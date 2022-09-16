Jugopetrol Podgorica : Statement Board of Directors Member

JUGOPETROL AD Stanka Dragojevića bb 81000 Podgorica Montenegro

STATEMENT

I hereby accept the candidacy and give my consent to act as a member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD.

I hereby acknowledge that I am not disqualified to become or to act as a member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD and that I fully meet the legal requirements under Article 157 of the of the Companies Law (Official Gazette of Montenegro 65/20 and 146/21).

I hereby confirm that I am not:

a person convicted for criminal offences against labour rights, against intellectual property, against payment transactions and economic activities, against property and against official duty; JUGOPETROL AD auditor or a person who was engaged in conducting the audit of JUGOPETROL AD's financial reports; a person subject to an injunction prohibiting me to carry out the economic activity that is the predominant economic activity of the

JUGOPETROL AD JUGOPETROL AD executive director.

I am a member in other boards other than the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD:1

Yes

No

I am candidate for an independent member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD:2

Yes

No

I hereby, acting as a candidate for an independent member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD declare that I fully meet the legal requirements under Article 156 of the Companies Law (Official Gazette of Montenegro 65/20 and 146/21) and confirm that:

I am not a blood relative in a lineal line, a blood relative in a lateral line up to the second degree of kinship, the spouse or the de facto partner of other members of the JUGOPETROL AD's managing bodies, or shareholders who have significant or majority interest in the share capital and in the period of last two years, I: was not a majority owner, owner with significant participating interest in the share capital, member of a managing body, a procurator, a person employed with the JUGOPETROL AD or with its related companies;

did not receive or claim from the JUGOPETROL AD or its related companies a remuneration in the total value exceeding 10% of my annual income;