New Jersey Division of Investment Extends Blackstone Partnership to Private Credit

The $92.8 billion pension investor is putting $414 million in a custom vehicle under the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities strategy.

Stocks for the Looong Run: Could Japan's Lost Decades Happen in America?

Tokyo's market has almost broken even after 34 years, pointing to the dangers of extreme bubbles.

Commercial Property Losses Hammer Banks on Three Continents

Big lenders to real-estate owners and developers are on the front line of the downturn in office building use and falling valuations.

Deutsche Bank Unveils Job Cuts, Plans Big Payout Boost

The German lender's costs are eating up a bigger-than-wanted chunk of its income.

NY Community Bancorp triggers worst bank stock drop since Silicon Valley Bank

Bank shares moved up from their earlier lows Thursday but remain in negative territory.

Bank of Canada's Macklem: Need to Give Higher Rates Time to Do Their Work

'Further declines in inflation are likely to be gradual and uneven,' central bank governor says, which suggests the path to its 2% target 'will be slow, and risks remain.'

What's the Right Interest Rate for the Fed Anyway?

Standard models watched by economists at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere suggest that interest rates should now be lower.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Intact Financial, BOC Gov. Tiff Macklem, New York Community Bancorp , City National Bank, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

BNP Paribas Cuts Profitability Target After Profit Drop

BNP Paribas said it now expected profit to grow about 8% annually to 2025 after it reported revenue and profit below expectations in the fourth quarter.

Julius Baer CEO Steps Down

Julius Baer CEO Philipp Rickenbacher will step down after it reported major losses related to its exposure to Austria's Signa Group.

