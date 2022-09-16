Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Montenegro, Republic of
  4. Montenegro Stock Exchange
  5. Jugopetrol ad Podgorica
  6. News
  7. Summary
       MEJGPKRA0KO1

JUGOPETROL AD PODGORICA
End-of-day quote Montenegro Stock Exchange  -  09:06 2022-09-16 am EDT
- EUR    0.00%
08:50aJUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Statement Board of Directors Member
PU
09/15JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Ballots EGM 2022
PU
09/15JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Proxy Form EGM 2022
PU
SummaryNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jugopetrol Podgorica : Statement Board of Directors Member

09/16/2022 | 08:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUGOPETROL AD Stanka Dragojevića bb 81000 Podgorica Montenegro

STATEMENT

I hereby accept the candidacy and give my consent to act as a member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD.

I hereby acknowledge that I am not disqualified to become or to act as a member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD and that I fully meet the legal requirements under Article 157 of the of the Companies Law (Official Gazette of Montenegro 65/20 and 146/21).

I hereby confirm that I am not:

  1. a person convicted for criminal offences against labour rights, against intellectual property, against payment transactions and economic activities, against property and against official duty;
  2. JUGOPETROL AD auditor or a person who was engaged in conducting the audit of JUGOPETROL AD's financial reports;
  3. a person subject to an injunction prohibiting me to carry out the economic activity that is the predominant economic activity of the
    JUGOPETROL AD
  4. JUGOPETROL AD executive director.

I am a member in other boards other than the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD:1

  • Yes
  • No

I am candidate for an independent member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD:2

  • Yes
  • No

I hereby, acting as a candidate for an independent member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD declare that I fully meet the legal requirements under Article 156 of the Companies Law (Official Gazette of Montenegro 65/20 and 146/21) and confirm that:

  1. I am not a blood relative in a lineal line, a blood relative in a lateral line up to the second degree of kinship, the spouse or the de facto partner of other members of the JUGOPETROL AD's managing bodies, or shareholders who have significant or majority interest in the share capital and in the period of last two years, I:
    • was not a majority owner, owner with significant participating interest in the share capital, member of a managing body, a procurator, a person employed with the JUGOPETROL AD or with its related companies;
    • did not receive or claim from the JUGOPETROL AD or its related companies a remuneration in the total value exceeding 10% of my annual income;
  1. I meet all general terms and conditions to act as the member of the Board of Directors set under the (Official Gazette of Montenegro 65/20 and 146/21) and Articles of Association of JUGOPETROL AD.

1Please mark "Yes" of "No". If yes, please provide information on membership in other boards and directorship position, the place of registration of those companies, in case they are not registered in Montenegro

2 Please mark "Yes" or "No"

I declare that the information given herein is true and I did not conceal any information that could affect the decision on my appointment as a member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD.

I hereby undertake to inform JUGOPETROL AD of any changes that could affect my eligibility to act as a member of the Board of Directors of JUGOPETROL AD.

Name:

Address:

ID/Passport number:

Signature3:

3 The signature has to be verified in accordance with the law.

Disclaimer

Jugopetrol AD published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 12:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUGOPETROL AD PODGORICA
08:50aJUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Statement Board of Directors Member
PU
09/15JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Ballots EGM 2022
PU
09/15JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Proxy Form EGM 2022
PU
09/14JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Proposals of Resolution on Cessation of Office of the Members of th..
PU
09/14JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Proposals of Resolution on Appointment Members of the Board of Dire..
PU
09/14JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Notice on convening Extraordinary General Meeting (pdf)
PU
08/03JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Management Report H1 2022
PU
06/24JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Announcement of dividend payment (pdf)
PU
05/13JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Information of legal transactions with related parties
PU
05/13JUGOPETROL PODGORICA : Company Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUGOPETROL AD PODGORICA0
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.98%395 217
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.87%314 403
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.22%203 959
BP PLC38.14%97 667
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.58%71 490