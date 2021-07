Dark Moon is a survival strategy game where time is working against you. With the Moon's electronics down it is up to you to traverse the lunar soil and try to make contact with Earth while managing your crew and resources. You will never know what you will encounter along your way, thus be prepared to make crucial decisions and live with the consequences. Whatever you do - don't go into the light!

As a member of the Engineering Council sent by Moon Shell, your task was to oversee the construction of a newly developed mining system on the Moon. The simple objective changed dramatically when a massive solar storm hit the Earth, destroying all electronics in its wake. Soon after, you witness the Sun's scorching heat as the Moon's main communication relay falls into the light. You are alone, and now everything within the Sun's reach is gone within seconds. The light is your enemy and the darkness is your salvation.