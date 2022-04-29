Jugopetrol Podgorica : Ballots Annual General Meeting 2022

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000 Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

1.

Opening and election of working bodies:

a) Chairman of the General Meeting

b) Voting Data Committee

c) Recording Secretary

d) Minutes verification shareholder

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 1 of the Agenda: Opening and election of Chairman of the General, Meeting, Voting Data Committee, Recording Secretary, Minutes verification shareholder, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

6. The ballot may be delivered: - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica; - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue; - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.



Ballot paper shall be void if:

1. Shareholder or his proxy voted contrary to the Instructions for voting;

2. Ballot paper is crossed out;

3. Data are not written accurately or the identity of a shareholder or his proxy cannot be determined;

4. It cannot not be determined how a shareholder or his proxy voted.

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000

Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

2. Adoption of Financial Statements of JUGOPETROL AD with independent Auditor's

Report for the year 2021

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)

holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 2 of the Agenda: Adoption of Financial Statements of JUGOPETROL AD with

Independent Auditor's Report for the year 2021, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

6. The ballot may be delivered: - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica; - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue; - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.



Ballot paper shall be void if:

1. Shareholder or his proxy voted contrary to the Instructions for voting;

2. Ballot paper is crossed out;

3. Data are not written accurately or the identity of a shareholder or his proxy cannot be determined;

4. It cannot not be determined how a shareholder or his proxy voted.

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000 Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

3. Adoption of Annual Business Report of JUGOPETROL AD for the year 2021

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)

holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 3 of the Agenda: Adoption of Annual Business Report of JUGOPETROL AD for the year 2021, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

6. -The ballot may be delivered: - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica; - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue; - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.



Ballot paper shall be void if:

1. Shareholder or his proxy voted contrary to the Instructions for voting;

2. Ballot paper is crossed out;

3. Data are not written accurately or the identity of a shareholder or his proxy cannot be determined;

4. It cannot not be determined how a shareholder or his proxy voted.

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000

Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

4. Approval of Resolution on Profit Allocation for the year 2021

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)

holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 4 of the Agenda: Approval of Resolution on Profit Allocation for the year 2021, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

6. The ballot may be delivered: - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica; - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue; - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.



Ballot paper shall be void if:

1. Shareholder or his proxy voted contrary to the Instructions for voting;

2. Ballot paper is crossed out;

3. Data are not written accurately or the identity of a shareholder or his proxy cannot be determined;

4. It cannot not be determined how a shareholder or his proxy voted.

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000 Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

5. Approval of Resolution on the Adoption of the Remuneration Policy for Members of the management bodies of JUGOPETROL AD

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)

holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 5 of the Agenda: Approval of Resolution on Profit Allocation for the year 2021, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

6. The ballot may be delivered: - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica; - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue; - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.



Ballot paper shall be void if: