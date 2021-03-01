Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer announces end of 2019 share buy-back programme and launch of new programme

Zurich, 1 March 2021 - Julius Baer Group today announces the end of the share buy-back programme launched in November 2019. At the request of FINMA to the financial industry, the programme was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this programme, Julius Baer repurchased a total of 2,585,000 Julius Baer Group Ltd. shares at an aggregate cost of CHF 113 million on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The cancellation of the shares bought back under this programme will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 14 April 2021.

As announced on 1 February 2021, Julius Baer will start a new programme to buy back up to CHF 450 million purchase value of Julius Baer Group Ltd. shares. This share buy-back programme will be launched on 2 March 2021 and is expected to run until the end of February 2022. The execution is subject to market conditions. The shares will be bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Shares that have been repurchased under the new programme are expected to be cancelled through capital reduction to be proposed at the AGM in 2022.

More information on the completed 2019 share buy-back programme and the new share buy-back programme are available at www.juliusbaer.com/sharebuyback