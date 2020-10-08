Log in
Julius Bär Gruppe : Invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of 2 November 2020 published

10/08/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Zurich, 8 October 2020 - Julius Baer Group Ltd. published the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which will take place on Monday, 2 November 2020.

On 14 April 2020, following a request by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA and underlining Julius Baer's support for a joint effort by all parties involved in the face of the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, Julius Baer announced that the Board of Directors had amended its 2019 dividend proposal by splitting the distribution of CHF 1.50 per ordinary share into two equal distributions of CHF 0.75 per share. The first distribution of CHF 0.75 per share (consisting of a distribution of the 'statutory capital reserve' of CHF 0.375 per share and a dividend of CHF 0.375 per share) was made on 25 May 2020. The second distribution of CHF 0.75 per share (consisting of a distribution of the 'statutory capital reserve' of CHF 0.375 per share and a dividend of CHF 0.375 per share) will be made on 6 November 2020, subject to shareholder approval at the EGM on 2 November 2020.

Similar to this year's AGM and based on the directives imposed by the Swiss Federal Council to contain the spread of the coronavirus, attendance in person will not be possible at the EGM on 2 November 2020.

The invitation documents are available online via below mentioned link.

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 16:04:01 UTC
