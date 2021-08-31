Log in
Julius Bär Gruppe : Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures June 2021 | PDF, 104 KB

08/31/2021 | 01:13am EDT
BASEL III PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES JUNE 2021

Julius Baer Group Ltd.

According to FINMA circular 2016/1 'Disclosure Banks'

CONTENTS

BASEL III PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES JUNE 2021 JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD.

  1. INTRODUCTION
  2. KEY METRICS
  3. OVERVIEW OF RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS
  4. LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO
  5. MARKET RISK

1

Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures June 2021 JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD.

Introduction

INTRODUCTION

SCOPE OF PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES

This report provides Pillar 3 disclosures for Julius Baer Group Ltd. (the Group) on a consolidated basis as at 30 June 2021. The disclosures in the report are based on the FINMA regulatory requirements as prescribed in the circular 2016/ 1 'Disclosure - banks' which includes the implementation of the Pillar 3 disclosure requirements issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in March 2017.

The aim of the Pillar 3 standards is to improve comparability and consistency of disclosures through the introduction of harmonised templates. The Group is subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with the FINMA circular 2016/1 'Disclosure - banks'. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. is exempt from detailed Pillar 3 disclosures. It must nevertheless disclose its key figures on an annual basis in its Annual Report with reference to the Group Pillar 3 information published in the Financial Reporting section of the Julius Baer website (www.juliusbaer.com/reporting).

The Group's Pillar 3 disclosures as at 30 June 2021, 31 December 2020 and 30 June 2020 are based on fully applied amounts, which means that no Basel III phase-in rules are applied anymore.

FREQUENCY OF PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES

This report is published semi-annually, in accordance with FINMA requirements for category 3 banks. FINMA has specified the reporting frequency for each disclosure as either annual or semi-annual. Comparative period information and commentaries on movements in the period must be provided in line with this frequency. More information regarding qualitative and quantitative Pillar 3 disclosures can be found in the document 'Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures 2020', published in the Financial Reporting section of the Julius Baer website (www.juliusbaer.com/reporting).

2

Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures June 2021 JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD.

Key metrics

KEY METRICS

KM1: Key metrics at consolidated Group level

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

30.06.2020

No.1

CHF m

CHF m

CHF m

Available capital

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

3,583.1

3,157.5

2,950.1

2

Tier 1 capital

4,753.6

4,296.3

4,118.6

3

Total capital

4,889.8

4,429.7

4,250.2

Risk-weighted assets (RWA)

4

RWA

21,457.9

21,120.7

21,284.9

4a

Minimum capital requirements

1,716.6

1,689.7

1,702.8

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

16.7%

14.9%

13.9%

6

Tier 1 ratio

22.2%

20.3%

19.3%

7

Total capital ratio

22.8%

21.0%

20.0%

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement as per the Basel minimum

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

standards (2.5% from 2019)

9

Countercyclical buffer requirement (art. 44a ERV) as per the

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

Basel minimum standards

11

Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements as per the

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

Basel minimum standards

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital

12.2%

10.4%

9.4%

requirements as per the Basel minimum standards

Target capital ratios according to appendix 8 CAO (% of RWA)

12a

Capital buffer according to appendix 8 CAO

4.0%

4.0%

4.0%

12b

Countercyclical capital buffer (art. 44 and 44a CAO)

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

12c

CET1 target ratio according to appendix 8 CAO in addition

7.9%

7.9%

7.9%

to countercyclical capital buffer according to art. 44 and 44a CAO

12d

T1 target ratio according to appendix 8 CAO in addition

9.7%

9.7%

9.7%

to countercyclical capital buffer according to art. 44 and 44a CAO

12e

Total capital target ratio according to appendix 8 CAO in addition

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

to countercyclical capital buffer according to art. 44 and 44a CAO

Basel III leverage ratio

13

Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure

116,729.2

107,193.8

106,077.6

14

Basel III leverage ratio (= no. 2/no. 13)

4.1%

4.0%

3.9%

Liquidity coverage ratio (3-month average)

15

Total HQLA

23,536.6

23,446.5

24,531.2

16

Total net cash outflow

12,459.7

13,637.3

12,333.8

17

LCR ratio

188.9%

171.9%

198.9%

1 Row nombers according to the sample table enclosed in the FINMA circular 2016/1, annex 2, table KM1.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
