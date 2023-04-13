Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Julius Bär Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:59:08 2023-04-13 am EDT
61.30 CHF   +0.36%
06:42aAnnual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
EQ
04:54aSwiss bank Julius Baer makes key appointments in Southeast Asia
RE
01:35aJulius Bär Gruppe : Baer bolsters leadership team with strategic appointments to accelerate growth in South East Asia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

04/13/2023 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

13.04.2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Zurich, 13 April 2023 – At today’s Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. the shareholders passed all agenda items and proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

In detail, the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Julius Baer Group Ltd. passed the following resolutions:

  • The Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements 2022 were approved and the Remuneration Report 2022 was approved in a consultative vote.
  • The appropriation of the disposable profit and the dividend of CHF 2.60 per registered share were approved. The dividend is subject to the Swiss withholding tax and shall be paid from 19 April 2023.
  • The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board were discharged for the 2022 financial year.
  • The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the coming term of office (AGM 2023 – AGM 2024) was approved.
  • Additionally, the shareholders approved the Executive Board’s aggregate amount of variable cash-based compensation elements for the completed financial year 2022, the aggregate amount of variable share-based compensation elements that are allocated in the current financial year 2023 and the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the next financial year 2024.
  • The Board members Romeo Lacher, Gilbert Achermann, Richard Campbell-Breeden, David Nicol, Kathryn Shih, Tomas Varela Muiña, Eunice Zehnder-Lai and Olga Zoutendijk were re-elected for a one-year term.
  • Juerg Hunziker was elected as new independent member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.
  • Romeo Lacher was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.
  • Gilbert Achermann, Richard Campbell-Breeden, Kathryn Shih and Eunice Zehnder-Lai were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee (part of the Nomination & Compensation Committee) for a one-year term.
  • KPMG AG, Zurich, was appointed as Statutory Auditors for another one-year period.
  • Marc Nater, Wenger Plattner Attorneys at Law, Kuesnacht, was elected as independent representative until the end of the next Ordinary Annual General Meeting in 2024.
  • The cancellation of 7,799,460 own shares bought back until 28 February 2023 under the share buyback programme launched in 2022 and the respective capital reduction from CHF 4,276,024.80 to CHF 4,120,035.60 were approved.
  • The amendments to the Articles of Incorporation to comply with the new Swiss corporate law, which came into force on 1 January 2023, were approved.

The detailed voting results as well as the brief minutes will be published on the website on www.juliusbaer.com/agm by tomorrow.

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 424 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and around 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1607131

 
End of News EQS News Service

1607131  13.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1607131&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
06:42aAnnual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
EQ
04:54aSwiss bank Julius Baer makes key appointments in Southeast Asia
RE
01:35aJulius Bär Gruppe : Baer bolsters leadership team with strategic appointments to accelerat..
PU
04/06Julius Bär Gruppe : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
04/05Gold scales 1-year peak as slowdown worries mount
RE
04/05Gold extends rally as US data bolsters Fed slowdown bets
RE
04/03Julius Baer Looking to Poach Credit Suisse Staff amid UBS Merger
MT
04/03Julius Baer CEO eyes gains from Credit Suisse's fall -media
RE
03/30Julius Bär Gruppe : Appointment of Marco Parroni as Chief Marketing Officer and Antje Hemb..
PU
03/29Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer announces senior hires as it continues to drive business growth i..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 123 M 4 597 M 4 597 M
Net income 2023 1 173 M 1 308 M 1 308 M
Net Debt 2023 7 568 M 8 437 M 8 437 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 4,66%
Capitalization 12 619 M 14 070 M 14 070 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
EV / Sales 2024 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 6 727
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 61,08 CHF
Average target price 70,43 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Evie Kostakis Chief Financial Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer & Head-Intermediaries
Yves Bonzon Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG13.41%14 070
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.01%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%161 688
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer