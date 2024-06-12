JUGOPETROL AD

Stanka Dragojevića bb, 81 000

Podgorica, Crna Gora

Tel: +382 20 401 800

Fax: +382 20 401 804

www.jugopetrol.co.me

Podgorica, 12th June 2024

Announcement of dividend payment

JUGOPETROL AD informs its shareholders that payment of dividends starts on 17th June 2024 (Monday) in all branches of Erste Bank AD Podgorica, in accordance with the Decision adopted at the regular Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 29th May 2024.

The total gross amount of dividend which will be paid to shareholders is 6,003,522.59 EUR.

The gross dividend per share amounts to 1.29 EUR. The net dividend per share for Montenegro residents amounts to 1.0965 EUR.

Shareholders - physical persons are required to present a valid identification document to the bank.

Shareholders - legal entities are required to deliver payment order to the bank, on the company's letterhead and in the form available on the bank's website: www.erstebank.me,in all branches of Erste Bank AD Podgorica, and on request via e-mail address: info@erstebank.meand dividenda@erstebank.me

The right to dividend have shareholders registered in the list of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD with the Central Securities Depositary and Clearing Company on the date when the Decision on dividend payment was adopted, i.e. on 29th May 2024.