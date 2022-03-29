Julius Bär Gruppe : Fernando Vallada appointed CEO of Julius Baer Family Office in Brazil

Julius Baer consolidates leadership for local Brazilian business to reach the next level of growth. Fernando Vallada to become CEO of Julius Baer Family Office in addition to his current role as CEO of Julius Baer Advisory Office.

Zurich/São Paulo, 29 March 2022 - In a step that aligns its local leadership in Brazil, Julius Baer has announced today that Fernando Vallada, currently CEO of Julius Baer Advisory Office, will also become the CEO of Julius Baer Family Office, one of the leading independent domestic wealth managers. Fernando Vallada succeeds Jan Karsten1.

This management change will pave the way to meet Julius Baer's ambitious growth targets for Brazil and to create a more dynamic Julius Baer franchise in the country under one leadership.

Additionally, Rodrigo Bonfim, Head Business Development and Strategy Onshore for Region Americas, will assume the additional role of Deputy CEO for Julius Baer Family Office.

Fernando and Rodrigo will both report directly to Beatriz Sanchez, Head Region Americas.

Commenting on the announcement, Beatriz Sanchez said: "This leadership change reflects a new focus of our strategic priorities. Within the Americas, Brazil is the market where we see the greatest potential and we are very committed to continuing to invest in it. We have been expanding and growing the business successfully since our first acquisition in Brazil in 2011. A unified and collaborative leadership for all our business activities in Brazil will further strengthen our position as a leading wealth manager in the country and ensure we reach our ambitious growth targets in the years to come. I would like to thank Jan Karsten for his dedication in growing our local business operations for the past decade and wish him all the best for his future after Julius Baer."

In serving Brazilian private clients, Julius Baer stands out through its proximity as well as its combination of global and domestic expertise and investment content. It operates through Julius Baer Family Office, offering wealth services such as multi-custodial capabilities, Julius Baer Advisory Office, focusing on global investment and wealth planning solutions, and the Swiss-based Brazil International team.

[1] Subject to regulatory approval