    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-07-22 am EDT
45.35 CHF   +0.02%
01:34aJulius Baer's H1 Profit Slumps 26%, Net Interest Income Grows
MT
01:23aSwiss bank Julius Baer reports 26% drop in first half profit
RE
01:14aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Halbjahresbericht 2022 Julius Bär Gruppe AG (EN) | PDF, 225 KB
PU
Julius Bär Gruppe : Alternative Performance Measures Half-year 2022 | PDF, 52 KB

07/25/2022 | 01:14am EDT

07/25/2022 | 01:14am EDT
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Including reconciliation to IFRS measures

2022 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

﻿

﻿

INTRODUCTION

The Business Review and other communication to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by IFRS.

Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APMs) provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. These APMs should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS performance measures.

The purpose of this document is to provide the definitions of APMs used by Julius Baer Group Ltd. in its communication to investors, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items.

APMs as defined and used by the Group may not be comparable to similarly titled APMs reported by other companies.

ADJUSTED RESULTS

Julius Baer Group Ltd. defines adjusted results as follows:

Adjusted results are derived by excluding from the IFRS financial results the operating expenses related to acquisitions or divestments (M&A) and the taxes on those respective items.

These excluded items related to M&A can include adjustments to each of the five reported IFRS expense lines (personnel expenses; general expenses; depreciation of property and equipment; amortisation and impairment of customer relationships; amortisation and impairment of intangible assets).

The M&A-related adjustments can represent inter alia items such as amortisation of acquired customer relationships; goodwill impairment charges; M&A-related restructuring costs (examples of which include employee termination benefits that relate directly to the restructuring; contract termination costs; onerous contract provisions; consulting fees that relate directly to the restructuring; expected costs from when operations cease until final disposal); fees paid to advisers on the planning, execution or financing of M&A transactions; integration-related IT or other general expenses; additional provisions set up for litigation or the recovered amount from the seller.

2

﻿

﻿

Reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items are provided below:

CHF m

H1 2022

H1 2021

H2 2021

IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

450.6

605.8

476.1

Non-controlling interests

-0.3

0.2

0.6

IFRS net profit

450.3

606.0

476.7

Total adjustments to personnel expenses

0.5

0.4

2.8

Total adjustments to general expenses

4.1

6.0

3.1

Total adjustments to depreciation

-

-

-

Total adjustments to amortisation and impairment of

24.1

28.9

29.1

customer relationships

Total adjustments to amortisation and impairment of

-

-

-

intangible assets

Total adjustments to operating expenses and profit before taxes

28.7

35.3

34.9

Impact of total adjustments on income taxes

-2.6

-4.9

-4.1

Adjustments to net profit

26.0

30.3

30.9

Adjusted net profit for the Group

476.3

636.3

507.5

Adjusted non-controlling interests

-0.2

0.6

1.0

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of

476.5

635.8

506.5

Julius Baer Group Ltd.

CHF m

H1 2022

H1 2021

H2 2021

IFRS personnel expenses

842.0

849.1

811.6

Adjusted personnel expenses

841.6

848.7

808.8

Total M&A-related adjustments

0.5

0.4

2.8

CHF m

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

IFRS general expenses

390.6

318.0

364.6

Adjusted general expenses

386.5

312.1

361.5

Total M&A-related adjustments

4.1

6.0

3.1

Note: General expenses including provisions and losses.

CHF m

H1 2022

H1 2021

H2 2021

IFRS provisions and losses

73.7

31.2

35.5

Adjusted provisions and losses

73.7

31.2

35.5

Total M&A-related adjustments

-

-

-0.1

3

﻿

﻿

CHF m

H1 2022

H1 2021

H2 2021

IFRS depreciation of property and equipment

45.2

49.0

46.7

Adjusted depreciation of property and equipment

45.2

49.0

46.7

Total M&A-related adjustments

-

-

-

CHF m

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

IFRS amortisation and impairment of customer relationships

24.1

28.9

29.1

Adjusted amortisation and impairment of customer relationships

-

-

-

Total amortisation and impairment of customer relationships adjustments

24.1

28.9

29.1

related to previous acquisitions

o/w IWM

13.9

17.6

17.6

o/w GPS

1.5

1.3

1.3

o/w Kairos

4.5

4.5

4.5

o/w Commerzbank Luxembourg

0.8

0.8

0.8

o/w Leumi

0.5

0.5

0.5

o/w Fransad

0.4

0.5

0.5

o/w Wergen

-

0.4

0.4

o/w WMPartners

0.7

0.7

0.7

o/w Reliance

1.2

1.1

1.1

o/w NSC Asesores

0.2

1.5

1.5

o/w KMP

0.4

-

0.2

CHF m

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

IFRS amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

49.7

41.0

61.2

Adjusted amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

49.7

41.0

61.2

Total amortisation and impairment of intangible assets adjustments

-

-

-

CHF m

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

IFRS operating expenses

1,351.7

1,286.1

1,313.0

Adjusted operating expenses

1,323.0

1,250.8

1,278.1

Total M&A-related adjustments

28.7

35.3

34.9

o/w Adjustments to personnel expenses

0.5

0.4

2.8

o/w Adjustments to general expenses

4.1

6.0

3.1

o/w Adjustments to depreciation

-

-

-

o/w Adjustments to amortisation and impairment of

24.1

28.9

29.1

customer relationships

o/w Adjustments to amortisation and impairment of

-

-

-

intangible assets

CHF m

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

IFRS profit before taxes

513.3

706.9

551.9

Adjusted profit before taxes

542.0

742.2

586.8

Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses,

-4.6

-6.4

-5.9

general expenses and depreciation

Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment

-24.1

-28.9

-29.1

4

﻿

﻿

CHF m

H1 2022

H1 2021

H2 2021

IFRS income taxes

63.0

100.9

75.2

Adjusted income taxes

65.7

105.8

79.2

Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses,

0.1

0.9

-0.0

general expenses and depreciation

Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment

2.6

4.1

4.1

CHF m

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

IFRS net profit

450.3

606.0

476.7

Adjusted net profit for the Group

476.3

636.3

507.5

Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses,

-4.5

-5.5

-5.9

general expenses and depreciation

Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment

-21.5

-24.8

-25.0

CHF m

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

450.6

605.8

476.1

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

476.5

635.8

506.5

Total M&A-related adjustments to personnel expenses,

-4.5

-5.5

-5.9

general expenses and depreciation

Total M&A-related adjustments to amortisation and impairment

-21.4

-24.4

-24.5

CHF

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

EPS attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

2.15

2.81

2.24

Adjusted EPS attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

2.27

2.95

2.38

Total adjustments

-0.12

-0.14

-0.14

In %

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

Adjusted cost/income ratio

67.0%

61.2%

66.6%

Operating income (CHF m)

1,865.0

1,992.9

1,864.9

Adjusted operating expenses excl. adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)

1,249.3

1,219.6

1,242.5

o/w Adjusted operating expenses (CHF m)

1,323.0

1,250.8

1,278.1

o/w Adjusted provisions and losses (CHF m)

73.7

31.2

35.5

In bp

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

Gross margin

81.4

86.7

77.3

Operating income (CHF m)

1,865.0

1,992.9

1,864.9

Average assets under management (CHF bn)

458.3

459.8

482.6

5

