Julius Bär Gruppe : Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures June 2021 | PDF, 104 KB

BASEL III PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES JUNE 2021
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
According to FINMA circular 2016/1 'Disclosure Banks'
CONTENTS
BASEL III PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES JUNE 2021 JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD.
INTRODUCTION
Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures June 2021 JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD.
Introduction
INTRODUCTION
SCOPE OF PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES
This report provides Pillar 3 disclosures for Julius Baer Group Ltd. (the Group) on a consolidated basis as at 30 June 2021. The disclosures in the report are based on the FINMA regulatory requirements as prescribed in the circular 2016/ 1 'Disclosure - banks' which includes the implementation of the Pillar 3 disclosure requirements issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in March 2017.
The aim of the Pillar 3 standards is to improve comparability and consistency of disclosures through the introduction of harmonised templates. The Group is subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with the FINMA circular 2016/1 'Disclosure - banks'. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. is exempt from detailed Pillar 3 disclosures. It must nevertheless disclose its key figures on an annual basis in its Annual Report with reference to the Group Pillar 3 information published in the Financial Reporting section of the Julius Baer website (www.juliusbaer.com/reporting).
The Group's Pillar 3 disclosures as at 30 June 2021, 31 December 2020 and 30 June 2020 are based on fully applied amounts, which means that no Basel III phase-in rules are applied anymore.
FREQUENCY OF PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES
This report is published semi-annually, in accordance with FINMA requirements for category 3 banks. FINMA has specified the reporting frequency for each disclosure as either annual or semi-annual. Comparative period information and commentaries on movements in the period must be provided in line with this frequency. More information regarding qualitative and quantitative Pillar 3 disclosures can be found in the document 'Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures 2020', published in the Financial Reporting section of the Julius Baer website (www.juliusbaer.com/reporting).
Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures June 2021 JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD.
Key metrics
Key metrics
KEY METRICS
KM1: Key metrics at consolidated Group level
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
30.06.2020
No.1
CHF m
CHF m
CHF m
Available capital
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
3,583.1
3,157.5
2,950.1
2
Tier 1 capital
4,753.6
4,296.3
4,118.6
3
Total capital
4,889.8
4,429.7
4,250.2
Risk-weighted assets (RWA)
4
RWA
21,457.9
21,120.7
21,284.9
4a
Minimum capital requirements
1,716.6
1,689.7
1,702.8
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
16.7%
14.9%
13.9%
6
Tier 1 ratio
22.2%
20.3%
19.3%
7
Total capital ratio
22.8%
21.0%
20.0%
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA
8
Capital conservation buffer requirement as per the Basel minimum
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
standards (2.5% from 2019)
9
Countercyclical buffer requirement (art. 44a ERV) as per the
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
Basel minimum standards
11
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements as per the
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
Basel minimum standards
12
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital
12.2%
10.4%
9.4%
requirements as per the Basel minimum standards
Target capital ratios according to appendix 8 CAO (% of RWA)
12a
Capital buffer according to appendix 8 CAO
4.0%
4.0%
4.0%
12b
Countercyclical capital buffer (art. 44 and 44a CAO)
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
12c
CET1 target ratio according to appendix 8 CAO in addition
7.9%
7.9%
7.9%
to countercyclical capital buffer according to art. 44 and 44a CAO
12d
T1 target ratio according to appendix 8 CAO in addition
9.7%
9.7%
9.7%
to countercyclical capital buffer according to art. 44 and 44a CAO
12e
Total capital target ratio according to appendix 8 CAO in addition
12.1%
12.1%
12.1%
to countercyclical capital buffer according to art. 44 and 44a CAO
Basel III leverage ratio
13
Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure
116,729.2
107,193.8
106,077.6
14
Basel III leverage ratio (= no. 2/no. 13)
4.1%
4.0%
3.9%
Liquidity coverage ratio (3-month average)
15
Total HQLA
23,536.6
23,446.5
24,531.2
16
Total net cash outflow
12,459.7
13,637.3
12,333.8
17
LCR ratio
188.9%
171.9%
198.9%
1 Row nombers according to the sample table enclosed in the FINMA circular 2016/1, annex 2, table KM1.
