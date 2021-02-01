Julius Bär Gruppe : Baer posts 50% FY profit rise

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Julius Baer on Monday
posted a 50% rise in 2020 net profit, as booming markets and
strong client trading more than offset a goodwill blow from
ailing Italian subsidiary Kairos.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 698 million
Swiss francs ($783 million) for the year.
Switzerland's third-largest listed bank said it would
propose a dividend of 1.75 francs per share, as compared to the
1.50 francs it paid out in two tranches for 2019 due to the
coronavirus pandemic, and also expected to launch a 450 million
franc share buyback from March.
"We delivered on the first leg of the three-year
transformation strategy presented in February 2020," Chief
Executive Philipp Rickenbacher said. "In light of current
industry challenges, from negative interest rates to a weak US
dollar, we will stay our course and remain fully focused on
achieving the 2022 targets we set a year ago."
Rickenbacher, appointed CEO in September 2019, has said he
wants to focus Baer more on business with the ultra-wealthy
while continuing to trim costs.
That strategy helped the Zurich-based wealth manager achieve
an adjusted cost-income ratio of 66.4% in 2020, ahead of its
mid-term target of reaching 67% by 2022.
Wealth managers saw a boon from the coronavirus pandemic in
2020, as they benefitted from bumper client activity levels and
amassed fewer risks of loan losses than their high street
peers.
Baer saw 15.1 billion franc inflows for 2020, as fresh
client money and booming equity markets helped push the lender's
managed assets up to 434 billion Swiss francs.
In October it had flagged a 177 million euro fourth-quarter
impairment related to its Italian asset management subsidiary
Kairos, which has been dogged by poor performance and outflows
since 2018.
A 73 million franc legal provision related to a U.S.
investigation into its dealings with global soccer body FIFA
also impacted results.
