Julius Bär Gruppe : Halbjahresbericht 2022 Julius Bär Gruppe AG (EN) | PDF, 225 KB

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CAPITAL RATIOS
33 ABBREVIATIONS USED IN THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
This Half-Year Report appears only in English.
Half-year Report 2022 Julius Baer Group Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Note
H1 2022
H1 2021
H2 2021
Change
CHF m
CHF m
CHF m to H1 2021 in %
Interest income on financial instruments
442.2
367.7
390.9
20.3
measured at amortised cost or FVOCI
Interest expense on financial instruments
100.5
59.3
72.2
69.4
measured at amortised cost
Net interest income
1
341.7
308.4
318.7
10.8
Commission and fee income
1,162.8
1,292.1
1,274.8
-10.0
Commission expense
117.9
137.4
133.6
-14.2
Net commission and fee income
2
1,044.9
1,154.7
1,141.2
-9.5
Net income from financial instruments
474.2
502.5
381.8
-5.6
measured at FVTPL
Net credit losses/(recoveries) on financial assets
7.4
1.0
0.8
-
Other ordinary results
11.5
28.4
24.0
-59.5
Operating income
1,865.0
1,992.9
1,864.9
-6.4
Personnel expenses
3
842.0
849.1
811.6
-0.8
General expenses
4
390.6
318.0
364.6
22.8
Depreciation of property and equipment
45.2
49.0
46.7
-7.9
Amortisation and impairment of customer relationships
24.1
28.9
29.1
-16.4
Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
49.7
41.0
61.2
21.2
Operating expenses
1,351.7
1,286.1
1,313.0
5.1
Profit before taxes
513.3
706.9
551.9
-27.4
Income taxes
63.0
100.9
75.2
-37.5
Net profit
450.3
606.0
476.7
-25.7
Attributable to:
450.6
Shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
605.8
476.1
-25.6
Non-controlling interests
-0.3
0.2
0.6
-
450.3
606.0
476.7
-25.7
H1 2022
H1 2021
H2 2021
Change
Share information
CHF
CHF
CHF
to H1 2021 in %
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
2.15
2.81
2.24
-23.6
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
2.15
2.81
2.24
-23.6
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
209,853,862
215,578,789
212,408,309
Half-year Report 2022 Julius Baer Group Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
H1 2022
H1 2021
H2 2021
CHF m
CHF m
CHF m
Net profit recognised in the income statement
450.3
606.0
476.7
Other comprehensive income (net of taxes):
Items that may be reclassified to the income statement
Net unrealised gains/(losses) on debt instruments
-437.3
-26.4
-75.1
measured at FVOCI
Net realised (gains)/losses on debt instruments
-1.2
-9.6
-0.2
measured at FVOCI reclassified to the income statement
Effective portion of changes in fair value of
-36.0
-1.7
-7.0
hedging instruments designated as cash flow hedges
Cost of hedging related to cash flow hedges
-2.2
-
-
Translation differences
-1.0
74.6
-82.4
Realised (gains)/losses on translation differences
0.2
-
-1.4
reclassified to the income statement
Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement
Net unrealised gains/(losses) on equity instruments
9.4
48.1
-16.0
designated at FVOCI
Gains/(losses) from own credit risk on
4.5
0.9
2.2
financial liabilities designated at fair value
Remeasurement of defined benefit obligation
-1.9
59.2
-2.4
Other comprehensive income
-465.5
145.2
-182.3
Total comprehensive income
-15.2
751.2
294.4
Attributable to:
-14.9
Shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
751.0
293.9
Non-controlling interests
-0.3
0.2
0.5
-15.2
751.2
294.4
Sales 2022
3 708 M
3 857 M
3 857 M
Net income 2022
981 M
1 021 M
1 021 M
Net Debt 2022
1 276 M
1 328 M
1 328 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,74x
Yield 2022
5,80%
Capitalization
9 152 M
9 520 M
9 520 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,81x
EV / Sales 2023
2,61x
Nbr of Employees
6 727
Free-Float
97,4%
