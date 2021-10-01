Julius Bär Gruppe : Yvan Wicht joins Julius Baer as Group Head Middle East & Africa Geneva

Zurich, 1 October 2021 - Effective today, Yvan Wicht is joining as Group Head Middle East & Africa Geneva, reporting to Régis Burger, Sub-Region Head Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer. In his new role, Yvan Wicht will be a member of the Middle East & Africa Management Committee and lead Julius Baer's Middle East & Africa teams in Geneva.

Yvan Wicht had worked at Deutsche Bank since 2011, holding a variety of leadership roles at the firm. His last position was Global Head Wealth Investment Advisory Middle East & Africa, based in Geneva. He brings to Julius Baer 18 years of experience in the Middle East and Africa region.

Régis Burger, Sub-Region Head Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer, comments: "I look forward to working with such an experienced manager as Yvan Wicht to further develop our business in the Middle East and Africa together with the existing teams in Geneva and in our region. I am convinced that with his proven expertise and network we can serve our valued clients even better and bring our business to the next level."

He adds: "The hiring of Yvan is a sign of our commitment to Geneva as a financial centre. Geneva is of great importance to Julius Baer as a key location, especially for the Middle East and Africa."