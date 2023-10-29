Juhayna signs a cooperation protocol with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) Egypt to launch a program to support Egyptian manufacturers and suppliers

Cairo, May 31 2023 - Juhayna Food Industries signed a memorandum of understanding with The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), to a establish a technical program that supports Egyptian suppliers, develop their capabilities and skills, and help them further their seamless integration into supply chains. The program comes in line with the UN sustainable development goals, number 9 and 12 which promote industrial growth and innovation, and underpin responsible production and consumption.

The program mirrors Juhayna's commitment to driving the food and beverage sector forward, and its keenness to implement optimal local and international practices. Its main aim is to support Egyptian food processing and packaging suppliers to improve food handling, processing, and production's safety and quality to a level that is equivalent to internationally recognized standards. The initiative falls under the Private Sector Development and Innovation project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry on behalf of the German government, which aims to elevate Egypt's industrial sector and bolster small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by improving the quality of products and production operations. By doing so, these enhancements will facilitate their integration into both local and international supply chains.

Ms. Passant Fouad, External Communications Director at Juhayna stated: "We are elated to join forces with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), which perfectly resonates with our vision to promote investing in people as a vital catalyst for development and growth. Juhayna has an ingrained belief in the significance of its role in achieving growth for the industrial sector, as the company doesn't only pay attention to investing in the world's finest technologies in its factories, but also pays great attention to participating in achieving the sustainable development goals. In fact, we can only realize these goals by creating an environmentally conscious chain of local suppliers, who are capable of providing the highest quality and safety standards, and can sustainably manage their operations."

Jonas Naguib, Cluster Coordinator Private Sector Development at the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) Egypt, stated: "Empowering Egyptian industrial companies and providing them with technical support is one of the main pillars that drive our efforts in developing the private sector in Egypt. We are thrilled to partner up with Juhayna to improve product quality and the whole production process for Egyptian small and medium industrial enterprises. The cooperation comes in line with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Egypt's keenness to establish partnerships with large and leading companies in the private sector and benefiting from joint resources to support and develop the sector."

It's worth noting that Juhayna gives a special focus to the quality and safety of its products, starting from the farms until the final delivery to their factories. In this context, the company's dairy and yogurt factories were both able to score AA and AA+ in the BRCGS Compliance Audit for food safety, which reflects the company's commitment and adoption of the highest standards of quality and safety across its operations.