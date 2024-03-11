Julius Baer Group nominates Bruce Fletcher and Andrea Sambo for election to the Board of Directors

Zurich, 11 March 2024 – The Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. will propose Bruce Fletcher and Andrea Sambo for election as new independent members of the Board of Directors at the Group’s Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024. All current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election, with the exception of Gilbert Achermann, who has reached the maximum term of office for Julius Baer Board members, and David Nicol, Chair of the Governance and Risk Committee, as reported on 1 February 2024.

Bruce Fletcher is a British and American citizen whose career in the financial industry spans four decades and encompasses extensive risk management and executive experience. From 2018 to 2023, he was Chief Risk Officer of NatWest Group, a leading UK banking organisation, active in private banking, retail, and commercial banking. Before that, he spent 17 years at Citigroup and 13 years at HSBC in different areas of risk management, working in the USA and the UK. He is currently Chairman of the Professional Risk Managers International Association in the USA.

Andrea Sambo is an Italian citizen and has 25 years of experience in the financial industry. From 2005 to 2021, he worked at UBS in London, where he held several leadership and management positions and was most recently head of Group Financial Resources Management. Prior to that, Andrea Sambo held various leadership roles at UBS Investment Bank, including Global Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Structuring and Co-Head Global Client Solutions. Before joining UBS, he worked at Morgan Stanley in London and New York and at Banca Commerciale Italiana in Milan as a derivatives specialist.

The detailed CVs of both nominees are available at www.juliusbaer.com/news.

Romeo Lacher, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group, said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Gilbert Achermann for his many years of valuable contributions and services and David Nicol for his great commitment to the Board throughout his tenure. We wish them both all the best for their future endeavours.”

Commenting on the nominees, Romeo Lacher said: “The Board is very pleased to have found in Bruce Fletcher and Andrea Sambo two financial industry experts with excellent reputations and proven track records. Bruce Fletcher’s extensive risk management background and Andrea Sambo’s deep understanding of markets and experience in balance sheet management will be of particular relevance and value to us. Upon election, it is envisaged that Bruce Fletcher will take over as Chair of the Governance and Risk Committee.”