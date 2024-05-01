JULI PLC

QUARTERLY REPORT

FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

19, KODESOH STREET IKEJA LAGOS STATE.

JULI PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FIRST QUARTER 31st March, 2024

NOTE

31st Mar.2024

31st Mar.2023

2024

2023

ASSETS

Non- Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

5

1,300

4,264,600

Product Development Exps

Investments

6

1,000,000

1,000,000

Total Non-Current assets

1,001,300

5,264,600

Current Assets

Inventories

7

71,499,494

34,537,143

Trade Receivables & Prepayments

8

-

2,430,351

Cash & Cash Equivalents

9

12,660,477

3,286,626

84,159,971

40,254,120

TOTAL ASSETS

85,161,271

45,518,720

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share Capital

10

100,000,000

100,000,000

Share Premium

Revaluation Reserve

11

-

37,253,015

Retained Earning

12

(986,486,034)

(890,461,029)

(886,486,034)

(753,208,014)

Non-Current Liabilities

Term Loan

13

139,889,371

185,217,564

Deferred Taxation

Current Liabilities

Trade Payables & Accruals

14

12,508,538

44,597,305

Other payables

14B

104,655,867

104,655,867

Tax Payable

15

17,493,000

17,493,000

Related Party- MIDAS Investment Property

16

697,100,529

446,762,998

Bank Overdraft

831,757,934

613,509,170

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

85,161,271

45,518,720

}

}

Directors

The Accounting Policies and notes form part of these Financial Statements

Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, OFR, mni

Chairman

FRC/2013/NBA/00000004555

Mrs Julia Omoshalewa Adelusi-Adeluyi

Acting Managing Director

FRC/2020/003/00000021997

Osho Olaniyi Thomas, FCA, MBA

FRC/2014/ICAN/000006471

Chief Finance Officer

30th day of April, 2024

JULI PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FIRST QUARTER 31ST MARCH, 2024

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

2024

2023

NOTE

Turnover

104,194,358.43

70,601,845.99

Cost of Sales

69,772,140.90

46,940,092.21

Gross Profit

34,422,217.53

23,661,753.78

ADMIN. EXPENSES

Adverts & Public Relations

258,074.00

440,573.00

Insurance Expenses

-

15,000.00

Laboratory Expenses

-

102,000.00

Bank Service Charges

720,416.87

421,492.73

Cleaning Expense

39,950.00

34,300.00

Telephone Expense

143,000.00

146,900.00

Computer and Internet Expenses

499,850.00

164,200.00

License, Registration, Subscription

1,743,328.72

645,011.25

Vehicle Running Expenses

69,000.00

-

Vehicle Exp.Fuel & Lubricants

1,111,250.00

554,400.00

Vehicle Exp. Repairs & Maintenance

275,500.00

166,000.00

Vehicle Running Expenses - Others

3,000.00

-

Generator Running Expenses

6,000.00

-

Generator Expenses: Fuel & Lubricants

5,872,710.00

2,636,910.00

Generator Exp· Repairs & Maintenance

724,000.00

204,800.00

Printing, Postage & Stationery

427,130.00

138,610.00

Professional Fees: Audit & Others

600,000.00

560,000.00

Other Professional Fees

350,000.00

-

Rent & Rates

60,000.00

-

General Repairs and Maintenance

980,352.50

620,050.00

Staff Cost

26,500.00

-

Staff: Salaries & Wages

8,578,406.96

6,957,877.00

Staff Welfare

98,130.00

331,000.00

Staff Medical Expenses

237,460.00

41,700.00

Security Expenses

601,950.00

600,000.00

Directors CCE

450,000.00

200,000.00

Selling & Distribution

8,030.00

-

Sundry Expenses

164,625.00

542,630.00

Local Transport

54,400.00

41,190.00

Travelling Expenses

268,000.00

834,000.00

Utilities: PHCN Bill

311,835.19

1,123,200.21

Utilities: LAWMA Bill

180,000.00

200,000.00

Water Bill

28,900.00

18,000.00

Donation

200,000.00

-

Uniforms & Garments

-

-

Training and Development

-

-

Newspapers and periodicals

-

-

Transportation Expenses

104,600.00

429,120.00

Factory Overheads

-

716,965.00

Office expense

232,540.00

127,210.00

Entertainment

129,390.00

106,670.00

PAYE

285,764.92

-

Pension

50,300.00

-

Depreciation

243,750.00

566,633.25

Loan Repayment

6,378,406.52

9,325,973.26

Fines and Penalties

230,000.00

300,000.00

TOTAL

32,746,550.68

29,312,415.70

Profit/(Loss)

1,675,666.85

(5,650,661.92)

JULI PLC

FIRST QUARTER 31ST MARCH 2024

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR SHAREHOLDING

NO. OF

SHARES

SHAREHOLDERS

DIRECT

INDIRECT

% HOLDING

Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, OFR, mni

57,227,746

17,044,254

37.14

Sir Remi Omotosho - Deceased

1,000,000

0.5

Mrs. Juli Omoshalewa Adelusi-Adeluyi

-

-

-

Mrs Abiola Macaulay-Rep.Access Bank

6,490,000

3.25

Mr. Olanrewaju Ajayi-Rep.Wema Bank

60,000,000

30

Mr. Sylvanus Eneche

-

0

Mrs. Lohdir Asabe Atu-Rep.Tim-Tali Invt. Ltd.

7,500,000

3.75

Mrs Olufunke Ogunranti

Prof. Lere Baale

Shareholders Information

a. Holders of more than 5% of Issued Share Capital

The following Shareholders held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the company as at 31st March, 2023

Number of

% of Issued

Shareholder

Shares

Share Capital

Wema Bank Plc

60,000,000

30.00

Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, OFR, mni

57,227,746

28.63

Midas Investment & Property Limited

17,044,254

8.53

134,272,000

67.16

% of

Holders

Holders

b. Shareholding Analysis

No. of Holders

% of Holders

Units Held

%

1.00

1000

2067

45.25

1,161,572

0.58

1,001

-

5,000

1722

37.7

3,742,264

1.87

5,001

-

10,000

269

5.89

2,267,720

1.14

10,001

-

50,000

366

8.01

9,483,722

4.74

50,001

-

100,000

77

1.69

5,978,415

2.99

100,001

-

500,000

45

0.98

10,484,866

5.25

500,001

-

1,000,000

13

0.28

10,940,685

5.47

1,000,001

-

5,000,000

4

0.09

12,796,930

6.40

5,000,001

-

200,000,000

5

0.11

143,143,826

71.57

4,568

100

200,000,000

100.01

JULI PLC

SECURITY TRADING POLICY

In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule) Juli Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees

and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's Shares. The Policy undergoes periodic reviews by the Board and is updated accordingly.

The Company has made specific inquiries of all its directors and other insiders and is not aware of any default by any insider during the period.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FIRST QUARTER 31ST MARCH 2024

Share Capital

Share Pr Revaluation Reserve

Retained Earnings

Total

Balance at 1st January 2023

100,000,000

-

-

676,320,000

776,320,000

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

Prior year Adjustment

-

-

Revaluation surplus

-

-

-

-

-

Profit/Loss for the Year

-

-

1,675,667

208,490,367

210,166,034

Balance as at 31st December 2023

100,000,000

-

1,675,667

884,810,367

986,486,034

Balance as at 1st January 2023

100,000,000

-

884,810,367

984,810,367

Prior Year Adjustment

-

-

Revaluation Surplus

-

-

Change In Equity

-

Profit/Loss for the First Quarter 2024

1,675,667

1,675,667

Director Account - Share Capital Increase

-

As at 31st March 2024

100,000,000

-

-

886,486,034

986,486,034

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FIRST QUARTER 31ST MARCH 2024

3 Months

3 Months

Ended

Ended

2024

2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Profit before interest and tax

1,675,667

(5,650,662)

Adjustment for items not involving movement of cash

Depreciation

243,750

566,633

Depreciation charges on transferred Assets for the year

6,529,834

15,216,667

Investment

Termination of leasehold Interest

-

268,279,000

Reversal of Accumulated Depr. On leasehold interest

-

(82,886,000)

Changes in Revaluation Reserves (Decrease) of leasehold

-

(199,275,985)

Amortisation of Product Development Expenditure

Cashflow before changes in working capital

8,449,251

(3,750,347)

Changes in Working Capital

Decrease/(Increase) in inventories

(36,962,351)

(15,191,556)

(Increase)/Decrease in Trade Receivables & Prepayments

-

(2,430,350)

Increase/ (Decrease) in Due to Intercompany

-

-

Increase/ (Decrease) in Trade Payables & Accruals

12,407,788

166,746,172

Cashflow generated from operations

(16,105,312)

145,373,920

Tax paid

-

-

Net cashflow from Operating Activities

(16,105,312)

145,373,920

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Sales of Share

Purchase of Non-Current Assets

-

-

Investment-Decrease

-

-

-

-

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Finance charges paid

-

-

Loan Obtained

-

-

Loan Repayment

(6,378,407)

(9,325,973)

Net Cashflow from Financing Activities

(6,378,407)

(9,325,973)

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

-

3,286,626

Cash and Cash equivalent at the beginning of the year

12,660,477

4,036,935

Prior-Year Adjustment

-

-

Cash and Cash equivalent at the end of the 1st Qtr.2023

12,660,477

7,323,561

Represented By:

Cash and Bank

12,660,477

7,323,561

FIRST QUARTER MAR.2024

5

Property, Plant and Equipment

25%

20%

20%

20%

20%

20%

Motor

Furniture

Office

Laboratory

Computer

Plant &

Total

Vehicle

& Fittings

Equipment

Equipment

Software

Machinery

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

Cost

As at Ist January 2023

24,900,000

6,936,000

2,821,000

7,321,000

3,629,000

39,685,000

85,292,000

Disposal

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

As at 31st December.2023

24,900,000

6,936,000

2,821,000

7,321,000

3,629,000

39,685,000

85,292,000

Accumulated Depreciation

Balance b/fwd

As at Ist January 2023

23,483,333

6,619,333

2,821,000

7,240,200

3,629,000

34,968,000

78,760,866

Charges for the year

1,416,467

316,667

-

80,700

-

4,716,000

6,529,834

As at 31st December.2023

24,899,800

6,936,000

2,821,000

7,320,900

3,629,000

39,684,000

85,290,700

Net Book Value

As at 31st December.2023

200

-

-

100

-

1,000

1,300

As at 31st December.2022

1,416,667

316,667

-

80,800

-

4,717,000

6,531,134

As at 31st December.2021

-

938,000

441,000

1,545,000

-

9,604,000

197,921,000

FIRST QUARTER MARCH 2023

31st March 2024

31st March 2023

2024

2023

'000

'000

6

Investments (Market Value; N)

These are fixed Deposits held with

WEMA Bank

1,000

1,000

7

Inventories

Pharmaceuticals, Household

72,134,996

30,662,928

Consumer Goods

3,582,742

3,259,369

Raw Material

143,345

614,845

75,861,083

34,537,142

8 Trade and other receivables

Trade receivables

-

2,430,352

Other receivables

-

-

Cash Advance Ado Ekiti

7,565,746

5,673,673

Cash Advance- Ikeja

5,298,612

3,214,288

12,864,358

11,318,313

9 Cash and Bank Balances

Bank Balances

12,660,477

3,286,626

Cash Balances

-

-

12,660,477

3,286,626

10

Share Capital

Authorised:

200,000,000 ordinary shares at 50k each

100,000,000

100,000,000

Issued and Fully Paid:

200,000,000 ordinary shares of 50k each

100,000,000

100,000,000

11

Revaluation Reserve

Balance Brought Forward

37,253,015

37,253,015

Profit for the year

37,253,015

37,253,015

2024

2023

'000

'000

12

Profit & Loss Account

Balance Brought Forward

(986,486,034)

(884,810,367)

Profit & Loss Account

1,675,667

(5,650,661)

Prior Year Adjustment

-

-

(984,810,367)

(890,461,028)

13 Term Loan

CBN/WEMA Bank Plc (Restructured)

139,889,371

185,217,564

14

Trade Payables and Accruals

Trade Payables

1,240,788

44,597,305

Alpha Pharmacy

9,001,000

9,001,000

10,241,788

53,598,305

Other Payables

Tax (PAYE) Payables

-

(1,610,746)

Accrued Audit Fee

400,000

629,700

Wages Control (Net Pay Control)

-

(18,103)

Other Payables

-

294,000

Pension Fund- Payable

604,101

604,101

Accrued Directors Account

116,503,518

94,158,000

NSE Default payment

8,200,000

8,200,000

Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN)

2,056,915

2,056,915

VAT Account

117,000

117,000

Rent Received in Advance

-

225,000

127,881,534

104,655,867

138,123,322

158,254,172

15 Taxation

Brought Forward

400,000

-

Provision for the Year

-

500,000

400,000

500,000

16

Related Party Transaction

TBT

166,062,500

Loan from MIDAS Investment Property Ltd

533,919,998

10,762,500

2024

2023

'000

'000

17

Revenue

Household Consumer Goods

12,373,495

18,390,431

Pharmaceuticals

91,820,863

42,941,415

Water Sales

-

9,720,000

104,194,358

71,051,846

18

Other Income

Interest on Fixed Deposit

-

-

Rental Income

-

375,000

NIPOST

-

-

-

375,000

19

Cost of Sales

Household Consumer Goods

13,441,570

10,561,402

Pharmaceuticals

56,330,571

30,058,991

Water Sales

-

6,319,700

69,772,141

46,940,092

20

a

Profit Before Taxation

Profit before taxation is stated after charging:

Depreciation

243,750

566,633

Directors' Emoluments:

-

-

Employees' Costs

8,578,407

6,957,877

Auditors' Fee

1,000,000

800,000

b

Employee Cost and Directors' Remuneration

Employee costs during the year comprise:

-

-

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Juli plc published this content on 01 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2024 15:52:04 UTC.