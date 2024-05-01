The Accounting Policies and notes form part of these Financial Statements

The following Shareholders held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the company as at 31st March, 2023

a. Holders of more than 5% of Issued Share Capital

JULI PLC

SECURITY TRADING POLICY

In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule) Juli Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees

and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's Shares. The Policy undergoes periodic reviews by the Board and is updated accordingly.

The Company has made specific inquiries of all its directors and other insiders and is not aware of any default by any insider during the period.