Stock BAER JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
PDF Report : Julius Bär Gruppe AG

Julius Bär Gruppe AG

Equities

BAER

CH0102484968

Banks

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 05:38:32 2023-11-20 am EST 		Intraday chart for Julius Bär Gruppe AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
48.92 CHF -12.21% -6.54% -8.52%
11:30am European Midday Briefing : Bayer Tumbles, Hit by Double Whammy of Disappointments DJ
11:10am JULIUS BAER : EPS cut (2023: -6.5%, 2024: 0.0%) Alphavalue
Latest news about Julius Bär Gruppe AG

European Midday Briefing : Bayer Tumbles, Hit by Double Whammy of Disappointments DJ
JULIUS BAER : EPS cut (2023: -6.5%, 2024: 0.0%) Alphavalue
Julius Baer dampens profit expectations as credit provisions rise RE
Julius Baer Logs Higher Assets Under Management in First 10 Months MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Tracking Broadly Higher at Start of the Week DJ
Anima Holding to Buy Julius Baer's Italian Asset Management Unit Kairos MT
Italy's Anima signs binding deal to buy Julius Baer's Kairos RE
Italy's Anima signs binding deal to buy smaller peer Kairos RE
Anima Holding signs agreement to acquire 100 percent of Kairos Partners AN
Julius Baer Appoints Christos Anagnostopoulos as Head for Family Office Services Advisory in Singapore CI
Anima Holding SpA agreed to acquire Kairos Partners SGR SpA from Julius Bär Gruppe AG and other shareholders for ?25 million. CI
Alcon slightly misses Q3 net sales, narrows full-year outlook RE
Gold supported in 2024 by bets on monetary policy easing, Mid-East war risks RE
Dental company Straumann's results boosted by a recovery in Asia RE
ANALYST VIEW-Argentina vote headed for runoff between ruling Peronist and radical Milei RE
Swiss banks push for self-regulation as government tackles greenwashing RE
Roaring US economy and foreign murk feeds home bias :Mike Dolan RE
POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks Alphavalue
EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next? Alphavalue
Julius Baer Appoints Rahul Malhotra to the Newly Restructured Executive Board CI
Swiss bank Julius Baer overhauls management with UBS, internal appointments RE
Julius Baer Announces Management Changes CI
Gold rises 1% as Middle East conflict spurs safe-haven demand RE
Singapore banks sharpen scrutiny after $2 bln money laundering scandal -sources RE
Julius Bär Names Chief Human Resources Officer MT

Chart Julius Bär Gruppe AG

More charts

Company Profile

Julius Baer Gruppe AG (the Group) is a Switzerland-based private banking group, with an exclusive focus on servicing and advising private clients and independent asset managers. The Group has a global presence with approximately 50 locations in more than 25 countries and jurisdictions. Julius Baer Gruppe AG was established through spin off from Julius Baer Holding AG's businesses into two independent entities, namely the Company, together with its subsidiaries, comprising Bank Julius Baer & Co Ltd as its principal operating entity, and GAM Holding, together with its subsidiaries, comprising GAM and the Julius Baer-branded asset management business, which includes the private label funds business that formerly was part of Julius Baer Holding Ltd's Bank Julius Baer segment. The Group diversifies its operations into geographical segments, including Switzerland, rest of Europe, Americas, and Asia and Other Countries.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2023-11-19 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Interim Management Statement
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
55.72CHF
Average target price
70.23CHF
Spread / Average Target
+26.04%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Private Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG Stock Julius Bär Gruppe AG
-8.39% 12 940 M $
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A. Stock Banca Generali S.p.A.
+2.15% 4 075 M $
EFG INTERNATIONAL AG Stock EFG International AG
+16.19% 3 501 M $
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD (SUISSE) S.A. Stock Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A.
+3.33% 1 334 M $
TRUXTON CORPORATION Stock Truxton Corporation
-15.76% 157 M $
BANCA PROFILO S.P.A. Stock Banca Profilo S.p.A.
+2.02% 146 M $
PROVEN GROUP LIMITED Stock PROVEN Group Limited
-21.05% 120 M $
Private Banks
