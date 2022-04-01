Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Julius Berger Nigeria Plc
  News
  Summary
    JBERGER   NGJBERGER009

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

(JBERGER)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-30
25.7 NGN   -3.02%
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : CLOSED PERIOD

04/01/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

FCT, Abuja, April 1, 2022

By the provisions of the amended Rule 17.18, Period of Closure, issued by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (" NGX"), the closed period in respect of the financial statements start at "the end of the financial period in review" and up to 24 (twenty-four) hours after the price sensitive information is submitted to the Exchange via its Issuers' Portal. The financial period for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

"In the light of the above, a closed period ("the Closed Period") commencing from April 1, 2022 to 24 hours after the Q1 2022, is released to the public, has been declared. In this period, all who receive the notice of closed period, who are considered "Insiders" in Julius Berger (Julius Berger includes Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and all its subsidiaries) under the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 ("CAMA"), the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the NGX, are under restriction not to trade or deal in the equity of the Company. The Closed Period shall remain until the Q1 2022 unaudited results are released to the public.

The market is hereby informed that the Board Audit Committee of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc will meet on Thursday April 28, 2022 to consider the unaudited financial results for Q1 2022. The unaudited financial results will be released in accordance with the published Release Calendar.

The SEC is being advised of the issuance of this notice.

A copy of the Company's Security Trading Policy issued on March 18, 2015 can be accessed on the Company's website www.julius-berger.com

CECILIA E. MADUEKE (MRS) COMPANY SECRETARY JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc • RC No. 6852 • TIN 01372101-0001

JBW_2.7/202201

Registered Office: 10 Shettima A. Munguno Crescent | Utako 900 108 | FCT Abuja | Nigeria Website:www.julius-berger.com• Email: info@julius-berger.com • Phone: +234 803 906 7000

Directors: Mr. M. Sunmonu, CON, Chairman • Mr. G. Marks, Vice Chairman (German) • Engr. Dr. L. Richter, Managing Director (German)

Mr. C. Hausemann, Financial Director (German) • Alh. Z. I. Bayi, Director Administration • Mr. T. Meletschus, Director Corporate Development (German)

Dr. E. N. Azudialu-Obiejesi • Engr. J. Damulak • Mrs. B. A. Disu, CAL • Mr. E. C. Ebi, MFR, FCIB • Engr. G. M. Sheikh Mrs. G. O. Talabi

Disclaimer

Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
