Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer announces partnership with Beijing International Wealth Management Institute

Julius Baer, the leading Swiss private banking group, has entered into a partnership with Beijing International Wealth Management Institute. Julius Baer will be the first foreign institution to be a partner of the Institute.

Beijing/Shanghai/Zurich, 20 August 2020 - Julius Baer announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Beijing International Wealth Management Institute.

Both parties will work closely to combine Julius Baer's 130 years of best-in-class pure wealth management expertise with academic research conducted by the Institute in order to set the benchmark for the training and education of professionals in the Chinese wealth management industry.

The Institute was established through the support of the Beijing Municipal Government and Tongzhou District Government. Other key partners include Chinastone Capital, Beijing International Fortune Centre, Caijing & Barron's China, and Swiss-China World Silk Road Association.

Jimmy Lee, Head Asia Pacific and member of the Executive Board, Bank Julius Baer, said: 'China is a key market for Julius Baer and we are honoured to be able to contribute to the ongoing development of the private wealth management industry through this partnership.'

Shan Li, Chairman of the Board, Beijing International Wealth Management Institute, said: 'The strategic partnership between the Institute and Julius Baer will set a good example for the wealth management industry and wealth management education. I believe this synergy will promote the continuous evolution of China's wealth management industry towards internationalisation and specialisation.'