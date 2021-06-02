Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Julius Bär Gruppe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAER   CH0102484968

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG

(BAER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil extends gains on OPEC+ supply discipline and demand prospects

06/02/2021 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Dust blows around a crude oil pump jack and flare burning excess gas at a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Wednesday, supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Brent rose 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.73 a barrel at 0856 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.10.

"The strong demand dynamics and likely delays in the Iran nuclear deal negotiations pushed oil prices above the much-watched $70 per barrel level," said Norbert Rucker, analyst at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

"We expect oil prices to move well beyond $70 per barrel towards mid-year."

Expecting a recovery in demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Tuesday to keep to their plan for a gradual easing of supply curbs through July.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said there has been solid demand recovery in the United States and China and he believes that the pace of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts can only lead to further rebalancing of the global oil market.

"The market is optimistic that growing summer travel and reopening economies will easily accommodate additional OPEC+ production increases and even a possible Iranian return to the market," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Analysts also say that the slow progress of Iran nuclear talks provides breathing room for demand to catch up before Iranian oil returns to the market.

Two Western diplomats and an Iranian official said the talks are likely to pause on Thursday, but it was unclear if they would resume before Iran's June 18 presidential election.

"The delay is pushing the threat of another 2 million barrels per day of oil (returning to the market) to later in the year, when further economic growth should buffer its impact," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo also played down any potential disruption to the market, saying the group expected any return of Iranian exports to "occur in an orderly and transparent fashion" if and when a nuclear deal is reached.

Investors will also be on the lookout for weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute, due later on Wednesday, and from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in LondonAdditional reporting by Shu Zhang in Singapore and Sonali Paul in MelbourneEditing by David Goodman)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin


© Reuters 2021
All news about JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
04:03aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Nico Rosberg to become Julius Baer's global brand ambassado..
PU
06/01JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Baer announces new Head Global India and Developed Markets
PU
05/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/27JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Bär Agrees to Pay $80 Million to Settle FIFA Corruption Cas..
MT
05/27Financials Up Alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05/27JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay $79.7 million in FIFA corrupt..
RE
05/27EQS-ADHOC  : Julius Bär gibt endgültige Regelung mit dem US-Justizministerium in..
DJ
05/27JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : gibt endgültige Regelung mit dem US-Justizministerium in FI..
EQ
05/27JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Baer announces final settlement with the U.S. Department of..
PU
05/27JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE  : Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay nearly $80M in FIFA case
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 554 M 3 959 M 3 959 M
Net income 2021 907 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
Net Debt 2021 5 830 M 6 494 M 6 494 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,98%
Capitalization 13 399 M 14 969 M 14 924 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,41x
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 607
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Duration : Period :
Julius Bär Gruppe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 62,08 CHF
Last Close Price 62,66 CHF
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philipp Rickenbacher Chief Executive Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Romeo Lacher Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer & Head-Intermediaries
Yves Bonzon Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG22.86%14 969
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.68%502 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.60%367 795
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%275 687
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.32.40%227 235
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%207 385