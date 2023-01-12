Copper hits 7-month peak after U.S. inflation data

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices touched a
seven-month high on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices
unexpectedly fell, brushing aside worries by some investors that
recent gains had been overdone amid lacklustre physical demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.6% at $9,178 a tonne at 1700 GMT.
It earlier hit a high of $9,240, the strongest since June
16, after the U.S. inflation data fuelled speculation that
central bankers can ease up on interest rate hikes.
The fresh peak occurred after five straight sessions of a
rally that took prices up more than 10%.
U.S. Comex copper futures rose 0.4% to $4.19 a lb.
Traders bet on Thursday that easing inflation will allow the
Federal Reserve to deliver just a quarter-point rise in interest
rates at its next meeting.
That helped push the dollar index lower, making
commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using
other currencies.
China's pledges of more policy support for the economy,
after it reopened borders and removed COVID-19 restrictions,
have fuelled optimism over improving metals demand from the
world's top consuming market.
"Prices have simply gone too fast and too far in the past
several days due to this China reopening euphoria. I really
struggle to see this translating into increasing metals demand,"
said analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich.
Most Chinese manufacturers that use copper remained open
during COVID restrictions, while new property support measures
are limited and will only spur a moderate rise in construction
activity, he added.
"The longer-term prospects for copper are really positive,
but that's a multi-year or maybe even a multi-decade story. It's
not going to play out this year," Menke said.
The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $32.50 a
tonne, its lowest since April 2022, indicating weakening demand
to import copper into China.
LME aluminium climbed 1.4% to $2,545.50 a tonne,
lead added 0.4% to $2,200, zinc advanced 1.2% to
$3,245, tin rose 2.3% to $27,440 and nickel
gained 0.6% to $27,200.
