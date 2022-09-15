Jugopetrol Podgorica : Proxy Form EGM 2022

P R O X Y

For the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of JUGOPETROL AD which shall be held on 18th October 2022, at 11.00 hours, in hotel Cue, Conference 1, Cetinjska 7, The Capital Plaza, 81000 Podgorica, with the following:

AGENDA

Opening and election of working bodies: Chairman of the General Meeting, Voting Data Committee, Recording Secretary, the Minutes verification shareholder; Cessation of office of the members of the Board of Directors; Appointment of members of the Board of Directors.

______________________________________________________________________________

/data about shareholder who grants proxy: name of legal entity or name and surname of natural person, ID number, address, number of shares of JUGOPETROL AD held

hereby grants proxy to

______________________________________________________________________________

/information about the appointee: name and surname, personal ID number, ID document number/ passport number/

to attend Extraordinary General Meeting on behalf of shareholder who grants this proxy, to vote on the items of the Agenda and to exercise all shareholder's rights based on _____________ shares of

JUGOPETROL AD that the shareholder who grants this proxy holds in line with the list of shareholders submitted by the Central Securities Depository and Clearing Company of Montenegro.

This proxy is valid only for the above mentioned Extraordinary General Meeting and any reconvening or rescheduling thereof.

Shareholder who grants this proxy reserves the right to revoke it prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting in the manner that he/she personally attends the Meeting and votes or he/she authorizes other person to represent him/her in the Meeting.

Shareholder who grants proxy:

________________________

[signature]