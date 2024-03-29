JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING

FCT, Abuja, April 1, 2024

By the provisions of the amended Rule 17.18, Period of Closure, issued by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (" NGX"), the closed period in respect of the financial statements start at "the end of the financial period in review" and up to 24 (twenty-four) hours after the price sensitive information is submitted to the Exchange via its Issuers' Portal.

In the light of the above, a closed period ("the Closed Period") commencing from April 1, 2024 to 24 hours after the financial period for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"), is released to the public, has been declared. In this period, all who receive the notice of closed period, who are considered "Insiders"

in Julius Berger (Julius Berger includes Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and all its subsidiaries) under the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 ("CAMA"), the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the NGX, are under restriction not to trade or deal in the equity of the

Company. The Closed Period shall remain until the Q1 2024 unaudited results are released to the public.

The market is hereby informed that the Board Audit Committee of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc will meet on Monday April 29, 2024 to consider the unaudited financial results for Q1 2024. The unaudited financial results will be released in accordance with the published Release Calendar.

The SEC is being advised of the issuance of this notice.

A copy of the Company's Security Trading Policy issued on March 18, 2015 can be accessed on the Company's websitewww.julius-berger.com

