Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Julius Bär Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Julius Bär Gruppe : Mirco Malgiaritta appointed new Head of Julius Baer's Office in St. Moritz

06/28/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

St. Moritz / Zurich, 28 June 2021 - Mirco Malgiaritta will take over as Head of Julius Baer's St. Moritz Branch as of 1 July 2021. He succeeds the current Branch Manager Rino Padrun, who has decided to retire early at the end of September after more than seven successful years in the service of Julius Baer St. Moritz.

Mirco Malgiaritta has 20 years of experience in private banking and has been Senior Relationship Manager of the Julius Baer team in St. Moritz since 2016. Previously, he also worked in private banking in various roles at Vontobel and UBS in Zurich and at Credit Suisse in Engadin. Mirco Malgiaritta is a qualified financial planner and holds a degree as a certified advisor from Bank Julius Baer.

Michael Eicher, Head Eastern Switzerland and St. Moritz Julius Baer comments: 'Rino Padrun has contributed significantly to the success of the Julius Baer Branch in St. Moritz over the past years. I would like to thank Rino Padrun for this and wish him all the best for his future and his retirement. With Mirco Malgiaritta, we have succeeded in gaining a long-standing team member of St Moritz for the position of Branch Head. He is an acknowledged banking expert with a profound knowledge of the Engadin and an excellent track record. He is thus the ideal person to drive the further expansion of Julius Baer's activities in St. Moritz.'

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 10:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
06:08aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Mirco Malgiaritta appointed new Head of Julius Baer's Offic..
PU
06/25JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Baer wins PWM Wealth Tech Award 2021 as ‘Best Digital..
PU
06/23JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : HSBC Lifts Price Target on Julius Baer, Maintains Buy Recom..
MT
06/17JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Bär Unit Issues $596 Million Bond
MT
06/17JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Bank Julius Baer successfully places a EUR 500 million inau..
EQ
06/17EQS-NEWS  : Bank Julius Baer successfully places a EUR 500 million inaugural sen..
DJ
06/15JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Baer donates $1.4 Million to support COVID-19 relief progra..
PU
06/11JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Julius Baer, Maintains ..
MT
06/11JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Mirco Malgiaritta appointed new Head of Julius Baer's Offic..
PU
06/04Copper rebounds on bargain hunting and U.S. jobs data
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 687 M 4 014 M 4 014 M
Net income 2021 943 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
Net Debt 2021 5 830 M 6 347 M 6 347 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 13 177 M 14 368 M 14 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 6 607
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 61,62 CHF
Average target price 64,94 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer & Head-Intermediaries
Yves Bonzon Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG20.82%14 368
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.23%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.31%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.33%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 066