Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer Singapore veteran returns to Lugano

After 17 years of leading international private banking teams in Singapore, Ticinese Alberto Maria Martinelli has moved back to Switzerland to join Julius Baer's Lugano office, effective 1 April 2022. He will build a new team with a focus on serving international clients.

Zurich/Lugano, 11 April 2022 - Alberto Maria Martinelli, long-standing Team Head Private Banking International of Bank Julius Baer in Singapore, has moved back to Bank Julius Baer in Switzerland. As of 1 April 2022, Alberto Martinelli has started building and leading a new team in Lugano focusing on business acquisition and the business development of international clientele. He will report to Sergio Leoni, Group Head Italy & Ticino Julius Baer.

A veteran banker, Alberto Martinelli has been in Asia for 17 years leading international teams since 2016 at Julius Baer and previously at UBS. He was instrumental in starting and driving Julius Baer's initiatives in Asia, assisting international UHNW and HNW individuals and families who choose Asia as their home, or have business in Asia.

Sergio Leoni, Group Head Italy & Ticino Julius Baer, said: "We are pleased to welcome Alberto Martinelli to our team in Lugano in his new role. Thanks to his extensive career in the financial industry, he brings with him remarkable investment and management expertise, combined with a deep understanding of our clients. His outstanding experience in Asia will be of great benefit in building the new international team in Ticino. I am confident that, thanks to his many years of expertise, we are in a very good position to provide excellent service to our clientele."