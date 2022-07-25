Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Julius Bär Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-07-22 am EDT
45.35 CHF   +0.02%
01:34aJulius Baer's H1 Profit Slumps 26%, Net Interest Income Grows
MT
01:23aSwiss bank Julius Baer reports 26% drop in first half profit
RE
01:14aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Halbjahresbericht 2022 Julius Bär Gruppe AG (EN) | PDF, 225 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Julius Bär Gruppe : Halbjahresbericht 2022 Julius Bär Gruppe AG (EN) | PDF, 225 KB

07/25/2022 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

﻿

HALF-YEAR

REPORT

Julius Baer Group Ltd.

﻿

CONTENTS

HALF-YEAR REPORT 2022

JULIUS BAER GROUP LTD.

  1. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
  2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
  3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
  1. CAPITAL RATIOS

33 ABBREVIATIONS USED IN THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This Half-Year Report appears only in English.

1

Half-year Report 2022 Julius Baer Group Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Note

H1 2022

H1 2021

H2 2021

Change

CHF m

CHF m

CHF m to H1 2021 in %

Interest income on financial instruments

442.2

367.7

390.9

20.3

measured at amortised cost or FVOCI

Interest expense on financial instruments

100.5

59.3

72.2

69.4

measured at amortised cost

Net interest income

1

341.7

308.4

318.7

10.8

Commission and fee income

1,162.8

1,292.1

1,274.8

-10.0

Commission expense

117.9

137.4

133.6

-14.2

Net commission and fee income

2

1,044.9

1,154.7

1,141.2

-9.5

Net income from financial instruments

474.2

502.5

381.8

-5.6

measured at FVTPL

Net credit losses/(recoveries) on financial assets

7.4

1.0

0.8

-

Other ordinary results

11.5

28.4

24.0

-59.5

Operating income

1,865.0

1,992.9

1,864.9

-6.4

Personnel expenses

3

842.0

849.1

811.6

-0.8

General expenses

4

390.6

318.0

364.6

22.8

Depreciation of property and equipment

45.2

49.0

46.7

-7.9

Amortisation and impairment of customer relationships

24.1

28.9

29.1

-16.4

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

49.7

41.0

61.2

21.2

Operating expenses

1,351.7

1,286.1

1,313.0

5.1

Profit before taxes

513.3

706.9

551.9

-27.4

Income taxes

63.0

100.9

75.2

-37.5

Net profit

450.3

606.0

476.7

-25.7

Attributable to:

450.6

Shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

605.8

476.1

-25.6

Non-controlling interests

-0.3

0.2

0.6

-

450.3

606.0

476.7

-25.7

H1 2022

H1 2021

H2 2021

Change

Share information

CHF

CHF

CHF

to H1 2021 in %

Basic earnings per share (EPS)

2.15

2.81

2.24

-23.6

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

2.15

2.81

2.24

-23.6

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

209,853,862

215,578,789

212,408,309

2

Half-year Report 2022 Julius Baer Group Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

H1 2022

H1 2021

H2 2021

CHF m

CHF m

CHF m

Net profit recognised in the income statement

450.3

606.0

476.7

Other comprehensive income (net of taxes):

Items that may be reclassified to the income statement

Net unrealised gains/(losses) on debt instruments

-437.3

-26.4

-75.1

measured at FVOCI

Net realised (gains)/losses on debt instruments

-1.2

-9.6

-0.2

measured at FVOCI reclassified to the income statement

Effective portion of changes in fair value of

-36.0

-1.7

-7.0

hedging instruments designated as cash flow hedges

Cost of hedging related to cash flow hedges

-2.2

-

-

Translation differences

-1.0

74.6

-82.4

Realised (gains)/losses on translation differences

0.2

-

-1.4

reclassified to the income statement

Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement

Net unrealised gains/(losses) on equity instruments

9.4

48.1

-16.0

designated at FVOCI

Gains/(losses) from own credit risk on

4.5

0.9

2.2

financial liabilities designated at fair value

Remeasurement of defined benefit obligation

-1.9

59.2

-2.4

Other comprehensive income

-465.5

145.2

-182.3

Total comprehensive income

-15.2

751.2

294.4

Attributable to:

-14.9

Shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

751.0

293.9

Non-controlling interests

-0.3

0.2

0.5

-15.2

751.2

294.4

3

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 05:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
01:34aJulius Baer's H1 Profit Slumps 26%, Net Interest Income Grows
MT
01:23aSwiss bank Julius Baer reports 26% drop in first half profit
RE
01:14aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Halbjahresbericht 2022 Julius Bär Gruppe AG (EN) | PDF, 225 KB
PU
01:14aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Historical Timeseries First Half 2022 | XLSX, 50 KB
PU
01:14aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Alternative Performance Measures Half-year 2022 | PDF, 52 KB
PU
01:04aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Half Year Media Release and Key Figures
PU
01:04aPresentation of the 2022 half-year results for the Julius Baer Group
EQ
12:39aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Recession Fears to Hit Shares; Bonds, Dollar Strengthen
DJ
07/22Julius Bär Drops Negative Interest Rate Policy Amid EU Interest Rate Hike
MT
07/22Swiss bank Julius Baer to cease charging clients negative interest
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 708 M 3 857 M 3 857 M
Net income 2022 981 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net Debt 2022 1 276 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,74x
Yield 2022 5,80%
Capitalization 9 152 M 9 520 M 9 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 727
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 45,35 CHF
Average target price 59,10 CHF
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Evie Kostakis Chief Financial Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer & Head-Intermediaries
Yves Bonzon Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG-25.87%9 520
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198