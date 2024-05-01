JULI PLC
QUARTERLY REPORT
FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
19, KODESOH STREET IKEJA LAGOS STATE.
JULI PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FIRST QUARTER 31st March, 2024
NOTE
31st Mar.2024
31st Mar.2023
2024
2023
₦
₦
ASSETS
Non- Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
5
1,300
4,264,600
Product Development Exps
Investments
6
1,000,000
1,000,000
Total Non-Current assets
1,001,300
5,264,600
Current Assets
Inventories
7
71,499,494
34,537,143
Trade Receivables & Prepayments
8
-
2,430,351
Cash & Cash Equivalents
9
12,660,477
3,286,626
84,159,971
40,254,120
TOTAL ASSETS
85,161,271
45,518,720
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share Capital
10
100,000,000
100,000,000
Share Premium
Revaluation Reserve
11
-
37,253,015
Retained Earning
12
(986,486,034)
(890,461,029)
(886,486,034)
(753,208,014)
Non-Current Liabilities
Term Loan
13
139,889,371
185,217,564
Deferred Taxation
Current Liabilities
Trade Payables & Accruals
14
12,508,538
44,597,305
Other payables
14B
104,655,867
104,655,867
Tax Payable
15
17,493,000
17,493,000
Related Party- MIDAS Investment Property
16
697,100,529
446,762,998
Bank Overdraft
831,757,934
613,509,170
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
85,161,271
45,518,720
}
}
Directors
The Accounting Policies and notes form part of these Financial Statements
Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, OFR, mni
Chairman
FRC/2013/NBA/00000004555
Mrs Julia Omoshalewa Adelusi-Adeluyi
Acting Managing Director
FRC/2020/003/00000021997
Osho Olaniyi Thomas, FCA, MBA
FRC/2014/ICAN/000006471
Chief Finance Officer
30th day of April, 2024
JULI PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FIRST QUARTER 31ST MARCH, 2024
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
2024
2023
NOTE
₦
₦
Turnover
104,194,358.43
70,601,845.99
Cost of Sales
69,772,140.90
46,940,092.21
Gross Profit
34,422,217.53
23,661,753.78
ADMIN. EXPENSES
Adverts & Public Relations
258,074.00
440,573.00
Insurance Expenses
-
15,000.00
Laboratory Expenses
-
102,000.00
Bank Service Charges
720,416.87
421,492.73
Cleaning Expense
39,950.00
34,300.00
Telephone Expense
143,000.00
146,900.00
Computer and Internet Expenses
499,850.00
164,200.00
License, Registration, Subscription
1,743,328.72
645,011.25
Vehicle Running Expenses
69,000.00
-
Vehicle Exp.Fuel & Lubricants
1,111,250.00
554,400.00
Vehicle Exp. Repairs & Maintenance
275,500.00
166,000.00
Vehicle Running Expenses - Others
3,000.00
-
Generator Running Expenses
6,000.00
-
Generator Expenses: Fuel & Lubricants
5,872,710.00
2,636,910.00
Generator Exp· Repairs & Maintenance
724,000.00
204,800.00
Printing, Postage & Stationery
427,130.00
138,610.00
Professional Fees: Audit & Others
600,000.00
560,000.00
Other Professional Fees
350,000.00
-
Rent & Rates
60,000.00
-
General Repairs and Maintenance
980,352.50
620,050.00
Staff Cost
26,500.00
-
Staff: Salaries & Wages
8,578,406.96
6,957,877.00
Staff Welfare
98,130.00
331,000.00
Staff Medical Expenses
237,460.00
41,700.00
Security Expenses
601,950.00
600,000.00
Directors CCE
450,000.00
200,000.00
Selling & Distribution
8,030.00
-
Sundry Expenses
164,625.00
542,630.00
Local Transport
54,400.00
41,190.00
Travelling Expenses
268,000.00
834,000.00
Utilities: PHCN Bill
311,835.19
1,123,200.21
Utilities: LAWMA Bill
180,000.00
200,000.00
Water Bill
28,900.00
18,000.00
Donation
200,000.00
-
Uniforms & Garments
-
-
Training and Development
-
-
Newspapers and periodicals
-
-
Transportation Expenses
104,600.00
429,120.00
Factory Overheads
-
716,965.00
Office expense
232,540.00
127,210.00
Entertainment
129,390.00
106,670.00
PAYE
285,764.92
-
Pension
50,300.00
-
Depreciation
243,750.00
566,633.25
Loan Repayment
6,378,406.52
9,325,973.26
Fines and Penalties
230,000.00
300,000.00
TOTAL
32,746,550.68
29,312,415.70
Profit/(Loss)
1,675,666.85
(5,650,661.92)
JULI PLC
FIRST QUARTER 31ST MARCH 2024
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR SHAREHOLDING
NO. OF
SHARES
SHAREHOLDERS
DIRECT
INDIRECT
% HOLDING
Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, OFR, mni
57,227,746
17,044,254
37.14
Sir Remi Omotosho - Deceased
1,000,000
0.5
Mrs. Juli Omoshalewa Adelusi-Adeluyi
-
-
-
Mrs Abiola Macaulay-Rep.Access Bank
6,490,000
3.25
Mr. Olanrewaju Ajayi-Rep.Wema Bank
60,000,000
30
Mr. Sylvanus Eneche
-
0
Mrs. Lohdir Asabe Atu-Rep.Tim-Tali Invt. Ltd.
7,500,000
3.75
Mrs Olufunke Ogunranti
Prof. Lere Baale
Shareholders Information
a. Holders of more than 5% of Issued Share Capital
The following Shareholders held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the company as at 31st March, 2023
Number of
% of Issued
Shareholder
Shares
Share Capital
Wema Bank Plc
60,000,000
30.00
Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, OFR, mni
57,227,746
28.63
Midas Investment & Property Limited
17,044,254
8.53
134,272,000
67.16
% of
Holders
Holders
b. Shareholding Analysis
No. of Holders
% of Holders
Units Held
%
1.00
1000
2067
45.25
1,161,572
0.58
1,001
-
5,000
1722
37.7
3,742,264
1.87
5,001
-
10,000
269
5.89
2,267,720
1.14
10,001
-
50,000
366
8.01
9,483,722
4.74
50,001
-
100,000
77
1.69
5,978,415
2.99
100,001
-
500,000
45
0.98
10,484,866
5.25
500,001
-
1,000,000
13
0.28
10,940,685
5.47
1,000,001
-
5,000,000
4
0.09
12,796,930
6.40
5,000,001
-
200,000,000
5
0.11
143,143,826
71.57
4,568
100
200,000,000
100.01
JULI PLC
SECURITY TRADING POLICY
In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule) Juli Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees
and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's Shares. The Policy undergoes periodic reviews by the Board and is updated accordingly.
The Company has made specific inquiries of all its directors and other insiders and is not aware of any default by any insider during the period.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FIRST QUARTER 31ST MARCH 2024
Share Capital
Share Pr Revaluation Reserve
Retained Earnings
Total
₦
₦
₦
₦
₦
Balance at 1st January 2023
100,000,000
-
-
676,320,000
776,320,000
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
Prior year Adjustment
-
-
Revaluation surplus
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/Loss for the Year
-
-
1,675,667
208,490,367
210,166,034
Balance as at 31st December 2023
100,000,000
-
1,675,667
884,810,367
986,486,034
Balance as at 1st January 2023
100,000,000
-
884,810,367
984,810,367
Prior Year Adjustment
-
-
Revaluation Surplus
-
-
Change In Equity
-
Profit/Loss for the First Quarter 2024
1,675,667
1,675,667
Director Account - Share Capital Increase
-
As at 31st March 2024
100,000,000
-
-
886,486,034
986,486,034
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FIRST QUARTER 31ST MARCH 2024
3 Months
3 Months
Ended
Ended
2024
2023
₦
₦
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Profit before interest and tax
1,675,667
(5,650,662)
Adjustment for items not involving movement of cash
Depreciation
243,750
566,633
Depreciation charges on transferred Assets for the year
6,529,834
15,216,667
Investment
Termination of leasehold Interest
-
268,279,000
Reversal of Accumulated Depr. On leasehold interest
-
(82,886,000)
Changes in Revaluation Reserves (Decrease) of leasehold
-
(199,275,985)
Amortisation of Product Development Expenditure
Cashflow before changes in working capital
8,449,251
(3,750,347)
Changes in Working Capital
Decrease/(Increase) in inventories
(36,962,351)
(15,191,556)
(Increase)/Decrease in Trade Receivables & Prepayments
-
(2,430,350)
Increase/ (Decrease) in Due to Intercompany
-
-
Increase/ (Decrease) in Trade Payables & Accruals
12,407,788
166,746,172
Cashflow generated from operations
(16,105,312)
145,373,920
Tax paid
-
-
Net cashflow from Operating Activities
(16,105,312)
145,373,920
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Sales of Share
Purchase of Non-Current Assets
-
-
Investment-Decrease
-
-
-
-
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Finance charges paid
-
-
Loan Obtained
-
-
Loan Repayment
(6,378,407)
(9,325,973)
Net Cashflow from Financing Activities
(6,378,407)
(9,325,973)
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
-
3,286,626
Cash and Cash equivalent at the beginning of the year
12,660,477
4,036,935
Prior-Year Adjustment
-
-
Cash and Cash equivalent at the end of the 1st Qtr.2023
12,660,477
7,323,561
Represented By:
Cash and Bank
12,660,477
7,323,561
FIRST QUARTER MAR.2024
5
Property, Plant and Equipment
25%
20%
20%
20%
20%
20%
Motor
Furniture
Office
Laboratory
Computer
Plant &
Total
Vehicle
& Fittings
Equipment
Equipment
Software
Machinery
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Cost
As at Ist January 2023
24,900,000
6,936,000
2,821,000
7,321,000
3,629,000
39,685,000
85,292,000
Disposal
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
As at 31st December.2023
24,900,000
6,936,000
2,821,000
7,321,000
3,629,000
39,685,000
85,292,000
Accumulated Depreciation
Balance b/fwd
As at Ist January 2023
23,483,333
6,619,333
2,821,000
7,240,200
3,629,000
34,968,000
78,760,866
Charges for the year
1,416,467
316,667
-
80,700
-
4,716,000
6,529,834
As at 31st December.2023
24,899,800
6,936,000
2,821,000
7,320,900
3,629,000
39,684,000
85,290,700
Net Book Value
As at 31st December.2023
200
-
-
100
-
1,000
1,300
As at 31st December.2022
1,416,667
316,667
-
80,800
-
4,717,000
6,531,134
As at 31st December.2021
-
938,000
441,000
1,545,000
-
9,604,000
197,921,000
FIRST QUARTER MARCH 2023
31st March 2024
31st March 2023
2024
2023
₦'000
₦'000
6
Investments (Market Value; N)
These are fixed Deposits held with
WEMA Bank
1,000
1,000
7
Inventories
Pharmaceuticals, Household
72,134,996
30,662,928
Consumer Goods
3,582,742
3,259,369
Raw Material
143,345
614,845
75,861,083
34,537,142
8 Trade and other receivables
Trade receivables
-
2,430,352
Other receivables
-
-
Cash Advance Ado Ekiti
7,565,746
5,673,673
Cash Advance- Ikeja
5,298,612
3,214,288
12,864,358
11,318,313
9 Cash and Bank Balances
Bank Balances
12,660,477
3,286,626
Cash Balances
-
-
12,660,477
3,286,626
10
Share Capital
Authorised:
200,000,000 ordinary shares at 50k each
100,000,000
100,000,000
Issued and Fully Paid:
200,000,000 ordinary shares of 50k each
100,000,000
100,000,000
11
Revaluation Reserve
Balance Brought Forward
37,253,015
37,253,015
Profit for the year
37,253,015
37,253,015
2024
2023
₦'000
₦'000
12
Profit & Loss Account
Balance Brought Forward
(986,486,034)
(884,810,367)
Profit & Loss Account
1,675,667
(5,650,661)
Prior Year Adjustment
-
-
(984,810,367)
(890,461,028)
13 Term Loan
CBN/WEMA Bank Plc (Restructured)
139,889,371
185,217,564
14
Trade Payables and Accruals
Trade Payables
1,240,788
44,597,305
Alpha Pharmacy
9,001,000
9,001,000
10,241,788
53,598,305
Other Payables
Tax (PAYE) Payables
-
(1,610,746)
Accrued Audit Fee
400,000
629,700
Wages Control (Net Pay Control)
-
(18,103)
Other Payables
-
294,000
Pension Fund- Payable
604,101
604,101
Accrued Directors Account
116,503,518
94,158,000
NSE Default payment
8,200,000
8,200,000
Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN)
2,056,915
2,056,915
VAT Account
117,000
117,000
Rent Received in Advance
-
225,000
127,881,534
104,655,867
138,123,322
158,254,172
15 Taxation
Brought Forward
400,000
-
Provision for the Year
-
500,000
400,000
500,000
16
Related Party Transaction
TBT
166,062,500
Loan from MIDAS Investment Property Ltd
533,919,998
10,762,500
2024
2023
₦'000
₦'000
17
Revenue
Household Consumer Goods
12,373,495
18,390,431
Pharmaceuticals
91,820,863
42,941,415
Water Sales
-
9,720,000
104,194,358
71,051,846
18
Other Income
Interest on Fixed Deposit
-
-
Rental Income
-
375,000
NIPOST
-
-
-
375,000
19
Cost of Sales
Household Consumer Goods
13,441,570
10,561,402
Pharmaceuticals
56,330,571
30,058,991
Water Sales
-
6,319,700
69,772,141
46,940,092
20
a
Profit Before Taxation
Profit before taxation is stated after charging:
Depreciation
243,750
566,633
Directors' Emoluments:
-
-
Employees' Costs
8,578,407
6,957,877
Auditors' Fee
1,000,000
800,000
b
Employee Cost and Directors' Remuneration
Employee costs during the year comprise:
-
-
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
