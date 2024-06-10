CompanyAnnual Report 2023 with reports pursuant to Article 162 of the Companies Law JUGOPETROL AD Podgorica, March 2024

Table of Contents 1. IDENTITY OF JUGOPETROL AD 3 1.1. General information 3 1.2. Mission and strategic vision 3 1.3. Core Principles 4 1.4. Jugopetrol AD History 4 1.5. Scope of operations 5 2. JUGOPETROL AD SHAREHOLDING 6 2.1 Share Capital - Shareholders 6 2.2 Jugopetrol AD as part of HELLENiQ ENERGY 7 2.3 Market data 8 2.4 Acquisition of shares 9 3. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 10 3.1 General Meeting of Shareholders 10 3.2 Board of Directors 10 3.3 Audit Committee 14 3.4 Internal Audit 15 3.5 Qualifications and independence of the company's auditor in relation to the company 15 4. ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE OF JUGOPETROL AD 16 4.1 Executive Director and Senior Management 16 4.2 Contracts concluded by and between the Company and directors and their related persons 16 4.3 Administrative organization of the Company - organizational chart 17 4.4 Personnel 17 5. MAJOR FIXED ASSETS OF JUGOPETROL AD 19 5.1 Bar Terminal 19 5.2 Air services 20 5.3 Fuels transport unit 22 5.4 HQ Building 23 5.5 Petrol Stations 24 6. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT 27 6.1 Global economic data 27 6.2 Montenegro macro environment 28 6.3 General description of the fuel market in Montenegro 29 6.4 Legislative framework 30 1 COMPANY ANNUAL REPORT JUGOPETROL AD 2023

7. BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF JUGOPETROL AD 31 7.1 Fuel quality assurance 31 7.2 Fuels supplied by the Company to the domestic market 33 7.3 Retail fuel sales 33 7.4 Wholesale fuel sales 34 7.5 Non-fuel Retail, NFR 36 7.6 Commercial Pricing Policy 36 7.7 Suppliers of Petroleum products - Supply Chain 38 8. JUGOPETROL AD SALES QUANTITIES 40 8.1 Total fuel sales 40 8.2 Retail Sales 41 8.3 Wholesale Market 42 9. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND KEY RATIOS 43 9.1 Profit & Loss Statement 43 9.2 Balance Sheet 44 9.3 Events after the balance sheet date 45 9.4 Financial Ratios 45 9.5 Tax contributions 47 9.6 Business achievements in 2022 47 10. FUTURE PLANS AND PROJECTS 48 10.1 Overview of Business Strategy 48 10.2 Project Elephant 49 11. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT 49 11.1 Operations and efficiency improvements 49 11.2 Learning and growth 53 12. RISK MANAGEMENT 54 12.1 Main risk factors and mitigating measures 54 12.2 Overview of Internal Audit System and Risk Management 55 12.3 Legal risks 57 13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 58 14. FOCUS ON THE ENVIRONMENT 60 15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 63 2 COMPANY ANNUAL REPORT JUGOPETROL AD 2023

1. IDENTITY OF JUGOPETROL AD 1.1. General information Jugopetrol AD is a petroleum company operating in Montenegro. It's ultimate beneficial owner is HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., one of the largest oil companies in the Balkans. The Company is the main supplier of oil products in Montenegro. Its main activities include: wholesale of oil products through the operation of storage facilities in Bar and two aircraft supply facilities located at airports Tivat and Podgorica,

retail and distribution of oil products through the operation of 46 petrol stations 3 yachting petrol stations. The infrastructure of Jugopetrol AD consists of: a retail network of 46 petrol stations and 2 internal petrol stations;

3 yacht service stations in Kotor, Budva and Herceg Novi;

petroleum installation in Bar, with 20 fuel tanks with the total storage capacity of 110,100 m 3 ;

; 2 aviation fuel terminals in Podgorica with 3 fuel tanks and capacity of 300 m 3 and Tivat with 4 fuel tanks and capacity of 7,825 m 3 ;

and Tivat with 4 fuel tanks and capacity of 7,825 m ; a fleet of 20 tank trucks for supply of petrol stations and industrial customers, and 6 refuellers for supply of aircrafts at airports Tivat and Podgorica. The Company uses the commercial brand "EKO", which is well-known and associated to high quality in the South East Europe region. It is the leading petroleum company in Montenegro. 1.2. Mission and strategic vision Strategic Vision of Jugopetrol AD is to be "the leading petroleum company in Montenegro ensuring the fuel supply of the country while being a responsible corporate citizen". Its mission is to supply, reliably and effectively, the Montenegrin market, offering top quality products and services, serving its customers with efficiency and innovation, while respecting the environment and achieving the best possible financial results for its shareholders. The cornerstones of this vision and the means to achieve it are: our people

our product offering

highest quality fuel full coverage of the country full range of NFR

our service

being socially responsible 3 COMPANY ANNUAL REPORT JUGOPETROL AD 2023

1.3. Core Principles Jugopetrols AD core principles are in line with those of the HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., as follows: 1.4. Jugopetrol AD History 1947 Jugopetrol AD was established on April 12, 1947 with its headquarters in Kotor, as a company for production and trade of oil and oil products. It started operating with very modest assets and resources at the earliest beginnings of oil industry in the former Yugoslavia. 1947-1957 This period is distinguished by a beginning of construction of building the facilities - primarily the warehouses and then the petrol stations. The construction of warehouses at Ljuta (near Kotor), Titograd (now Podgorica) and Nikšić started. Within this period the first electricity-powered petrol station was built in Titograd in 1954, and then the petrol stations in Kotor, Bar, Cetinje, Kolasin and Andrijevica. 1957-1967 Beginning of rapid growth of oil consumption due to the development of all business activities in Montenegro. The first consumption of heating oil occurred in 1964. 1964 The first phase of construction works of petroleum installation Bar started. This petroleum installation was the most modern facility in the Balkan area. 1970 Since 1970 Jugopetrol AD has the rights for hydrocarbons exploration in the territory of Montenegro and, for many years since, it has collaborated with foreign and domestic partners in this field. Within the period from 1976 to 1981 drilling of 3 exploration wells was done. The drilling of exploration well UK-1 near Ulcinj started in 1989. This well with the depth of 5,309 m was the deepest well drilled in Former Yugoslavia. 4 COMPANY ANNUAL REPORT JUGOPETROL AD 2023

1992-1996 Jugopetrol AD managed its affairs as a Public Interest Company for exploration, exploitation and sales of oil and oil products. In December 1996 the Company was transformed into a Shareholding Company. 2002 Jugopetrol AD became the member of the Hellenic Petroleum Group. Following the privatization of the company, Hellenic Petroleum, a highly renowned and well-known Greek oil Company, became the majority shareholder of Jugopetrol AD Kotor. Since then, the retail network of the Company is operating under the commercial brand "EKO", well- known and respected in countries of the South East Europe region. 2014 Jugopetrol AD moved its headquarters from Kotor to Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro and administrative and business center of the country. Relocation acted as a catalyst to further structural reorganization of the company and improved efficiency. Following this move, the company changed its name from Jugopetrol Kotor AD to Jugopetrol AD. More then 75 years have passed from the establishment of the Company and Jugopetrol AD has been and still is part of the identity of Montenegro. The Company has passed through various phases of transformation and has been growing and developing together with the growth and the development of the country's economy, road network, tourism and other industries. It has grown into a large and powerful company passing through many organizational and operational transformations. 1.5. Scope of operations Jugopetrol AD, member of HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., is the leading oil company in Montenegro. Main business activities of the Company include: retail trade through the largest network of petrol stations in Montenegro,

wholesale business including bunkering, aviation, other retail networks and commercial & industrial companies,

storage and distribution of petroleum products. 5 COMPANY ANNUAL REPORT JUGOPETROL AD 2023

2. JUGOPETROL AD SHAREHOLDING 2.1 Share Capital - Shareholders Share capital Jugopetrol AD has a share capital of EUR 67,986,605 divided into 4,653,971 shares with a nominal value of EUR 14.61 each. The Company has not done any share buybacks and the total number of shares remained constant since privatization, while the share price has fluctuated as following: Share Capital evolution Jugopetrol AD b) Shareholders Jugopetrol AD has more than 3,000 shareholders. The majority shareholder is HELLENiQ ENERGY International GmbH with 54.35% of total shares. Small holders - 22% HELLENiQ Other institutional ENERGY and custody International accounts- 11% GmbH - 54% EK - Custody account 1 - 4% EK - NLB Ljubljana for clients 2 - 9% 6 COMPANY ANNUAL REPORT JUGOPETROL AD 2023

2.2 Jugopetrol AD as part of HELLENiQ ENERGY Jugopetrol AD is a subsidiary of HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., one of the largest oil companies in the Balkans. HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings owns a controlling stake of 54% of Jugopetrol's AD share capital through Hellenic Petroleum International GmbH (from 17th of March 2023 renamed to HELLENiQ ENERGY International GmbH), a company incorporated in Austria. Corporate structure of HELLENiQ ENERGY is shown in the illustration below: GROUP CORPORATE STRUCTURE Parent Company HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. Refining HELLENIC PETROLEUM R.S.S.O.P.P. S.A. Fuels Marketing HELLENIC FUELS AND LUBRICANTS INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL S.A. CALYPSO LTD Chemicals HELLENIC PETROLEUM R.S.S.O.P.P. S.A. DIAXON Α.Β.Ε.Ε. International ΟΚΤΑ ΑD SKOPJE Activities HELLENIC PETROLEUM CYPRUS LTD RAMOIL CYPRUS LTD EKO BULGARIA EAD EKO SERBIA AD JUGOPETROL AD Oil & Gas Exploration & HELPE UPSTREAM S.A. Production Power Generation & ELPEDISON BV Trading Renewable HELLENIC PETROLEUM - RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES S.A. Energy Sources Engineering ASPROFOS S.A. Crude/Products Transportation & A.A.F.P.C. S.A. Pipeline VARDAX S.A. Networks Natural Gas DEPA Commercial S.A. DEPA International S.A. 7 COMPANY ANNUAL REPORT JUGOPETROL AD 2023