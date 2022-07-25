Julius Bär Gruppe : Historical Timeseries First Half 2022 | XLSX, 50 KB

These spreadsheets and other communication to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by IFRS. Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APMs) provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. These APMs should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS performance measures. The definitions of APMs used in these spreadsheets and other communication to investors, together with (for the most recent periods) reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, are provided in the Alternative Performance Measures document available from www.juliusbaer.com/APM. For earlier years, reconciliation tables are provided in the Financial Results presentations covering the respective periods, available from www.juliusbaer.com/media-investors/financial-reporting.