Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Julius Bär Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer announces new organisational structure for market Switzerland

09/14/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zurich, 14 September 2021 - Julius Baer is realigning the organisational structure of its Switzerland market, bundling parts of the local Swiss business as well as the implementation of the strategy for the Bank's home market. As of 1 November 2021, Gilles Stuck will assume the role of Market Head Switzerland, responsible for steering all strategic market initiatives across the country, while also heading the teams of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. He will report to Yves Robert-Charrue, Head of Switzerland & Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gilles Stuck has been with Julius Baer since 2018, when he joined the Bank as Head of Structured Finance. Prior to that, he spent more than 12 years in the financial services industry, holding various senior management positions in wealth management.

Further strengthening of the Bank's representation and leadership in Geneva through appointment of Emmanuel Debons as Branch Manager

Effective 1 November 2021, the current Head French-speaking Switzerland Emmanuel Debons will assume the position of Branch Manager in Geneva. In this function, he will lead the Bank's operations in Geneva and have a key role in working with all functional and divisional line heads within the local and Group organisation to drive and support the development of the branch. Additionally, he will continue to be responsible for the Swiss business in Geneva.

Andreas Feller, currently Head German-speaking Switzerland, has decided to leave Julius Baer after 12 successful years to pursue other career opportunities following the smooth handover of his responsibilities.

Yves Robert-Charrue, Head of Switzerland & Europe, Middle East and Africa, Julius Baer, said: 'This move reflects our ambition to expand and strengthen our position in our home market through services dedicated to Swiss private banking clients. I am pleased that Gilles Stuck has accepted the responsibility for implementing and further developing the strategy defined to achieve this. With his experience and understanding of our client base, he is perfectly equipped to take the helm in our domestic market. I would like to thank Andreas Feller and Emmanuel Debons for their instrumental contribution to Julius Baer's business in Switzerland and for creating a base on which we can continue to build. I wish Andreas Feller every success for his future after Julius Baer, and look forward to continuing the collaboration with Emmanuel Debons.'

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 05:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
01:01aJulius Baer annonce la mise en place d'une nouvelle structure organisationnel..
DJ
01:01aJulius Baer announces new organisational structure for market Switzerland
DJ
09/10CREALOGIX : Signs Julius Baer for Hybrid Digital Platform
MT
09/09La première banque privée suisse mise sur la plateforme hybride de CREALOGIX
DJ
09/09First Swiss private bank picks the hybrid platform from CREALOGIX
DJ
09/06Guinea turmoil pushes aluminium to 10-year high
RE
08/31JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures June 2021 | PDF, 104 KB
PU
08/30Gold pulls back as dollar strengthens, caution sets in
RE
08/24AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : Gold firms above $1,800/oz on bets Fed delays taper due..
RE
08/24Gold firms above $1,800 on bets virus spike will delay Fed tapering
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 865 M 4 192 M 4 192 M
Net income 2021 1 085 M 1 176 M 1 176 M
Net Debt 2021 5 923 M 6 425 M 6 425 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 13 415 M 14 563 M 14 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 6 667
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 63,50 CHF
Average target price 68,57 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer & Head-Intermediaries
Yves Bonzon Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG22.94%14 563
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.84%477 687
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.07%344 506
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.93%249 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.68%212 944
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.53%188 590