m (H1 2022: £3.9m) and result in a loss per share of 18.7p basic and 18.4p diluted (H1 2022: earnings of 44.4p per share basic and 43.8p per share diluted).
Corporate activity
On 3 April 2023, the Group acquired 100% of the share capital of Henniker Scientific Limited ("Henniker"), a company specialising in instruments for plasma and surface science applications, based in Runcorn. The initial consideration was £1.85m paid in cash on completion plus excess cash. A cash earn-out capped at £0.46m will be paid if and to the extent that Henniker's EBIT for 2023 or 2024 reaches toward £0.58m.
On 2 May 2023, the Group acquired 100% of the share capital of Bossa Nova Vision LLC ("BNV"), a California based company specialising in imaging technology for the hair care industry for a consideration of $1.6m in cash. BNV produced $0.4m EBIT in 2022. BNV will, over time, be integrated into Dia-Stron as both companies offer complementary instrumentation to the hair industry.
Cashflow and net debt
The Group saw reasonable cash conversion: cash generated from operations grew to £11.5m (H1 2022: £8.2m) representing 81%
of Adjusted operating profit (H1 2022: 81%). Cash generation was still affected by increased working capital requirements from stockpiling of components to counteract supply channel difficulties and increased work in progress due to component shortages.
The interim balance sheet includes cash balances of £14.6m and Adjusted net debt of £50.0m from £52.0m at the beginning of 2023.
Dividend
In accordance with the Company's policy of increasing dividends by no less than 10% per annum, the Board is declaring an interim dividend of 27p (2022: 22p), which will be paid on Friday 3 November 2023 to shareholders on the register on Friday 6 October 2023. The shares will go ex-dividend on Thursday 5 October 2023. The interim dividend is covered 5.7 times by Adjusted earnings (2022: 5.7 times).
Outlook
Last year we said ""Business as usual" in comparison to pre-pandemic has not returned yet". While this is still the case, improvement is continuing. Well-documented world tensions are unresolved and breed a tendency to reshore and buy local, a trend that is not ideal for the scientific community which thrives on free exchange and a cosmopolitan atmosphere. Furthermore, vast government debt worldwide is aggravated by high interest rates, and those as well as inflation seem to always last longer than promised. Therefore, growth in research spending may be less smooth as a result.
That said, we are well configured in the face of uncertainty: our niche businesses are less vulnerable to inflation, Sterling is still a very competitive currency and the debt incurred in 2022 was hedged at an advantageous fixed rate. Higher interest rates on future deals and higher taxation must sharpen our acquisition discipline and our focus on cash generation.
At the end of August, Organic order intake remained 13% ahead and the total order book was 21 weeks. This together with an anticipated strong H2 contribution from Geotek, provides the Board with confidence that Adjusted Earnings per Share for the full year will meet current market expectations.
Alex Hambro
Chairman
20 September 2023
Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
Year to
Adjusting
30 June
Adjusting
30 June 31 December
Adjusted
items
2023
Adjusted
items
2022
2022
Note
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Revenue
3
61.3
-
61.3
46.4
-
46.4
113.2
Operating costs
3,4
(47.1)
(12.4)
(59.5)
(36.3)
(5.2)
(41.5)
(95.0)
Operating profit/(loss)
14.2
(12.4)
1.8
10.1
(5.2)
4.9
18.2
Interest income
0.1
-
0.1
-
-
-
0.2
Interest expense
4
(1.5)
0.4
(1.1)
(0.5)
(0.5)
(1.0)
(2.4)
Profit/(loss) before tax
12.8
(12.0)
0.8
9.6
(5.7)
3.9
16.0
Taxation (charge)/credit
(2.8)
1.0
(1.8)
(1.5)
0.6
(0.9)
(3.2)
Profit/(loss) for the period
10.0
(11.0)
(1.0)
8.1
(5.1)
3.0
12.8
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
9.8
(11.0)
(1.2)
7.9
(5.1)
2.8
12.5
Non-controlling interests
0.2
-
0.2
0.2
-
0.2
0.3
Profit/(loss) for the period
10.0
(11.0)
(1.0)
8.1
(5.1)
3.0
12.8
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Retirement benefits actuarial gain
0.2
1.4
2.1
Deferred tax on retirement benefits actuarial
gain
-
(0.4)
(0.5)
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange (loss)/gain on translation of foreign
subsidiaries
(0.1)
0.2
0.1
Other comprehensive income for the
period, net of tax
0.1
1.2
1.7
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the
period
(0.9)
4.2
14.5
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(1.1)
4.0
14.2
Non-controlling interests
0.2
0.2
0.3
Pence
Pence
Pence
Pence
Pence
Earnings per share - adjusted
Basic
5
152.8
124.6
363.8
Diluted
5
150.3
123.0
359.0
Earnings per share - total
Basic
5
(18.7)
44.4
196.1
Diluted
5
(18.4)
43.8
193.5
Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet
30 June
30 June 31 December
2023
2022
2022
Note
£m
£m
£m
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
6
52.6
50.5
51.4
Other intangible assets
7
41.0
49.7
44.4
Property, plant and equipment
16.7
15.3
15.9
Right-of-use leased assets
6.5
4.3
4.2
Retirement benefit surplus
11
1.5
-
1.2
Deferred tax assets
-
4.1
-
118.3
123.9
117.1
Current assets
Inventories
28.4
21.9
22.3
Trade and other receivables
25.7
20.1
25.6
Cash and cash equivalents
14.6
36.4
20.8
68.7
78.4
68.7
Total assets
187.0
202.3
185.8
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(26.5)
(28.4)
(25.9)
Payables relating to acquisitions
9
(1.6)
(48.2)
(34.3)
Borrowings
10
(6.2)
(6.7)
(6.2)
Right-of-use lease liabilities
(1.2)
(1.0)
(1.0)
Current tax liabilities
(3.3)
(2.0)
(2.2)
(38.8)
(86.3)
(69.6)
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
10
(56.8)
(52.5)
(49.4)
Right-of-use lease liabilities
(5.5)
(3.4)
(3.3)
Deferred tax liabilities
(8.6)
(12.5)
(9.0)
(70.9)
(68.4)
(61.7)
Total liabilities
(109.7)
(154.7)
(131.3)
Net assets
77.3
47.6
54.5
EQUITY
Share capital
8
0.3
0.3
0.3
Share premium
17.6
17.0
17.2
Other reserves
26.9
4.2
4.1
Retained earnings
32.1
26.0
32.7
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
76.9
47.5
54.3
Non-controlling interests
0.4
0.1
0.2
Total equity
77.3
47.6
54.5
