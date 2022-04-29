Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Montenegro, Republic of
  4. Montenegro Stock Exchange
  5. Jugopetrol ad Podgorica
  6. News
  7. Summary
       MEJGPKRA0KO1

JUGOPETROL AD PODGORICA
End-of-day quote Montenegro Stock Exchange  -  04/29 01:21:24 pm EDT
0.000000 EUR    0.00%
12:58pJUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Proxy Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
12:58pJUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Ballots Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
04:12aJUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Invitation to the regular General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022. (pdf)
PU
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jugopetrol Podgorica : Ballots Annual General Meeting 2022

04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000 Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

1.

Opening and election of working bodies:

  • a) Chairman of the General Meeting

  • b) Voting Data Committee

  • c) Recording Secretary

  • d) Minutes verification shareholder

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 1 of the Agenda: Opening and election of Chairman of the General, Meeting, Voting Data Committee, Recording Secretary, Minutes verification shareholder, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

  • 1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

  • 2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

  • 3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

  • 4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

  • 5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

  • 6. The ballot may be delivered:

    • - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica;

    • - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue;

    • - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.

Ballot paper shall be void if:

  • 1. Shareholder or his proxy voted contrary to the Instructions for voting;

  • 2. Ballot paper is crossed out;

  • 3. Data are not written accurately or the identity of a shareholder or his proxy cannot be determined;

  • 4. It cannot not be determined how a shareholder or his proxy voted.

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000

Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

2. Adoption of Financial Statements of JUGOPETROL AD with independent Auditor's

Report for the year 2021

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)

holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 2 of the Agenda: Adoption of Financial Statements of JUGOPETROL AD with

Independent Auditor's Report for the year 2021, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

  • 1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

  • 2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

  • 3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

  • 4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

  • 5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

  • 6. The ballot may be delivered:

    • - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica;

    • - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue;

    • - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.

Ballot paper shall be void if:

  • 1. Shareholder or his proxy voted contrary to the Instructions for voting;

  • 2. Ballot paper is crossed out;

  • 3. Data are not written accurately or the identity of a shareholder or his proxy cannot be determined;

  • 4. It cannot not be determined how a shareholder or his proxy voted.

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000 Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

3. Adoption of Annual Business Report of JUGOPETROL AD for the year 2021

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)

holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 3 of the Agenda: Adoption of Annual Business Report of JUGOPETROL AD for the year 2021, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

  • 1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

  • 2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

  • 3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

  • 4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

  • 5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

  • 6. -The ballot may be delivered:

    • - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica;

    • - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue;

    • - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.

Ballot paper shall be void if:

  • 1. Shareholder or his proxy voted contrary to the Instructions for voting;

  • 2. Ballot paper is crossed out;

  • 3. Data are not written accurately or the identity of a shareholder or his proxy cannot be determined;

  • 4. It cannot not be determined how a shareholder or his proxy voted.

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000

Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

4. Approval of Resolution on Profit Allocation for the year 2021

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)

holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 4 of the Agenda: Approval of Resolution on Profit Allocation for the year 2021, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

  • 1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

  • 2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

  • 3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

  • 4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

  • 5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

  • 6. The ballot may be delivered:

    • - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica;

    • - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue;

    • - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.

Ballot paper shall be void if:

  • 1. Shareholder or his proxy voted contrary to the Instructions for voting;

  • 2. Ballot paper is crossed out;

  • 3. Data are not written accurately or the identity of a shareholder or his proxy cannot be determined;

  • 4. It cannot not be determined how a shareholder or his proxy voted.

For voting of shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD at the Annual General Meeting which shall be held on 2nd June 2022 at 10.00 hours, in hotel Cue, The Grand Room, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000 Podgorica.

Item of the Agenda

5. Approval of Resolution on the Adoption of the Remuneration Policy for Members of the management bodies of JUGOPETROL AD

_____________________________,_____________________, ________________________________

(name of shareholder or proxy)

(ID number/passport)

(signature)

holding _____________ shares and votes (number of shares x 1) _______________ as regards the item 5 of the Agenda: Approval of Resolution on Profit Allocation for the year 2021, hereby I vote:

"IN FAVOUR"

"AGAINST"

Instructions for voting:

  • 1. Ballot (paper) confirms as to how shareholder or his proxy voted on the item of the Agenda.

  • 2. Voting shall be made immediately after discussion about every item of the Agenda.

  • 3. Voting shall be made by circling the word "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST".

  • 4. If this ballot is used as absentee ballot a shareholder or his proxy shall be obliged to submit it to the Company prior to the beginning of the Meeting.

  • 5. The ballot must be verified or signed with an electronic signature in accordance with the law.

  • 6. The ballot may be delivered:

    • - to the address of the Company's headquarters at Stanka Dragojevica bb, 81000 Podgorica;

    • - to the address of the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, at Cetinjska 7, 81000 Podgorica, Hotel Cue;

    • - to the email address of the Company Secretary: vesna.spaic@jugopetrol.co.me.

Ballot paper shall be void if:

  • 1. Shareholder or his proxy voted contrary to the Instructions for voting;

  • 2. Ballot paper is crossed out;

  • 3. Data are not written accurately or the identity of a shareholder or his proxy cannot be determined;

  • 4. It cannot not be determined how a shareholder or his proxy voted.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jugopetrol AD published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUGOPETROL AD PODGORICA
12:58pJUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Proxy Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
12:58pJUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Ballots Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
04:12aJUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Invitation to the regular General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022. ..
PU
2020Jugopetrol Reports Earnings Results for the First Half of 2020
CI
2020Jugopetrol Reports Earnings Results for the Year 2019
CI
2018Jugopetrol Reports Earnings Results for First Quarter of 2018
CI
2017Jugopetrol Reports Earnings Results for the First Half of 2017
CI
2017Jugopetrol Reports Earnings Results for the Year 2016
CI
2015Jugopetrol Announces Earnings Results for the Nine Months of 2015
CI
2015Jugopetrol Announces Earnings Results for the First Half of 2015
CI
More news
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUGOPETROL AD PODGORICA0
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.51%368 479
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.87%317 895
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.07%248 827
BP PLC17.41%93 903
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.89%74 913