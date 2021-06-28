Julius Bär Gruppe : Mirco Malgiaritta appointed new Head of Julius Baer's Office in St. Moritz

St. Moritz / Zurich, 28 June 2021 - Mirco Malgiaritta will take over as Head of Julius Baer's St. Moritz Branch as of 1 July 2021. He succeeds the current Branch Manager Rino Padrun, who has decided to retire early at the end of September after more than seven successful years in the service of Julius Baer St. Moritz.

Mirco Malgiaritta has 20 years of experience in private banking and has been Senior Relationship Manager of the Julius Baer team in St. Moritz since 2016. Previously, he also worked in private banking in various roles at Vontobel and UBS in Zurich and at Credit Suisse in Engadin. Mirco Malgiaritta is a qualified financial planner and holds a degree as a certified advisor from Bank Julius Baer.

Michael Eicher, Head Eastern Switzerland and St. Moritz Julius Baer comments: 'Rino Padrun has contributed significantly to the success of the Julius Baer Branch in St. Moritz over the past years. I would like to thank Rino Padrun for this and wish him all the best for his future and his retirement. With Mirco Malgiaritta, we have succeeded in gaining a long-standing team member of St Moritz for the position of Branch Head. He is an acknowledged banking expert with a profound knowledge of the Engadin and an excellent track record. He is thus the ideal person to drive the further expansion of Julius Baer's activities in St. Moritz.'