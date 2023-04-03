Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Judges Scientific plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDG   GB0032398678

JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC

(JDG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:49:16 2023-04-03 am EDT
8640.80 GBX   +1.66%
04:22aJudges Scientific acquires Henniker for up to GBP2.3 million
AN
03/22FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.4% Ahead of FOMC Decision
DJ
03/22Judges Scientific lifts yearly dividend by 23%; profit rises
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Judges Scientific acquires Henniker for up to GBP2.3 million

04/03/2023 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Judges Scientific PLC on Monday said it acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Henniker Scientific Ltd for an initial GBP1.8 million, rising to a maximum of GBP2.3 million.

Judges Scientific is a London-based acquirer of scientific-instrument companies, while Henniker is a Runcorn, Cheshire-based company specialising in deposition and plasma technology.

Judges Scientific said it will pay an initial consideration of GBP1.8 million for Henniker, followed by an earn-out payment due in 2024 and equal to four times earnings before interest and tax for the year ended March, 31, 2024 minus GBP1.8 million.

The total consideration, cash plus earn-out is capped at GBP2.3 million, which would be achieved if EBIT for its financial 2024 equals GBP578,000, it said.

This is alongside an additional payment will be made to reflect any excess working capital over and above the ongoing requirements of the business. The board expects this to be covered by the cash inherited at the completion date.

Judges Scientific also expects the acquisition to be immediately earnings enhancing.

"The board believes that Henniker is a solid, growing and profitable company manufacturing quality products," said Judges Scientific Chair Alex Hambro.

In late March, Judges Scientific posted revenue of GBP113.2 million for 2022, up 24% from GBP91.3 million in 2021, while pretax profit was GBP16.0 million, up 0.6% from GBP15.9 million.

It also declared a final dividend of 59.0 pence per share, up from 47.0p a year prior, taking its total dividend to 81p, up 23% from 66 pence in 2021.

Looking ahead, Judges Scientific said it is starting 2023 with a record organic order book.

Shares in Judges Scientific were up 1.0% to 8,583.20p each in London on Monday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC
04:22aJudges Scientific acquires Henniker for up to GBP2.3 million
AN
03/22FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.4% Ahead of FOMC Decision
DJ
03/22Judges Scientific lifts yearly dividend by 23%; profit rises
AN
03/22Sterling's Gains After UK Inflation Data May be Brief
DJ
03/22FTSE 100 Edges Down as Property, Mining Stocks Fall
DJ
03/22UK Inflation Rebound Likely Secures BOE Hike
DJ
03/22Judges Scientific's Attributable Profit Shrinks in FY22
MT
03/22Earnings Flash (JDG.L) JUDGES SCIENTIFIC Reports FY22 Revenue GBP113.2M
MT
03/22Earnings Flash (JDG.L) JUDGES SCIENTIFIC Posts FY22 EPS GBX196.10
MT
03/22Judges Scientific plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 125 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2023 16,8 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net Debt 2023 43,9 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 542 M 670 M 670 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
EV / Sales 2024 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 595
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Judges Scientific plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8 500,00 GBX
Average target price 9 750,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Managers and Directors
David Elie Cicurel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bradley Leonard Ormsby Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Robert Hambro Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Lavelle Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charles John Arthur Holroyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC0.95%670
ATLAS COPCO AB6.86%59 977
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.50%43 111
FANUC CORPORATION19.99%34 122
SANDVIK AB16.67%26 625
FORTIVE CORPORATION6.10%24 078
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer