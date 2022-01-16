Juhayna Food Industries E : (JUFO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results

Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
16/01/2022
Company Name : Juhayna Food Industries
ISIN Code : EGS30901C010
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : from 01/01/2021 to 30/09/2021
Net Loss : 3,071,249
F/S Standalone Period : from 01/01/2020 to 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 91,936,823
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Juhayna Food Industries
Disclaimer
Juhayna Food Industries SAE published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 10:44:03 UTC.