Julius Baer Group Ltd. places USD Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds

09/15/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond Julius Baer Group Ltd. places USD Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds 2021-09-15 / 17:40

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zurich, 15 September 2021 - Today, Julius Baer Group Ltd. has successfully placed perpetual non-cumulative Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities in a USD 320 million transaction with private banks and institutional investors in Asia and Europe. The transaction will help to optimise Julius Baer Group's capital structure and add flexibility.

The securities carry a coupon of 3.625%, payable semi-annually, and have a First Reset Date on 23 September 2028. The bonds include, among other things, a capital trigger of 5.125% CET1 Ratio and are callable any time in the six-month period prior to and including the First Reset Date or on each Interest Payment Date thereafter. They will be issued in denominations of USD 200,000 and multiples of USD 1,000 thereof. The coupon on the instrument represents the lowest for USD-denominated AT1 bonds issued by a European bank.

The instrument has been assigned a Moody's Baa3 (hyb) instrument rating. An application will be made for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/ in Julius Baer Group.

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 486 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Julius Baer Group Ltd. 
              Bahnhofstrasse 36 
              8010 Zurich 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 58 888 11 11 
E-mail:       info@juliusbaer.com 
Internet:     www.juliusbaer.com 
ISIN:         CH0102484968 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1233667 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1233667 2021-09-15

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

