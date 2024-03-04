SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said it has appointed Malcolm Tay as group head for Southeast Asia effective Monday.

Tay joined from Credit Suisse where he held roles including deputy market group head and market leader for Indonesia, Julius Baer said in a statement on Monday.

He has more than three decades of wealth management experience, including 18 years at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, most notably as group head, Southeast Asia, Julius Baer said.

The Zurich-based bank said Tay's appointment as group head Southeast Asia - a newly created role - is a step in its strategy to consolidate leadership and foster growth throughout the region.

Tay will be based in Singapore and report to market head of Southeast Asia, Yee Chin Lit, the bank said. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)