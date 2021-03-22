Log in
Julius Bär Gruppe AG    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
Julius Bär Gruppe : Publication of the Annual Reports 2020

03/22/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Zurich, 22 March 2021 - Julius Baer Group Ltd. today published the Annual Report 2020 (including the Remuneration Report), the Corporate Sustainability Report 2020 as well as the Annual Report 2020 (Financial Statements IFRS) of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. The documents are available online at www.juliusbaer.com/reports.

Disclaimer

Julius Bär Gruppe AG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 06:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
