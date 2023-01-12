Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Julius Bär Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:03 2023-01-12 am EST
57.78 CHF   +0.52%
12:10pCopper hits 7-month peak after U.S. inflation data
RE
01/09Fixed income returns in India set to surge in 2023, prompting higher investments
RE
01/09Gold hits 8-month peak as bets of slower rate hikes dent dollar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper hits 7-month peak after U.S. inflation data

01/12/2023 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices touched a seven-month high on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell, brushing aside worries by some investors that recent gains had been overdone amid lacklustre physical demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $9,178 a tonne at 1700 GMT.

It earlier hit a high of $9,240, the strongest since June 16, after the U.S. inflation data fuelled speculation that central bankers can ease up on interest rate hikes.

The fresh peak occurred after five straight sessions of a rally that took prices up more than 10%.

U.S. Comex copper futures rose 0.4% to $4.19 a lb.

Traders bet on Thursday that easing inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to deliver just a quarter-point rise in interest rates at its next meeting.

That helped push the dollar index lower, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

China's pledges of more policy support for the economy, after it reopened borders and removed COVID-19 restrictions, have fuelled optimism over improving metals demand from the world's top consuming market.

"Prices have simply gone too fast and too far in the past several days due to this China reopening euphoria. I really struggle to see this translating into increasing metals demand," said analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich.

Most Chinese manufacturers that use copper remained open during COVID restrictions, while new property support measures are limited and will only spur a moderate rise in construction activity, he added.

"The longer-term prospects for copper are really positive, but that's a multi-year or maybe even a multi-decade story. It's not going to play out this year," Menke said.

The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $32.50 a tonne, its lowest since April 2022, indicating weakening demand to import copper into China.

LME aluminium climbed 1.4% to $2,545.50 a tonne, lead added 0.4% to $2,200, zinc advanced 1.2% to $3,245, tin rose 2.3% to $27,440 and nickel gained 0.6% to $27,200.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Conor Humphries, Mark Potter and David Evans)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.36% 1.22009 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.47% 0.74809 Delayed Quote.0.85%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.62% 12739.17 Real-time Quote.-0.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.60% 1.0832 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.54% 0.01232 Delayed Quote.1.37%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG 0.52% 57.78 Delayed Quote.6.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.36% 0.63893 Delayed Quote.0.36%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.71% 161.4318 Real-time Quote.3.68%
All news about JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
12:10pCopper hits 7-month peak after U.S. inflation data
RE
01/09Fixed income returns in India set to surge in 2023, prompting higher investments
RE
01/09Gold hits 8-month peak as bets of slower rate hikes dent dollar
RE
01/03North American Morning Briefing: Bullish Start to 2023 a..
DJ
01/02Banker Jason Moo to be Bank of Singapore's new chief executive
RE
01/02Bank of Singapore appoints Jason Moo as new CEO
RE
2022Supreme dollar rules the roost in gold market
RE
2022Copper hits two-week high on easing China COVID controls
RE
2022Copper edges lower as Chinese COVID cases multiply
RE
2022Julius Bär Gruppe : Leadership change at Julius Baer South East Asia
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 797 M 4 085 M 4 085 M
Net income 2022 983 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
Net Debt 2022 1 328 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 11 600 M 12 479 M 12 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 727
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 57,48 CHF
Average target price 64,07 CHF
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Evie Kostakis Chief Financial Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer & Head-Intermediaries
Yves Bonzon Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG6.72%12 479
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.36%409 563
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.80%275 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%217 642
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%162 860
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 564