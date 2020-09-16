Log in
Julius Bär Gruppe AG

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
Julius Baer eyes DOJ payment in FIFA matter, plans dividend

09/16/2020 | 01:50am EDT
Logo is seen at the headquarters of Swiss private bank Julius Baer in Zurich

Julius Baer may pay tens of millions of dollars to settle U.S. allegations over its role in soccer body FIFA's corruption affair, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday, adding it will ask shareholders in November to a back a second 2019 dividend tranche.

Baer is in what it described as "advanced" talks with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over the FIFA scandal, a holdover from the era of former Chief Executive Boris Collardi, who is now at Pictet, that has kept its lawyers busy for years.

Baer this year was reprimanded by Switzerland's financial supervisor FINMA for ignoring money laundering risks of FIFA-linked payments, while an ex-banker was convicted in 2017 in U.S. District Court of conspiracy charges for arranging payments from a sports marketing executive to the Argentine soccer association's president.

"Julius Baer has been cooperating since 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice in its investigation of alleged money laundering and corruption involving officials and affiliates of FIFA and associated sports media and marketing companies," Baer said in a statement.

"The bank is currently in advanced discussions with the DOJ about reaching a resolution in such matter, which may result in the payment of a double-digit million U.S. dollar amount."

The bank said that planned to propose the distribution of the second part of its 2019 dividend at a Nov. 2 extraordinary shareholder meeting. Baer was among Swiss banks that proposed splitting its 1.50 francs per share dividend this year out of caution over the coronavirus's impact on finances.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michelle Adair and Michael Shields)

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.03% 89.0374 Delayed Quote.32.68%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG -1.01% 40.97 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 75.13 Delayed Quote.25.38%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 448 M 3 796 M 3 796 M
Net income 2020 800 M 881 M 881 M
Net Debt 2020 6 234 M 6 864 M 6 864 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 8 813 M 9 701 M 9 704 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,36x
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 729
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG-17.95%9 701
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.49%312 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.50%243 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.22%223 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.36%174 601
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.53%158 182
