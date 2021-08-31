Julius Bär Gruppe : Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures June 2021 | PDF, 104 KB

SCOPE OF PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES

This report provides Pillar 3 disclosures for Julius Baer Group Ltd. (the Group) on a consolidated basis as at 30 June 2021. The disclosures in the report are based on the FINMA regulatory requirements as prescribed in the circular 2016/ 1 'Disclosure - banks' which includes the implementation of the Pillar 3 disclosure requirements issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in March 2017.

The aim of the Pillar 3 standards is to improve comparability and consistency of disclosures through the introduction of harmonised templates. The Group is subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with the FINMA circular 2016/1 'Disclosure - banks'. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. is exempt from detailed Pillar 3 disclosures. It must nevertheless disclose its key figures on an annual basis in its Annual Report with reference to the Group Pillar 3 information published in the Financial Reporting section of the Julius Baer website (www.juliusbaer.com/reporting).

The Group's Pillar 3 disclosures as at 30 June 2021, 31 December 2020 and 30 June 2020 are based on fully applied amounts, which means that no Basel III phase-in rules are applied anymore.