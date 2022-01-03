EQS-News: Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Julius Baer Group to sell Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd in a management buyout



03.01.2022



As part of a review of its strategic participations, Julius Baer has decided to sell the Zurich-based Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd, a member of the Group, to the management of Wergen & Partner. The parties have signed a corresponding agreement, according to which the transaction shall be completed in Q1 2022. Zurich, 3 January 2022 - Julius Baer Group today announces that it has signed an agreement to sell all shares in Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd to the management of the Zurich-based independent wealth manager. The transaction follows a review of the Group's strategic participations and the conclusion that Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd can develop best under the ownership of the existing and future management team. Julius Baer acquired Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd in February 2017. The company, which has always been profitable, has since developed successfully under the unchanged leadership with assets under management doubling. The current Wergen & Partner team of six people will continue to independently serve the clients of Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd that are booked with various custodian banks. The transaction is due to be closed in Q1 2022. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of October 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 484 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

