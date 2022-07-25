Julius Bär Gruppe : Historical Timeseries First Half 2022 | XLSX, 50 KB
TIME SERIES
Selected performance indicators
2014 - 2022 (unaudited)
Alternative performance measures
These spreadsheets and other communication to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by IFRS. Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APMs) provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. These APMs should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS performance measures. The definitions of APMs used in these spreadsheets and other communication to investors, together with (for the most recent periods) reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, are provided in the Alternative Performance Measures document available from www.juliusbaer.com/APM. For earlier years, reconciliation tables are provided in the Financial Results presentations covering the respective periods, available from www.juliusbaer.com/media-investors/financial-reporting.
Client assets and staff
Half-yearly
Yearly
CHF billion
H1 2022
H2 2021
H1 2021
H2 2020
H1 2020
H2 2019
H1 2019
H2 2018
H1 2018
H2 2017
H1 2017
H2 2016
H1 2016
H2 2015
H1 2015
H2 2014
H1 2014
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Assets under management (AuM)1
427.9
481.7
485.9
433.7
401.8
426.1
412.3
382.1
399.9
388.4
354.7
336.2
311.4
299.7
284.0
290.6
274.2
481.7
433.7
426.1
382.1
388.4
336.2
299.7
290.6
Monthly average AuM
458.3
482.6
459.8
414.6
403.7
419.7
408.3
396.6
391.1
377.4
347.7
325.5
300.8
292.0
283.9
283.1
261.4
471.2
409.2
414.0
393.9
362.5
313.1
288.0
272.2
Change in AuM
AuM at the beginning of the period
481.7
485.9
433.7
401.8
426.1
412.3
382.1
399.9
388.4
354.7
336.2
311.4
299.7
284.0
290.6
274.2
254.4
433.7
426.1
382.1
388.4
336.2
299.7
290.6
254.4
Change through:
- Net new money1
-1.1
+9.7
+9.9
+10.1
+5.0
+4.4
+6.2
+7.5
+9.9
+11.9
+10.2
+6.4
+5.5
+5.6
+6.5
+5.2
+7.5
+19.6
+15.1
+10.6
+17.4
+22.2
+11.9
+12.1
+12.7
- Other impacts
-52.8
-13.9
+42.3
+21.7
-29.2
+9.4
+24.0
-25.4
+1.6
+28.0
+8.2
+18.4
+6.2
+10.1
-13.1
+11.1
+12.3
+28.5
-7.4
+33.4
-23.7
+30.1
+24.6
-3.0
+23.5
Total net change
-53.9
-4.1
+52.2
+31.8
-24.2
+13.8
+30.2
-17.8
+11.5
+33.7
+18.5
+24.7
+11.7
+15.7
-6.6
+16.4
+19.8
+48.1
+7.6
+44.0
-6.3
+52.3
+36.5
+9.1
+36.2
AuM at the end of the period
427.9
481.7
485.9
433.7
401.8
426.1
412.3
382.1
399.9
388.4
354.7
336.2
311.4
299.7
284.0
290.6
274.2
481.7
433.7
426.1
382.1
388.4
336.2
299.7
290.6
Net new money growth rate1
-0.5%
+4.0%
+4.6%
+5.0%
+2.3%
+2.1%
+3.2%
+3.8%
+5.1%
+6.7%
+6.1%
+4.1%
+3.7%
+3.9%
+4.5%
+3.8%
+5.9%
+4.5%
+3.5%
+2.8%
+4.5%
+6.6%
+4.0%
+4.2%
+5.0%
Breakdown of AuM (% of AuM)
By types of investment
Equities
31%
33%
33%
30%
27%
28%
27%
26%
28%
28%
27%
27%
26%
27%
27%
26%
27%
33%
30%
28%
26%
28%
27%
27%
26%
Bonds (including convertible bonds)
14%
13%
15%
17%
19%
19%
20%
20%
19%
19%
19%
19%
20%
19%
19%
19%
19%
13%
17%
19%
20%
19%
19%
19%
19%
Investment funds
29%
30%
28%
27%
25%
26%
26%
25%
26%
26%
25%
24%
24%
23%
24%
24%
24%
30%
27%
26%
25%
26%
24%
23%
24%
Money market instruments
2%
1%
2%
2%
3%
4%
4%
4%
3%
3%
3%
3%
3%
4%
3%
4%
5%
1%
2%
4%
4%
3%
3%
4%
4%
Client deposits
19%
17%
17%
18%
19%
17%
17%
19%
18%
18%
19%
20%
20%
21%
21%
21%
18%
17%
18%
17%
19%
18%
20%
21%
21%
Structured products
4%
4%
4%
5%
5%
5%
5%
5%
6%
5%
6%
5%
5%
5%
5%
5%
6%
4%
5%
5%
5%
5%
5%
5%
5%
Other
1%
2%
1%
1%
2%
1%
1%
1%
0%
1%
1%
2%
2%
1%
1%
1%
1%
2%
1%
1%
1%
1%
2%
1%
1%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
By currencies
USD
49%
49%
49%
48%
49%
47%
47%
46%
46%
45%
45%
45%
44%
46%
45%
43%
40%
49%
48%
47%
46%
45%
45%
46%
43%
EUR
18%
19%
19%
19%
19%
20%
21%
22%
23%
23%
22%
22%
23%
21%
21%
22%
24%
19%
19%
20%
22%
23%
22%
21%
22%
CHF
10%
10%
9%
9%
10%
10%
10%
10%
10%
10%
11%
11%
11%
12%
13%
13%
13%
10%
9%
10%
10%
10%
11%
12%
13%
INR
4%
4%
4%
4%
3%
3%
3%
3%
3%
3%
3%
2%
2%
2%
0%
0%
0%
4%
4%
3%
3%
3%
2%
2%
0%
GBP
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
5%
5%
5%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
5%
HKD
3%
3%
4%
4%
4%
3%
3%
3%
4%
4%
3%
3%
2%
3%
3%
2%
2%
3%
4%
3%
3%
4%
3%
3%
2%
SGD
2%
1%
1%
1%
1%
2%
2%
2%
1%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
1%
1%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
Other
10%
10%
10%
11%
10%
11%
10%
10%
9%
9%
10%
11%
12%
10%
11%
13%
14%
10%
11%
11%
10%
9%
11%
10%
13%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Assets with discretionary mandate1
70.4
82.1
79.3
68.5
62.8
66.1
63.8
59.6
64.4
62.8
57.3
54.9
51.1
45.4
44.8
45.6
43.1
82.1
68.5
66.1
59.6
62.8
54.9
45.4
45.6
- as % of AuM
16%
17%
16%
16%
16%
16%
15%
16%
16%
16%
16%
16%
16%
15%
16%
16%
16%
17%
16%
16%
16%
16%
16%
15%
16%
Personnel (full-time equivalents)
Number of employees
6,798
6,727
6,667
6,606
6,729
6,639
6,768
6,693
6,643
6,292
6,205
6,026
5,856
5,364
5,378
5,247
5,557
6,727
6,606
6,639
6,693
6,292
6,026
5,364
5,247
Number of relationship managers
1,203
1,274
1,341
1,376
1,456
1,467
1,490
1,501
1,475
1,396
1,381
1,383
1,284
1,217
1,179
1,155
1,216
1,274
1,376
1,467
1,501
1,396
1,383
1,217
1,155
1 For the definition of adjusted results and other alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) document on www.juliusbaer.com/APM.
Adjusted P&L
P&L and Key Performance Ratios are based on adjusted1 results
Half-yearly
Yearly
CHF million
H1 2022
H2 2021
H1 2021
H2 2020
H1 2020
H2 2019
H1 2019
H2 2018
H1 2018
H2 2017
H1 2017
H2 2016
H1 2016
H2 2015
H1 2015
H2 2014
H1 2014
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Net commission and fee income
1,045
1,141
1,155
982
1,033
967
956
887
1,015
1,009
922
826
739
730
792
772
746
2,296
2,015
1,923
1,903
1,931
1,565
1,522
1,518
Net interest income2
342
319
308
288
333
381
411
400
406
627
622
792
805
Net interest and dividend income
421
566
367
510
327
384
301
347
988
877
711
648
o/w dividend income on trading portfolios (DITP)
14
181
12
180
17
122
9
63
195
192
139
72
Net interest and dividend income excl. DITP
407
385
355
330
310
262
292
284
792
685
572
576
Net income from financial instruments measured at FVTPL2
474
382
503
428
515
317
302
290
354
884
943
618
644
Net trading income
214
90
215
118
219
217
212
115
304
332
436
328
crediting back DITP
14
181
12
180
17
122
9
63
195
192
139
72
Net trading income with DITP credited back
228
271
227
298
236
339
221
178
499
524
575
399
Other income7
4
23
27
33
-31
19
31
2
14
17
14
20
58
10
15
25
28
51
3
50
16
30
78
25
53
Operating income
1,865
1,865
1,993
1,732
1,851
1,684
1,699
1,579
1,789
1,660
1,592
1,428
1,425
1,286
1,408
1,311
1,236
3,858
3,583
3,383
3,368
3,252
2,852
2,694
2,547
Adjusted personnel expenses
842
809
849
740
850
780
833
773
846
787
762
695
623
577
630
590
592
1,657
1,589
1,613
1,619
1,549
1,318
1,207
1,182
Adjusted general expenses
387
361
312
397
300
367
317
364
317
332
294
327
285
479
604
322
251
674
698
683
681
626
612
1,083
573
o/w provisions and losses
74
36
31
87
2
39
22
12
2
22
-2
22
18
206
369
52
8
67
89
61
14
20
40
575
60
Adjusted depreciation and amortisation3
95
108
90
97
84
90
80
48
43
46
42
43
31
50
45
46
39
198
182
169
91
88
74
95
85
Adjusted1 operating expenses
1,323
1,278
1,251
1,234
1,234
1,237
1,229
1,185
1,206
1,166
1,098
1,065
940
1,106
1,280
958
882
2,529
2,469
2,466
2,391
2,264
2,005
2,385
1,840
Adjusted1 profit before taxes
542
587
742
498
616
447
470
394
583
495
494
363
485
181
128
353
354
1,329
1,114
917
977
989
848
309
706
Adjusted1 income taxes
66
79
106
66
92
66
79
64
103
93
90
59
83
10
19
55
66
185
158
145
167
183
142
30
121
Adjusted1 net profit for the Group
476
508
636
432
524
381
391
330
480
402
404
304
402
170
109
298
288
1,144
957
772
810
806
706
279
586
excluding 2015 US provision4
317
384
701
Adjusted net profit attributable to:
Shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
477
507
636
431
524
381
390
330
480
394
399
301
401
170
108
297
287
1,142
955
771
810
793
701
277
584
Non-controlling interests
-0.2
1.0
0.6
1.0
0.5
0.8
0.1
-0.1
-
8.3
4.5
2.9
1.2
0.9
1.0
1.2
0.6
1.6
1.5
0.9
-0.1
12.8
4.1
1.9
1.8
Adjusted1 EPS attributable to shareholders of
Julius Baer Group Ltd. (CHF)
2.27
2.38
2.95
2.01
2.43
1.75
1.79
1.51
2.20
1.82
1.84
1.38
1.84
0.78
0.49
1.36
1.32
5.34
4.44
3.55
3.72
3.66
3.23
1.27
2.67
excluding 2015 US provision4
1.45
1.75
3.20
Key performance ratios
Gross margin1 (bp)
Contribution from:
Net commission and fee income
46
47
50
47
51
46
47
45
52
53
53
51
49
50
56
55
57
49
49
46
48
53
50
53
56
Net interest income2
15
13
13
14
17
18
20
20
21
13
15
19
20
Net interest and dividend income excl. DITP
22
22
22
22
21
18
21
22
22
22
20
21
Net income from financial instruments measured at FVTPL2
21
16
22
21
26
15
15
15
18
19
23
15
16
Net trading income with DITP credited back
12
16
14
20
16
24
16
14
14
17
20
15
Other income7
0
1
1
2
-2
1
2
0
1
1
1
1
4
1
1
2
2
1
0
1
0
1
2
1
2
Gross margin1 (bp)
81.4
77.3
86.7
83.6
91.7
80.2
83.2
79.6
91.5
88.0
91.6
87.7
94.7
88.1
99.2
92.6
94.6
81.9
87.6
81.7
85.5
89.7
91.1
93.6
93.5
Adjusted expense margin 1,5 (bp)
54.5
51.5
53.0
55.3
61.1
57.1
59.1
59.2
61.6
60.6
63.3
64.1
61.3
61.6
64.2
64.0
66.9
52.3
58.2
58.1
60.4
61.9
62.7
62.9
65.4
Adjusted cost/income ratio1,5 (%)
67.0
66.6
61.2
66.2
66.6
71.1
71.0
74.3
67.3
68.9
69.1
73.0
64.7
69.9
64.7
69.1
70.8
63.8
66.4
71.1
70.6
69.0
68.9
67.2
69.9
Adjusted pre-tax margin1 (bp)
23.7
24.3
32.3
24.0
30.5
21.3
23.0
19.9
29.8
26.2
28.4
22.3
32.2
12.4
9.0
24.9
27.1
28.2
27.2
22.1
24.8
27.3
27.1
10.7
25.9
Adjusted tax rate6 (%)
12.1
13.5
14.3
13.2
14.9
14.7
16.9
16.3
17.7
18.8
18.3
16.3
17.1
5.7
15.2
15.5
18.7
13.9
14.2
15.8
17.1
18.5
16.8
9.7
17.1
1 For the definition of adjusted results and other alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) document on www.juliusbaer.com/APM.
The APM document also contains detailed reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items for recent periods. For earlier years, reconciliation tables are provided in the Financial Results presentations covering the respective periods,
available from www.juliusbaer.com/media-investors/financial-reporting.
2 The 2018 and 2019 numbers have been aligned to the improved structure of interest and dividend reporting related to financial instruments measured at FVTPL.
3 Total of line items 'depreciation of property and equipment', 'adjusted amortisation of customer relationships', 'adjusted amortisation of intangible assets'.
4 Excluding in 2015 the CHF 422.3 million impact on net profit of the USD 547.25 million settlement amount provisioned in connection with the final settlement with the US Department of Justice reached on 5 February 2016 concerning Julius Baer's legacy US cross-border business.
5 Calculated using adjusted operating expenses, excluding provisions and losses.
6 Adjusted income taxes divided by adjusted profit before taxes.
7 Other income is the total of income statement items 'other ordinary results' and 'net credit losses/(recoveries) on financial assets'.
Balance sheet & capital
Half-yearly
Yearly
CHF million
H1 2022
H2 2021
H1 2021
H2 2020
H1 2020
H2 2019
H1 2019
H2 2018
H1 2018
H2 2017
H1 2017
H2 2016
H1 2016
H2 2015
H1 2015
H2 2014
H1 2014
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Total assets
115,835
116,306
113,578
109,137
107,359
102,035
103,655
102,898
103,540
97,918
93,151
96,207
87,751
84,116
80,149
82,234
73,785
116,306
109,137
102,035
102,898
97,918
96,207
84,116
82,234
Loans
47,296
50,417
51,022
47,208
46,496
48,427
46,665
45,323
46,662
46,624
40,733
38,419
36,723
36,381
32,761
33,669
30,596
50,417
47,208
48,427
45,323
46,624
38,419
36,381
33,669
Due to customers
83,411
83,201
80,064
77,785
76,488
72,913
71,084
71,506
70,237
67,637
65,763
67,495
64,578
64,781
60,199
61,821
54,710
83,201
77,785
72,913
71,506
67,637
67,495
64,781
61,821
Loan-to-deposit ratio (%)1
57
61
64
61
61
66
66
63
66
69
62
57
57
56
54
54
56
61
61
66
63
69
57
56
54
Equity attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
6,084
6,734
6,717
6,426
6,280
6,180
6,077
6,040
5,789
5,825
5,406
5,330
5,134
4,936
4,872
5,329
5,197
6,734
6,426
6,180
6,040
5,825
5,330
4,936
5,329
Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,611
2,661
2,664
2,637
2,826
2,866
2,978
2,932
2,935
2,872
2,846
2,834
2,784
2,316
2,284
2,364
2,345
2,661
2,637
2,866
2,932
2,872
2,834
2,316
2,364
Tangible equity
3,473
4,074
4,053
3,788
3,454
3,314
3,099
3,108
2,853
2,952
2,560
2,496
2,350
2,619
2,589
2,965
2,853
4,074
3,788
3,314
3,108
2,952
2,496
2,619
2,965
Return on tangible equity (RoTE)1 (%)
25
25
32
24
31
24
25
22
33
29
32
25
32
13
8
20
20
29
27
24
28
30
28
10
20
excluding 2015 US provision2
24
28
26
Return on common equity Tier 1 capital (RoCET1)1 (%)
30
29
38
28
36
27
28
24
36
31
34
28
36
14
8
22
21
34
32
27
30
32
32
11
22
excluding 2015 US provision2
26
30
28
Basel III3
Risk-weighted assets
20,548
20,274
21,458
21,121
21,285
20,495
21,700
21,338
19,471
19,601
20,600
20,993
20,424
19,425
18,308
17,205
16,462
20,274
21,121
20,495
21,338
19,601
20,993
19,425
17,205
CET1 capital
3,075
3,316
3,583
3,157
2,950
2,877
2,837
2,731
2,677
2,643
2,458
2,231
2,090
2,368
2,448
2,713
2,681
3,316
3,157
2,877
2,731
2,643
2,231
2,368
2,713
Tier 1 capital
4,702
4,748
4,754
4,296
4,119
4,421
4,387
3,933
3,878
4,098
3,603
3,366
3,018
3,277
3,042
3,306
3,267
4,748
4,296
4,421
3,933
4,098
3,366
3,277
3,306
Total capital
4,802
4,859
4,890
4,430
4,250
4,522
4,496
3,991
3,935
4,164
3,686
3,442
3,146
3,346
3,115
3,380
3,339
4,859
4,430
4,522
3,991
4,164
3,442
3,346
3,380
Leverage exposure
116,511
118,274
116,729
107,194
106,078
101,002
102,830
101,679
102,407
96,949
92,048
95,202
86,556
82,458
77,968
80,099
72,890
118,274
107,194
101,002
101,679
96,949
95,202
82,458
80,099
CET1 capital ratio (%)
15.0
16.4
16.7
14.9
13.9
14.0
13.1
12.8
13.7
13.5
11.9
10.6
10.2
12.2
13.4
15.8
16.3
16.4
14.9
14.0
12.8
13.5
10.6
12.2
15.8
Tier 1 capital ratio (%)
22.9
23.4
22.2
20.3
19.3
21.6
20.2
18.4
19.9
20.9
17.5
16.0
14.8
16.9
16.6
19.2
19.8
23.4
20.3
21.6
18.4
20.9
16.0
16.9
19.2
Total capital ratio (%)
23.4
24.0
22.8
21.0
20.0
22.1
20.7
18.7
20.2
21.2
17.9
16.4
15.4
17.2
17.0
19.6
20.3
24.0
21.0
22.1
18.7
21.2
16.4
17.2
19.6
Tier 1 leverage ratio (%)
4.0
4.0
4.1
4.0
3.9
4.4
4.3
3.9
3.8
4.2
3.9
3.5
3.5
4.0
3.9
4.1
4.6
4.0
4.0
4.4
3.9
4.2
3.5
4.0
4.1
Dividend per share (CHF)
2.60
1.75
1.50
1.50
1.40
1.20
1.10
1.00
Dividend pay-out ratio (%)1
49
41
44
41
40
38
89
38
excluding 2015 US provision2
35
1 For the definition of adjusted results and other alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) document on www.juliusbaer.com/APM.
2 Excluding in 2015 the CHF 422.3 million impact on net profit of the USD 547.25 million settlement amount provisioned in connection with the final settlement with the US Department of Justice reached on 5 February 2016 concerning Julius Baer's legacy US cross-border business.
3 The multi-year Basel III phase-in period ended at the start of 2018. As a consequence, the former differentiation between 'phase-in' and 'fully-applied' capital ratios is no longer relevant. Therefore, all ratios on this page reflect 'fully-applied' Basel III capital ratios.
