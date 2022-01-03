Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Julius Bär Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer Group to sell Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd in a management buyout

01/03/2022 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of a review of its strategic participations, Julius Baer has decided to sell the Zurich-based Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd, a member of the Group, to the management of Wergen & Partner. The parties have signed a corresponding agreement, according to which the transaction shall be completed in Q1 2022.

Zurich, 3 January 2022 - Julius Baer Group today announces that it has signed an agreement to sell all shares in Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd to the management of the Zurich-based independent wealth manager. The transaction follows a review of the Group's strategic participations and the conclusion that Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd can develop best under the ownership of the existing and future management team.

Julius Baer acquired Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd in February 2017. The company, which has always been profitable, has since developed successfully under the unchanged leadership with assets under management doubling.

The current Wergen & Partner team of six people will continue to independently serve the clients of Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd that are booked with various custodian banks. The transaction is due to be closed in Q1 2022.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 06:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
01:20aJulius Baer to sell Wergen wealth management business
RE
01:12aJulius Baer Group To Sell Wealth Management Unit To Executive Team
MT
01:09aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer Group to sell Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd in a managem..
PU
01:03aJulius Baer Group to sell Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd in a management buyout
EQ
2021Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise- Reuters poll
RE
2021Julius Bär Completes $490 Million Share Buyback
MT
2021JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer announces completion of 2021 share buy-back programme
PU
2021Julius Baer announces completion of 2021 share buy-back programme
EQ
2021Tranche Update on Julius Bär Gruppe AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 1, 2..
CI
2021JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Changes to Board of Directors
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 841 M 4 200 M 4 200 M
Net income 2021 1 093 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
Net Debt 2021 5 923 M 6 477 M 6 477 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 12 629 M 13 854 M 13 810 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 6 667
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 61,18 CHF
Average target price 70,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer & Head-Intermediaries
Yves Bonzon Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG0.00%13 854
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%467 966
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%245 478
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.0.00%193 826
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%191 307