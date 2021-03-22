Julius Bär Gruppe : Publication of the Annual Reports 2020

Zurich, 22 March 2021 - Julius Baer Group Ltd. today published the Annual Report 2020 (including the Remuneration Report), the Corporate Sustainability Report 2020 as well as the Annual Report 2020 (Financial Statements IFRS) of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. The documents are available online at www.juliusbaer.com/reports.
