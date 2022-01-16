Juhayna Food Industries E : (JUFO.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results

Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results
16/01/2022
Company Name : Juhayna Food Industries
ISIN Code : EGS30901C010
Currency : EGP
F/S Consolidated Period : from 01/01/2021 to 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 490,191,668
F/S Consolidated Period : from 01/01/2020 to 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 383,746,318
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Juhayna Food Industries
