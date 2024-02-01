Stock BAER JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Julius Bär Gruppe AG

Equities

BAER

CH0102484968

Banks

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 06:20:51 2024-02-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
50.73 CHF +7.25% Intraday chart for Julius Bär Gruppe AG +10.21% +7.78%
12:00pm JULIUS BAER : Disappointing FY2023 figures due to full loss allowance for Signa exposure Alphavalue
09:39am JULIUS BAER CHAIRMAN: I WANT TO APOLOGISE TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, O… RE
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Julius Bär Gruppe AG

JULIUS BAER : Disappointing FY2023 figures due to full loss allowance for Signa exposure Alphavalue
JULIUS BAER CHAIRMAN: I WANT TO APOLOGISE TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, O… RE
JULIUS BAER CHAIRMAN: WE ARE IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH FINMA ON AN O… RE
Julius Baer CEO steps down after $678 million Signa linked loss RE
Julius Baer Group Plans Exit from Private Debt Business as Full Loss Allowance Hits FY23 Net Profit MT
Julius Baer Posts Lower FY23 Net Profit, Operating Income MT
Julius Baer Group CEO Resigns; Deputy CEO Named Interim CEO MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Set to Retreat Ahead of BOE Rate Decision, PMI Data DJ
Julius Baer's Deputy CEO Nic Dreckmann Will Take Over CEO Role on Interim Basis- Bloomberg News RE
Julius Bär Gruppe Said Considering Executive Team Changes MT
Julius Bär Gruppe Said Considering Executive Team Changes MT
Julius Baer CEO Rickenbacher set to step down - source RE
Switzerland's Julius Baer explores leadership change - Bloomberg News RE
Asia stocks head for monthly loss as China drags; FOMC looms RE
Asia stocks head for monthly loss as China drags; FOMC looms RE
Swiss Equities Post Gains Amid Central Bank, Economic Data Spotlight MT
Global markets live: United Airlines, Intel, Bayer, Spotify, Microsoft... Our Logo
Holcim shares indicated 7.1% higher after North American listing plan RE
Julius Baer Plans CHF400 Million Write-off Related to Property Group Signa MT
Julius Baer set to announce writeoff linked to Signa exposure - SonntagsZeitung RE
Copper slips on doubts over China's stimulus measures RE
Autonomous Research Lifts Price Target on Julius Baer, Maintains Underperform Recommendation MT
Analyst recommendations: Boeing, Shell, Blackrock, Nike, Tesla... Our Logo
Julius Baer Faces Swiss Regulatory Investigation Over Credit Risk Structures MT
Swiss Equities Fall Amid US GDP Spotlight MT

Chart Julius Bär Gruppe AG

Chart Julius Bär Gruppe AG
More charts

Company Profile

Julius Baer Gruppe AG (the Group) is a Switzerland-based private banking group, with an exclusive focus on servicing and advising private clients and independent asset managers. The Group has a global presence with approximately 50 locations in more than 25 countries and jurisdictions. Julius Baer Gruppe AG was established through spin off from Julius Baer Holding AG's businesses into two independent entities, namely the Company, together with its subsidiaries, comprising Bank Julius Baer & Co Ltd as its principal operating entity, and GAM Holding, together with its subsidiaries, comprising GAM and the Julius Baer-branded asset management business, which includes the private label funds business that formerly was part of Julius Baer Holding Ltd's Bank Julius Baer segment. The Group diversifies its operations into geographical segments, including Switzerland, rest of Europe, Americas, and Asia and Other Countries.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
47.3 CHF
Average target price
58.22 CHF
Spread / Average Target
+23.09%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Private Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG Stock Julius Bär Gruppe AG
+7.91% 11 332 M $
EFG INTERNATIONAL AG Stock EFG International AG
+4.26% 3 953 M $
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD (SUISSE) S.A. Stock Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A.
+3.33% 1 334 M $
TRUXTON CORPORATION Stock Truxton Corporation
-1.55% 185 M $
BANCA PROFILO S.P.A. Stock Banca Profilo S.p.A.
+0.49% 147 M $
PROVEN GROUP LIMITED Stock PROVEN Group Limited
-18.60% 98 M $
Private Banks
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Julius Bär Gruppe AG - Swiss Exchange
  4. News Julius Bär Gruppe AG
  5. Julius Baer : Disappointing FY2023 figures due to full loss allowance for Signa exposure
All transcripts on over 9000 companies, on the day they post their earnings!
Unlock them now!
fermer