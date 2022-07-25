Julius Bär Gruppe : Alternative Performance Measures Half-year 2022 | PDF, 52 KB
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Including reconciliation to IFRS measures
2022 HALF-YEAR RESULTS
INTRODUCTION
The Business Review and other communication to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by IFRS.
Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APMs) provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. These APMs should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS performance measures.
The purpose of this document is to provide the definitions of APMs used by Julius Baer Group Ltd. in its communication to investors, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items.
APMs as defined and used by the Group may not be comparable to similarly titled APMs reported by other companies.
ADJUSTED RESULTS
Julius Baer Group Ltd. defines adjusted results as follows:
Adjusted results are derived by excluding from the IFRS financial results the operating expenses related to acquisitions or divestments (M&A) and the taxes on those respective items.
These excluded items related to M&A can include adjustments to each of the five reported IFRS expense lines (personnel expenses; general expenses; depreciation of property and equipment; amortisation and impairment of customer relationships; amortisation and impairment of intangible assets).
The M&A-related adjustments can represent inter alia items such as amortisation of acquired customer relationships; goodwill impairment charges; M&A-related restructuring costs (examples of which include employee termination benefits that relate directly to the restructuring; contract termination costs; onerous contract provisions; consulting fees that relate directly to the restructuring; expected costs from when operations cease until final disposal); fees paid to advisers on the planning, execution or financing of M&A transactions; integration-related IT or other general expenses; additional provisions set up for litigation or the recovered amount from the seller.
Reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items are provided below:
CHF m
H1 2022
H1 2021
H2 2021
IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
450.6
605.8
476.1
Non-controlling interests
-0.3
0.2
0.6
IFRS net profit
450.3
606.0
476.7
Total adjustments to personnel expenses
0.5
0.4
2.8
Total adjustments to general expenses
4.1
6.0
3.1
Total adjustments to depreciation
-
-
-
Total adjustments to amortisation and impairment of
24.1
28.9
29.1
customer relationships
Total adjustments to amortisation and impairment of
-
-
-
intangible assets
Total adjustments to operating expenses and profit before taxes
28.7
35.3
34.9
Impact of total adjustments on income taxes
-2.6
-4.9
-4.1
Adjustments to net profit
26.0
30.3
30.9
Adjusted net profit for the Group
476.3
636.3
507.5
Adjusted non-controlling interests
-0.2
0.6
1.0
Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of
476.5
635.8
506.5
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
CHF m
H1 2022
H1 2021
H2 2021
IFRS personnel expenses
842.0
849.1
811.6
Adjusted personnel expenses
841.6
848.7
808.8
Total M&A-related adjustments
0.5
0.4
2.8
CHF m
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
IFRS general expenses
390.6
318.0
364.6
Adjusted general expenses
386.5
312.1
361.5
Total M&A-related adjustments
4.1
6.0
3.1
Note: General expenses including provisions and losses.
CHF m
H1 2022
H1 2021
H2 2021
IFRS provisions and losses
73.7
31.2
35.5
Adjusted provisions and losses
73.7
31.2
35.5
Total M&A-related adjustments
-
-
-0.1
CHF m
H1 2022
H1 2021
H2 2021
IFRS depreciation of property and equipment
45.2
49.0
46.7
Adjusted depreciation of property and equipment
45.2
49.0
46.7
Total M&A-related adjustments
-
-
-
CHF m
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
IFRS amortisation and impairment of customer relationships
24.1
28.9
29.1
Adjusted amortisation and impairment of customer relationships
-
-
-
Total amortisation and impairment of customer relationships adjustments
24.1
28.9
29.1
related to previous acquisitions
o/w IWM
13.9
17.6
17.6
o/w GPS
1.5
1.3
1.3
o/w Kairos
4.5
4.5
4.5
o/w Commerzbank Luxembourg
0.8
0.8
0.8
o/w Leumi
0.5
0.5
0.5
o/w Fransad
0.4
0.5
0.5
o/w Wergen
-
0.4
0.4
o/w WMPartners
0.7
0.7
0.7
o/w Reliance
1.2
1.1
1.1
o/w NSC Asesores
0.2
1.5
1.5
o/w KMP
0.4
-
0.2
CHF m
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
IFRS amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
49.7
41.0
61.2
Adjusted amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
49.7
41.0
61.2
Total amortisation and impairment of intangible assets adjustments
-
-
-
CHF m
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
IFRS operating expenses
1,351.7
1,286.1
1,313.0
Adjusted operating expenses
1,323.0
1,250.8
1,278.1
Total M&A-related adjustments
28.7
35.3
34.9
o/w Adjustments to personnel expenses
0.5
0.4
2.8
o/w Adjustments to general expenses
4.1
6.0
3.1
o/w Adjustments to depreciation
-
-
-
o/w Adjustments to amortisation and impairment of
24.1
28.9
29.1
customer relationships
o/w Adjustments to amortisation and impairment of
-
-
-
intangible assets
CHF m
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
IFRS profit before taxes
513.3
706.9
551.9
Adjusted profit before taxes
542.0
742.2
586.8
Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses,
-4.6
-6.4
-5.9
general expenses and depreciation
Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment
-24.1
-28.9
-29.1
CHF m
H1 2022
H1 2021
H2 2021
IFRS income taxes
63.0
100.9
75.2
Adjusted income taxes
65.7
105.8
79.2
Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses,
0.1
0.9
-0.0
general expenses and depreciation
Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment
2.6
4.1
4.1
CHF m
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
IFRS net profit
450.3
606.0
476.7
Adjusted net profit for the Group
476.3
636.3
507.5
Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses,
-4.5
-5.5
-5.9
general expenses and depreciation
Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment
-21.5
-24.8
-25.0
CHF m
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
450.6
605.8
476.1
Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
476.5
635.8
506.5
Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses,
-4.5
-5.5
-5.9
general expenses and depreciation
Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment
-21.4
-24.4
-24.5
CHF
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
EPS attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
2.15
2.81
2.24
Adjusted EPS attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
2.27
2.95
2.38
Total adjustments
-0.12
-0.14
-0.14
In %
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
Adjusted cost/income ratio
67.0%
61.2%
66.6%
Operating income (CHF m)
1,865.0
1,992.9
1,864.9
Adjusted operating expenses excl. adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)
1,249.3
1,219.6
1,242.5
o/w Adjusted operating expenses (CHF m)
1,323.0
1,250.8
1,278.1
o/w Adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)
73.7
31.2
35.5
In bp
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
Gross margin
81.4
86.7
77.3
Operating income (CHF m)
1,865.0
1,992.9
1,864.9
Average assets under management (CHF bn)
458.3
459.8
482.6
