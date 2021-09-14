Julius Bär Gruppe : Emmanuel Debons to become Julius Baer's Geneva Branch Manager

Zurich, 14 September 2021 - Effective 1 November 2021, Emmanuel Debons will assume the position of Branch Manager Geneva. In this function, he will lead the Bank's operations in Geneva and have a key role in working with all functional and divisional line heads within the local and Group organisation to drive and support the development of the branch. Additionally, he will continue to be responsible for the Swiss business in Geneva. Geneva is of great importance to Julius Baer as a business base, with the Bank currently employing approximately 350 staff.

Emmanuel Debons has been with Julius Baer since 2014, when he joined the Bank as Head of Vaud & Valais and Branch Manager Lausanne. He is currently the Head French-speaking Switzerland of Julius Baer. Prior to that, he spent over 25 years in the private banking division of UBS in Switzerland, Hong Kong, London, and Singapore.

Yves Robert-Charrue Head of Switzerland & Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: 'I am delighted that, in Emmanuel Debons, we have been able to appoint a proven and experienced leader as our Branch Manager in Geneva. He is the ideal person to oversee and steer the activities of the branch and represent Julius Baer in this important financial centre and I look forward to continuing to work with him.'