Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Juhayna Food Industries S.A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUFO   EGS30901C010

JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES S.A.E.

(JUFO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Juhayna Food Industries E : (JUFO.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results

01/16/2022 | 05:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results
16/01/2022
Company Name : Juhayna Food Industries
ISIN Code : EGS30901C010
Currency : EGP
F/S Consolidated Period : from 01/01/2021 to 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 490,191,668
F/S Consolidated Period : from 01/01/2020 to 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 383,746,318
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Juhayna Food Industries

Disclaimer

Juhayna Food Industries SAE published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 10:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES S.A.E.
05:55aJUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES E : (JUFO.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results
PU
05:45aJUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES E : (JUFO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
PU
2021JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES E : (JUFO.CA) - Listing Committee's Decision
PU
2021JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES E : جهينة للص ..
PU
2021JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES E : (JUFO.CA) Declares Cash Dividends
PU
2021JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES S.A.E. : Dividends
CO
2021JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES E : (JUFO.CA) - Listing Committee's Decision
PU
2021JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES E : (JUFO.CA) - Listing Committee's Decision
PU
2021JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES E : Violence against women sessions
PU
2021JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES E : Top 50 women forum
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 360 M 535 M 535 M
Net income 2021 542 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net Debt 2021 571 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 6 712 M 428 M 429 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES S.A.E.
Duration : Period :
Juhayna Food Industries S.A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES S.A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,13 EGP
Average target price 8,99 EGP
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seif El-Din Safwan Ahmed Thabet Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sameh El-Hodaiby Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Abdullah Mohammed Al-Deghaim Chairman
Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Wakil Independent Non-Executive Director
Jan Anders Indgren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES S.A.E.-6.80%428
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.27%39 149
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED7.13%24 043
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED7.46%12 857
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED6.01%11 601
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.97%7 786