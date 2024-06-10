CompanyAnnual Report 2023

with reports pursuant to Article 162 of the Companies Law

JUGOPETROL AD

Podgorica, March 2024

Table of Contents

1. IDENTITY OF JUGOPETROL AD

3

1.1.

General information

3

1.2.

Mission and strategic vision

3

1.3.

Core Principles

4

1.4.

Jugopetrol AD History

4

1.5.

Scope of operations

5

2.

JUGOPETROL AD SHAREHOLDING

6

2.1

Share Capital - Shareholders

6

2.2

Jugopetrol AD as part of HELLENiQ ENERGY

7

2.3

Market data

8

2.4

Acquisition of shares

9

3.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

10

3.1

General Meeting of Shareholders

10

3.2

Board of Directors

10

3.3

Audit Committee

14

3.4

Internal Audit

15

3.5 Qualifications and independence of the company's auditor in relation to the company 15

4. ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE OF JUGOPETROL AD

16

4.1

Executive Director and Senior Management

16

4.2 Contracts concluded by and between the Company and directors and their related

persons

16

4.3

Administrative organization of the Company - organizational chart

17

4.4

Personnel

17

5. MAJOR FIXED ASSETS OF JUGOPETROL AD

19

5.1

Bar Terminal

19

5.2

Air services

20

5.3

Fuels transport unit

22

5.4

HQ Building

23

5.5

Petrol Stations

24

6. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

27

6.1

Global economic data

27

6.2

Montenegro macro environment

28

6.3

General description of the fuel market in Montenegro

29

6.4

Legislative framework

30

7. BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF JUGOPETROL AD

31

7.1

Fuel quality assurance

31

7.2

Fuels supplied by the Company to the domestic market

33

7.3

Retail fuel sales

33

7.4

Wholesale fuel sales

34

7.5

Non-fuel Retail, NFR

36

7.6

Commercial Pricing Policy

36

7.7

Suppliers of Petroleum products - Supply Chain

38

8. JUGOPETROL AD SALES QUANTITIES

40

8.1

Total fuel sales

40

8.2

Retail Sales

41

8.3

Wholesale Market

42

9. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND KEY RATIOS

43

9.1

Profit & Loss Statement

43

9.2

Balance Sheet

44

9.3

Events after the balance sheet date

45

9.4

Financial Ratios

45

9.5

Tax contributions

47

9.6

Business achievements in 2022

47

10. FUTURE PLANS AND PROJECTS

48

10.1

Overview of Business Strategy

48

10.2

Project Elephant

49

11. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

49

11.1

Operations and efficiency improvements

49

11.2

Learning and growth

53

12. RISK MANAGEMENT

54

12.1

Main risk factors and mitigating measures

54

12.2

Overview of Internal Audit System and Risk Management

55

12.3

Legal risks

57

13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

58

14. FOCUS ON THE ENVIRONMENT

60

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

63

1. IDENTITY OF JUGOPETROL AD

1.1. General information

Jugopetrol AD is a petroleum company operating in Montenegro. It's ultimate beneficial owner is HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., one of the largest oil companies in the Balkans.

The Company is the main supplier of oil products in Montenegro. Its main activities include:

  • wholesale of oil products through the operation of storage facilities in Bar and two aircraft supply facilities located at airports Tivat and Podgorica,
  • retail and distribution of oil products through the operation of 46 petrol stations 3 yachting petrol stations.

The infrastructure of Jugopetrol AD consists of:

  • a retail network of 46 petrol stations and 2 internal petrol stations;
  • 3 yacht service stations in Kotor, Budva and Herceg Novi;
  • petroleum installation in Bar, with 20 fuel tanks with the total storage capacity of 110,100 m3;
  • 2 aviation fuel terminals in Podgorica with 3 fuel tanks and capacity of 300 m3 and Tivat with 4 fuel tanks and capacity of 7,825 m3;
  • a fleet of 20 tank trucks for supply of petrol stations and industrial customers, and 6 refuellers for supply of aircrafts at airports Tivat and Podgorica.

The Company uses the commercial brand "EKO", which is well-known and associated to high quality in the South East Europe region. It is the leading petroleum company in Montenegro.

1.2. Mission and strategic vision

Strategic Vision of Jugopetrol AD is to be "the leading petroleum company in Montenegro ensuring the fuel supply of the country while being a responsible corporate citizen".

Its mission is to supply, reliably and effectively, the Montenegrin market, offering top quality products and services, serving its customers with efficiency and innovation, while respecting the environment and achieving the best possible financial results for its shareholders.

The cornerstones of this vision and the means to achieve it are:

  • our people
  • our product offering
    • highest quality fuel
    • full coverage of the country
    • full range of NFR
  • our service
  • being socially responsible

1.3. Core Principles

Jugopetrols AD core principles are in line with those of the HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., as follows:

1.4. Jugopetrol AD History

1947 Jugopetrol AD was established on April 12, 1947 with its headquarters in Kotor, as a company for production and trade of oil and oil products. It started operating with very modest assets and resources at the earliest beginnings of oil industry in the former Yugoslavia.

1947-1957 This period is distinguished by a beginning of construction of building the facilities - primarily the warehouses and then the petrol stations. The construction of warehouses at Ljuta (near Kotor), Titograd (now Podgorica) and Nikšić started. Within this period the first electricity-powered petrol station was built in Titograd in 1954, and then the petrol stations in Kotor, Bar, Cetinje, Kolasin and Andrijevica.

1957-1967 Beginning of rapid growth of oil consumption due to the development of all business activities in Montenegro. The first consumption of heating oil occurred in 1964.

1964 The first phase of construction works of petroleum installation Bar started. This petroleum installation was the most modern facility in the Balkan area.

1970 Since 1970 Jugopetrol AD has the rights for hydrocarbons exploration in the territory of Montenegro and, for many years since, it has collaborated with foreign and domestic partners in this field. Within the period from 1976 to 1981 drilling of 3 exploration wells was done. The drilling of exploration well UK-1 near Ulcinj started in 1989. This well with the depth of 5,309 m was the deepest well drilled in Former Yugoslavia.

1992-1996 Jugopetrol AD managed its affairs as a Public Interest Company for exploration, exploitation and sales of oil and oil products. In December 1996 the Company was transformed into a Shareholding Company.

2002 Jugopetrol AD became the member of the Hellenic Petroleum Group. Following the privatization of the company, Hellenic Petroleum, a highly renowned and well-known Greek oil Company, became the majority shareholder of Jugopetrol AD Kotor. Since then, the retail network of the Company is operating under the commercial brand "EKO", well- known and respected in countries of the South East Europe region.

2014 Jugopetrol AD moved its headquarters from Kotor to Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro and administrative and business center of the country. Relocation acted as a catalyst to further structural reorganization of the company and improved efficiency. Following this move, the company changed its name from Jugopetrol Kotor AD to Jugopetrol AD.

More then 75 years have passed from the establishment of the Company and Jugopetrol AD has been and still is part of the identity of Montenegro. The Company has passed through various phases of transformation and has been growing and developing together with the growth and the development of the country's economy, road network, tourism and other industries. It has grown into a large and powerful company passing through many organizational and operational transformations.

1.5. Scope of operations

Jugopetrol AD, member of HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., is the leading oil company in Montenegro.

Main business activities of the Company include:

  • retail trade through the largest network of petrol stations in Montenegro,
  • wholesale business including bunkering, aviation, other retail networks and commercial & industrial companies,
  • storage and distribution of petroleum products.

2. JUGOPETROL AD SHAREHOLDING

  1. 2.1 Share Capital - Shareholders

  2. Share capital

Jugopetrol AD has a share capital of EUR 67,986,605 divided into 4,653,971 shares with a nominal value of EUR 14.61 each.

The Company has not done any share buybacks and the total number of shares remained constant since privatization, while the share price has fluctuated as following:

Share Capital evolution Jugopetrol AD

b) Shareholders

Jugopetrol AD has more than 3,000 shareholders. The majority shareholder is HELLENiQ ENERGY International GmbH with 54.35% of total shares.

Small holders -

22%

HELLENiQ

Other institutional

ENERGY

and custody

International

accounts- 11%

GmbH - 54%

EK - Custody

account 1 - 4%

EK - NLB

Ljubljana for clients 2 - 9%

2.2 Jugopetrol AD as part of HELLENiQ ENERGY

Jugopetrol AD is a subsidiary of HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., one of the largest oil companies in the Balkans. HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings owns a controlling stake of 54% of Jugopetrol's AD share capital through Hellenic Petroleum International GmbH (from 17th of March 2023 renamed to HELLENiQ ENERGY International GmbH), a company incorporated in Austria.

Corporate structure of HELLENiQ ENERGY is shown in the illustration below:

GROUP CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Parent Company

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.

Refining

HELLENIC PETROLEUM R.S.S.O.P.P. S.A.

Fuels Marketing

HELLENIC FUELS AND LUBRICANTS INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

CALYPSO LTD

Chemicals

HELLENIC PETROLEUM R.S.S.O.P.P. S.A.

DIAXON Α.Β.Ε.Ε.

International

ΟΚΤΑ ΑD SKOPJE

Activities

HELLENIC PETROLEUM CYPRUS LTD

RAMOIL CYPRUS LTD

EKO BULGARIA EAD

EKO SERBIA AD

JUGOPETROL AD

Oil & Gas

Exploration &

HELPE UPSTREAM S.A.

Production

Power

Generation &

ELPEDISON BV

Trading

Renewable

HELLENIC PETROLEUM - RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES S.A.

Energy Sources

Engineering

ASPROFOS S.A.

Crude/Products

Transportation &

A.A.F.P.C. S.A.

Pipeline

VARDAX S.A.

Networks

Natural Gas

DEPA Commercial S.A.

DEPA International S.A.

At the beginning of 2022 the corporate structure of Hellenic Petroleum S.A. has changed due to the demerger of the refining, supply and trading of oil products and petrochemicals sectors.

2.3 Market data

During 2023 the average share price increased by 10% compared to 2022.

Share price 2023

13,00

12,00

11,00

10,00

9,00

8,00

7,00

2020

2021

2022

2023

Average share price (€)

9.35

9.87

11.21

12.22

Dividend paid (€)

2,326,986

3,257,782

4,514,352

6,515,559

Dividend per share (€)

0.50

0.70

0.97

1.40

Dividend yield

5.35%

7.09%

8.65%

11.46%

EPS (€)

0.56

1.19

2.59

1.51

Average market cap (€ m)

43.51

45.93

52.17

56.87

Average P/E

16.61

8.26

4.33

8.08

