  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Julius Bär Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-07-22 am EDT
45.35 CHF   +0.02%
01:34aJulius Baer's H1 Profit Slumps 26%, Net Interest Income Grows
MT
01:23aSwiss bank Julius Baer reports 26% drop in first half profit
RE
01:14aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Halbjahresbericht 2022 Julius Bär Gruppe AG (EN) | PDF, 225 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Julius Bär Gruppe : Historical Timeseries First Half 2022 | XLSX, 50 KB

07/25/2022 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cover
TIME SERIES
Selected performance indicators
2014 - 2022 (unaudited)
Alternative performance measures
These spreadsheets and other communication to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by IFRS. Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APMs) provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. These APMs should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS performance measures. The definitions of APMs used in these spreadsheets and other communication to investors, together with (for the most recent periods) reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, are provided in the Alternative Performance Measures document available from www.juliusbaer.com/APM. For earlier years, reconciliation tables are provided in the Financial Results presentations covering the respective periods, available from www.juliusbaer.com/media-investors/financial-reporting.

&8&K04+000

Client assets and staff
Half-yearly Yearly
CHF billion H1 2022 H2 2021 H1 2021 H2 2020 H1 2020 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2018 H1 2018 H2 2017 H1 2017 H2 2016 H1 2016 H2 2015 H1 2015 H2 2014 H1 2014 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014
Assets under management (AuM)1 427.9 481.7 485.9 433.7 401.8 426.1 412.3 382.1 399.9 388.4 354.7 336.2 311.4 299.7 284.0 290.6 274.2 481.7 433.7 426.1 382.1 388.4 336.2 299.7 290.6
Monthly average AuM 458.3 482.6 459.8 414.6 403.7 419.7 408.3 396.6 391.1 377.4 347.7 325.5 300.8 292.0 283.9 283.1 261.4 471.2 409.2 414.0 393.9 362.5 313.1 288.0 272.2
Change in AuM
AuM at the beginning of the period 481.7 485.9 433.7 401.8 426.1 412.3 382.1 399.9 388.4 354.7 336.2 311.4 299.7 284.0 290.6 274.2 254.4 433.7 426.1 382.1 388.4 336.2 299.7 290.6 254.4
Change through:
- Net new money1 -1.1 +9.7 +9.9 +10.1 +5.0 +4.4 +6.2 +7.5 +9.9 +11.9 +10.2 +6.4 +5.5 +5.6 +6.5 +5.2 +7.5 +19.6 +15.1 +10.6 +17.4 +22.2 +11.9 +12.1 +12.7
- Other impacts -52.8 -13.9 +42.3 +21.7 -29.2 +9.4 +24.0 -25.4 +1.6 +28.0 +8.2 +18.4 +6.2 +10.1 -13.1 +11.1 +12.3 +28.5 -7.4 +33.4 -23.7 +30.1 +24.6 -3.0 +23.5
Total net change -53.9 -4.1 +52.2 +31.8 -24.2 +13.8 +30.2 -17.8 +11.5 +33.7 +18.5 +24.7 +11.7 +15.7 -6.6 +16.4 +19.8 +48.1 +7.6 +44.0 -6.3 +52.3 +36.5 +9.1 +36.2
AuM at the end of the period 427.9 481.7 485.9 433.7 401.8 426.1 412.3 382.1 399.9 388.4 354.7 336.2 311.4 299.7 284.0 290.6 274.2 481.7 433.7 426.1 382.1 388.4 336.2 299.7 290.6
Net new money growth rate1 -0.5% +4.0% +4.6% +5.0% +2.3% +2.1% +3.2% +3.8% +5.1% +6.7% +6.1% +4.1% +3.7% +3.9% +4.5% +3.8% +5.9% +4.5% +3.5% +2.8% +4.5% +6.6% +4.0% +4.2% +5.0%
Breakdown of AuM (% of AuM)
By types of investment
Equities 31% 33% 33% 30% 27% 28% 27% 26% 28% 28% 27% 27% 26% 27% 27% 26% 27% 33% 30% 28% 26% 28% 27% 27% 26%
Bonds (including convertible bonds) 14% 13% 15% 17% 19% 19% 20% 20% 19% 19% 19% 19% 20% 19% 19% 19% 19% 13% 17% 19% 20% 19% 19% 19% 19%
Investment funds 29% 30% 28% 27% 25% 26% 26% 25% 26% 26% 25% 24% 24% 23% 24% 24% 24% 30% 27% 26% 25% 26% 24% 23% 24%
Money market instruments 2% 1% 2% 2% 3% 4% 4% 4% 3% 3% 3% 3% 3% 4% 3% 4% 5% 1% 2% 4% 4% 3% 3% 4% 4%
Client deposits 19% 17% 17% 18% 19% 17% 17% 19% 18% 18% 19% 20% 20% 21% 21% 21% 18% 17% 18% 17% 19% 18% 20% 21% 21%
Structured products 4% 4% 4% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 6% 5% 6% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 6% 4% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5%
Other 1% 2% 1% 1% 2% 1% 1% 1% 0% 1% 1% 2% 2% 1% 1% 1% 1% 2% 1% 1% 1% 1% 2% 1% 1%
Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
By currencies
USD 49% 49% 49% 48% 49% 47% 47% 46% 46% 45% 45% 45% 44% 46% 45% 43% 40% 49% 48% 47% 46% 45% 45% 46% 43%
EUR 18% 19% 19% 19% 19% 20% 21% 22% 23% 23% 22% 22% 23% 21% 21% 22% 24% 19% 19% 20% 22% 23% 22% 21% 22%
CHF 10% 10% 9% 9% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 11% 11% 11% 12% 13% 13% 13% 10% 9% 10% 10% 10% 11% 12% 13%
INR 4% 4% 4% 4% 3% 3% 3% 3% 3% 3% 3% 2% 2% 2% 0% 0% 0% 4% 4% 3% 3% 3% 2% 2% 0%
GBP 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 5% 5% 5% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 5%
HKD 3% 3% 4% 4% 4% 3% 3% 3% 4% 4% 3% 3% 2% 3% 3% 2% 2% 3% 4% 3% 3% 4% 3% 3% 2%
SGD 2% 1% 1% 1% 1% 2% 2% 2% 1% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 1% 1% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2%
Other 10% 10% 10% 11% 10% 11% 10% 10% 9% 9% 10% 11% 12% 10% 11% 13% 14% 10% 11% 11% 10% 9% 11% 10% 13%
Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
Assets with discretionary mandate1 70.4 82.1 79.3 68.5 62.8 66.1 63.8 59.6 64.4 62.8 57.3 54.9 51.1 45.4 44.8 45.6 43.1 82.1 68.5 66.1 59.6 62.8 54.9 45.4 45.6
- as % of AuM 16% 17% 16% 16% 16% 16% 15% 16% 16% 16% 16% 16% 16% 15% 16% 16% 16% 17% 16% 16% 16% 16% 16% 15% 16%
Personnel (full-time equivalents)
Number of employees 6,798 6,727 6,667 6,606 6,729 6,639 6,768 6,693 6,643 6,292 6,205 6,026 5,856 5,364 5,378 5,247 5,557 6,727 6,606 6,639 6,693 6,292 6,026 5,364 5,247
Number of relationship managers 1,203 1,274 1,341 1,376 1,456 1,467 1,490 1,501 1,475 1,396 1,381 1,383 1,284 1,217 1,179 1,155 1,216 1,274 1,376 1,467 1,501 1,396 1,383 1,217 1,155
1 For the definition of adjusted results and other alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) document on www.juliusbaer.com/APM.

&8&K04+000

Adjusted P&L
P&L and Key Performance Ratios are based on adjusted1 results
Half-yearly Yearly
CHF million H1 2022 H2 2021 H1 2021 H2 2020 H1 2020 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2018 H1 2018 H2 2017 H1 2017 H2 2016 H1 2016 H2 2015 H1 2015 H2 2014 H1 2014 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014
Net commission and fee income 1,045 1,141 1,155 982 1,033 967 956 887 1,015 1,009 922 826 739 730 792 772 746 2,296 2,015 1,923 1,903 1,931 1,565 1,522 1,518
Net interest income2 342 319 308 288 333 381 411 400 406 627 622 792 805
Net interest and dividend income 421 566 367 510 327 384 301 347 988 877 711 648
o/w dividend income on trading portfolios (DITP) 14 181 12 180 17 122 9 63 195 192 139 72
Net interest and dividend income excl. DITP 407 385 355 330 310 262 292 284 792 685 572 576
Net income from financial instruments measured at FVTPL2 474 382 503 428 515 317 302 290 354 884 943 618 644
Net trading income 214 90 215 118 219 217 212 115 304 332 436 328
crediting back DITP 14 181 12 180 17 122 9 63 195 192 139 72
Net trading income with DITP credited back 228 271 227 298 236 339 221 178 499 524 575 399
Other income7 4 23 27 33 -31 19 31 2 14 17 14 20 58 10 15 25 28 51 3 50 16 30 78 25 53
Operating income 1,865 1,865 1,993 1,732 1,851 1,684 1,699 1,579 1,789 1,660 1,592 1,428 1,425 1,286 1,408 1,311 1,236 3,858 3,583 3,383 3,368 3,252 2,852 2,694 2,547
Adjusted personnel expenses 842 809 849 740 850 780 833 773 846 787 762 695 623 577 630 590 592 1,657 1,589 1,613 1,619 1,549 1,318 1,207 1,182
Adjusted general expenses 387 361 312 397 300 367 317 364 317 332 294 327 285 479 604 322 251 674 698 683 681 626 612 1,083 573
o/w provisions and losses 74 36 31 87 2 39 22 12 2 22 -2 22 18 206 369 52 8 67 89 61 14 20 40 575 60
Adjusted depreciation and amortisation3 95 108 90 97 84 90 80 48 43 46 42 43 31 50 45 46 39 198 182 169 91 88 74 95 85
Adjusted1 operating expenses 1,323 1,278 1,251 1,234 1,234 1,237 1,229 1,185 1,206 1,166 1,098 1,065 940 1,106 1,280 958 882 2,529 2,469 2,466 2,391 2,264 2,005 2,385 1,840
Adjusted1 profit before taxes 542 587 742 498 616 447 470 394 583 495 494 363 485 181 128 353 354 1,329 1,114 917 977 989 848 309 706
Adjusted1 income taxes 66 79 106 66 92 66 79 64 103 93 90 59 83 10 19 55 66 185 158 145 167 183 142 30 121
Adjusted1 net profit for the Group 476 508 636 432 524 381 391 330 480 402 404 304 402 170 109 298 288 1,144 957 772 810 806 706 279 586
excluding 2015 US provision4 317 384 701
Adjusted net profit attributable to:
Shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd. 477 507 636 431 524 381 390 330 480 394 399 301 401 170 108 297 287 1,142 955 771 810 793 701 277 584
Non-controlling interests -0.2 1.0 0.6 1.0 0.5 0.8 0.1 -0.1 - 8.3 4.5 2.9 1.2 0.9 1.0 1.2 0.6 1.6 1.5 0.9 -0.1 12.8 4.1 1.9 1.8
Adjusted1 EPS attributable to shareholders of
Julius Baer Group Ltd. (CHF) 2.27 2.38 2.95 2.01 2.43 1.75 1.79 1.51 2.20 1.82 1.84 1.38 1.84 0.78 0.49 1.36 1.32 5.34 4.44 3.55 3.72 3.66 3.23 1.27 2.67
excluding 2015 US provision4 1.45 1.75 3.20
Key performance ratios
Gross margin1 (bp)
Contribution from:
Net commission and fee income 46 47 50 47 51 46 47 45 52 53 53 51 49 50 56 55 57 49 49 46 48 53 50 53 56
Net interest income2 15 13 13 14 17 18 20 20 21 13 15 19 20
Net interest and dividend income excl. DITP 22 22 22 22 21 18 21 22 22 22 20 21
Net income from financial instruments measured at FVTPL2 21 16 22 21 26 15 15 15 18 19 23 15 16
Net trading income with DITP credited back 12 16 14 20 16 24 16 14 14 17 20 15
Other income7 0 1 1 2 -2 1 2 0 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 2 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 1 2
Gross margin1 (bp) 81.4 77.3 86.7 83.6 91.7 80.2 83.2 79.6 91.5 88.0 91.6 87.7 94.7 88.1 99.2 92.6 94.6 81.9 87.6 81.7 85.5 89.7 91.1 93.6 93.5
Adjusted expense margin 1,5 (bp) 54.5 51.5 53.0 55.3 61.1 57.1 59.1 59.2 61.6 60.6 63.3 64.1 61.3 61.6 64.2 64.0 66.9 52.3 58.2 58.1 60.4 61.9 62.7 62.9 65.4
Adjusted cost/income ratio1,5 (%) 67.0 66.6 61.2 66.2 66.6 71.1 71.0 74.3 67.3 68.9 69.1 73.0 64.7 69.9 64.7 69.1 70.8 63.8 66.4 71.1 70.6 69.0 68.9 67.2 69.9
Adjusted pre-tax margin1 (bp) 23.7 24.3 32.3 24.0 30.5 21.3 23.0 19.9 29.8 26.2 28.4 22.3 32.2 12.4 9.0 24.9 27.1 28.2 27.2 22.1 24.8 27.3 27.1 10.7 25.9
Adjusted tax rate6 (%) 12.1 13.5 14.3 13.2 14.9 14.7 16.9 16.3 17.7 18.8 18.3 16.3 17.1 5.7 15.2 15.5 18.7 13.9 14.2 15.8 17.1 18.5 16.8 9.7 17.1
1 For the definition of adjusted results and other alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) document on www.juliusbaer.com/APM.
The APM document also contains detailed reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items for recent periods. For earlier years, reconciliation tables are provided in the Financial Results presentations covering the respective periods,
available from www.juliusbaer.com/media-investors/financial-reporting.
2 The 2018 and 2019 numbers have been aligned to the improved structure of interest and dividend reporting related to financial instruments measured at FVTPL.
3 Total of line items 'depreciation of property and equipment', 'adjusted amortisation of customer relationships', 'adjusted amortisation of intangible assets'.
4 Excluding in 2015 the CHF 422.3 million impact on net profit of the USD 547.25 million settlement amount provisioned in connection with the final settlement with the US Department of Justice reached on 5 February 2016 concerning Julius Baer's legacy US cross-border business.
5 Calculated using adjusted operating expenses, excluding provisions and losses.
6 Adjusted income taxes divided by adjusted profit before taxes.
7 Other income is the total of income statement items 'other ordinary results' and 'net credit losses/(recoveries) on financial assets'.

&8&K04+000

Balance sheet & capital
Half-yearly Yearly
CHF million H1 2022 H2 2021 H1 2021 H2 2020 H1 2020 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2018 H1 2018 H2 2017 H1 2017 H2 2016 H1 2016 H2 2015 H1 2015 H2 2014 H1 2014 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014
Total assets 115,835 116,306 113,578 109,137 107,359 102,035 103,655 102,898 103,540 97,918 93,151 96,207 87,751 84,116 80,149 82,234 73,785 116,306 109,137 102,035 102,898 97,918 96,207 84,116 82,234
Loans 47,296 50,417 51,022 47,208 46,496 48,427 46,665 45,323 46,662 46,624 40,733 38,419 36,723 36,381 32,761 33,669 30,596 50,417 47,208 48,427 45,323 46,624 38,419 36,381 33,669
Due to customers 83,411 83,201 80,064 77,785 76,488 72,913 71,084 71,506 70,237 67,637 65,763 67,495 64,578 64,781 60,199 61,821 54,710 83,201 77,785 72,913 71,506 67,637 67,495 64,781 61,821
Loan-to-deposit ratio (%)1 57 61 64 61 61 66 66 63 66 69 62 57 57 56 54 54 56 61 61 66 63 69 57 56 54
Equity attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd. 6,084 6,734 6,717 6,426 6,280 6,180 6,077 6,040 5,789 5,825 5,406 5,330 5,134 4,936 4,872 5,329 5,197 6,734 6,426 6,180 6,040 5,825 5,330 4,936 5,329
Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,611 2,661 2,664 2,637 2,826 2,866 2,978 2,932 2,935 2,872 2,846 2,834 2,784 2,316 2,284 2,364 2,345 2,661 2,637 2,866 2,932 2,872 2,834 2,316 2,364
Tangible equity 3,473 4,074 4,053 3,788 3,454 3,314 3,099 3,108 2,853 2,952 2,560 2,496 2,350 2,619 2,589 2,965 2,853 4,074 3,788 3,314 3,108 2,952 2,496 2,619 2,965
Return on tangible equity (RoTE)1 (%) 25 25 32 24 31 24 25 22 33 29 32 25 32 13 8 20 20 29 27 24 28 30 28 10 20
excluding 2015 US provision2 24 28 26
Return on common equity Tier 1 capital (RoCET1)1 (%) 30 29 38 28 36 27 28 24 36 31 34 28 36 14 8 22 21 34 32 27 30 32 32 11 22
excluding 2015 US provision2 26 30 28
Basel III3
Risk-weighted assets 20,548 20,274 21,458 21,121 21,285 20,495 21,700 21,338 19,471 19,601 20,600 20,993 20,424 19,425 18,308 17,205 16,462 20,274 21,121 20,495 21,338 19,601 20,993 19,425 17,205
CET1 capital 3,075 3,316 3,583 3,157 2,950 2,877 2,837 2,731 2,677 2,643 2,458 2,231 2,090 2,368 2,448 2,713 2,681 3,316 3,157 2,877 2,731 2,643 2,231 2,368 2,713
Tier 1 capital 4,702 4,748 4,754 4,296 4,119 4,421 4,387 3,933 3,878 4,098 3,603 3,366 3,018 3,277 3,042 3,306 3,267 4,748 4,296 4,421 3,933 4,098 3,366 3,277 3,306
Total capital 4,802 4,859 4,890 4,430 4,250 4,522 4,496 3,991 3,935 4,164 3,686 3,442 3,146 3,346 3,115 3,380 3,339 4,859 4,430 4,522 3,991 4,164 3,442 3,346 3,380
Leverage exposure 116,511 118,274 116,729 107,194 106,078 101,002 102,830 101,679 102,407 96,949 92,048 95,202 86,556 82,458 77,968 80,099 72,890 118,274 107,194 101,002 101,679 96,949 95,202 82,458 80,099
CET1 capital ratio (%) 15.0 16.4 16.7 14.9 13.9 14.0 13.1 12.8 13.7 13.5 11.9 10.6 10.2 12.2 13.4 15.8 16.3 16.4 14.9 14.0 12.8 13.5 10.6 12.2 15.8
Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 22.9 23.4 22.2 20.3 19.3 21.6 20.2 18.4 19.9 20.9 17.5 16.0 14.8 16.9 16.6 19.2 19.8 23.4 20.3 21.6 18.4 20.9 16.0 16.9 19.2
Total capital ratio (%) 23.4 24.0 22.8 21.0 20.0 22.1 20.7 18.7 20.2 21.2 17.9 16.4 15.4 17.2 17.0 19.6 20.3 24.0 21.0 22.1 18.7 21.2 16.4 17.2 19.6
Tier 1 leverage ratio (%) 4.0 4.0 4.1 4.0 3.9 4.4 4.3 3.9 3.8 4.2 3.9 3.5 3.5 4.0 3.9 4.1 4.6 4.0 4.0 4.4 3.9 4.2 3.5 4.0 4.1
Dividend per share (CHF) 2.60 1.75 1.50 1.50 1.40 1.20 1.10 1.00
Dividend pay-out ratio (%)1 49 41 44 41 40 38 89 38
excluding 2015 US provision2 35
1 For the definition of adjusted results and other alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) document on www.juliusbaer.com/APM.
2 Excluding in 2015 the CHF 422.3 million impact on net profit of the USD 547.25 million settlement amount provisioned in connection with the final settlement with the US Department of Justice reached on 5 February 2016 concerning Julius Baer's legacy US cross-border business.
3 The multi-year Basel III phase-in period ended at the start of 2018. As a consequence, the former differentiation between 'phase-in' and 'fully-applied' capital ratios is no longer relevant. Therefore, all ratios on this page reflect 'fully-applied' Basel III capital ratios.

&8&K04+000

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 05:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 708 M 3 857 M 3 857 M
Net income 2022 981 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net Debt 2022 1 276 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,74x
Yield 2022 5,80%
Capitalization 9 152 M 9 520 M 9 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 727
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 45,35 CHF
Average target price 59,10 CHF
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Evie Kostakis Chief Financial Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer & Head-Intermediaries
Yves Bonzon Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG-25.87%9 520
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198