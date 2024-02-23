"Julius Baer confirms a temporary outage of IT systems on late Friday afternoon on Feb. 16 due to a technical connectivity issue," the bank said on Friday.
"Within a short time, all systems were restored," the bank added.
The lender's shares were down 1.6% on Friday after news of the outage.
The outage comes at a difficult time for the bank, which is in the middle of a management reshuffle and this month announced losses over its exposure to collapsed property group Signa.
(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Susan Fenton)