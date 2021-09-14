EQS Group-News: Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel Julius Baer announces new organisational structure for market Switzerland 2021-09-14 / 07:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bank Julius Baer appoints Gilles Stuck as new Market Head Switzerland. This will bring the delivery of the Swiss market strategy under unified leadership, ensuring a coherent and aligned approach.

Zurich, 14 September 2021 - Julius Baer is realigning the organisational structure of its Switzerland market, bundling parts of the local Swiss business as well as the implementation of the strategy for the Bank's home market. As of 1 November 2021, Gilles Stuck will assume the role of Market Head Switzerland, responsible for steering all strategic market initiatives across the country, while also heading the teams of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. He will report to Yves Robert-Charrue, Head of Switzerland & Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gilles Stuck has been with Julius Baer since 2018, when he joined the Bank as Head of Structured Finance. Prior to that, he spent more than 12 years in the financial services industry, holding various senior management positions in wealth management.

Further strengthening of the Bank's representation and leadership in Geneva through appointment of Emmanuel Debons as Branch Manager

Effective 1 November 2021, the current Head French-speaking Switzerland Emmanuel Debons will assume the position of Branch Manager in Geneva. In this function, he will lead the Bank's operations in Geneva and have a key role in working with all functional and divisional line heads within the local and Group organisation to drive and support the development of the branch. Additionally, he will continue to be responsible for the Swiss business in Geneva.

Andreas Feller, currently Head German-speaking Switzerland, has decided to leave Julius Baer after 12 successful years to pursue other career opportunities following the smooth handover of his responsibilities.

Yves Robert-Charrue, Head of Switzerland & Europe, Middle East and Africa, Julius Baer, said: 'This move reflects our ambition to expand and strengthen our position in our home market through services dedicated to Swiss private banking clients. I am pleased that Gilles Stuck has accepted the responsibility for implementing and further developing the strategy defined to achieve this. With his experience and understanding of our client base, he is perfectly equipped to take the helm in our domestic market. I would like to thank Andreas Feller and Emmanuel Debons for their instrumental contribution to Julius Baer's business in Switzerland and for creating a base on which we can continue to build. I wish Andreas Feller every success for his future after Julius Baer, and look forward to continuing the collaboration with Emmanuel Debons.'

Contact

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 486 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd. Bahnhofstrasse 36 8010 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 58 888 11 11 E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com Internet: www.juliusbaer.com ISIN: CH0102484968 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1233108 End of News EQS Group News Service =------------

1233108 2021-09-14

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233108&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)