JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer announces end of 2019 share buy-back programme and launch of new programme

03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST
Zurich, 1 March 2021 - Julius Baer Group today announces the end of the share buy-back programme launched in November 2019. At the request of FINMA to the financial industry, the programme was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this programme, Julius Baer repurchased a total of 2,585,000 Julius Baer Group Ltd. shares at an aggregate cost of CHF 113 million on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The cancellation of the shares bought back under this programme will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 14 April 2021.

As announced on 1 February 2021, Julius Baer will start a new programme to buy back up to CHF 450 million purchase value of Julius Baer Group Ltd. shares. This share buy-back programme will be launched on 2 March 2021 and is expected to run until the end of February 2022. The execution is subject to market conditions. The shares will be bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Shares that have been repurchased under the new programme are expected to be cancelled through capital reduction to be proposed at the AGM in 2022.

More information on the completed 2019 share buy-back programme and the new share buy-back programme are available at www.juliusbaer.com/sharebuyback

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 493 M 3 841 M 3 841 M
Net income 2021 858 M 944 M 944 M
Net Debt 2021 5 830 M 6 412 M 6 412 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 11 999 M 13 208 M 13 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 607
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,14 CHF
Last Close Price 55,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Yves Bonzon Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG9.41%13 208
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.82%449 090
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION14.52%299 658
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%280 283
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 849
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.27%198 093
