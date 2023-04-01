Advanced search
Julius Berger Nigeria : Corporate action announcement
PU
Julius Berger Nigeria : Closed period
PU
Julius Berger Nigeria : Closed period
PU
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

04/01/2023 | 05:59am EDT
JBW_2.8/202207

Corporate Actions Announcement

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2022

A Final Dividend of

N

2.50K per 50 kobo share subject to shareholders' approval

and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names

Proposed Dividend

appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 26 May 2023

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on 29 May to 31 May 2023

Qualification Date

26 May 2023

On 16 June 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at 26 May 2023 and who have

completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

Payment Date

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.gtlregistrars.com,complete and

E-Dividend Registration

submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and

Share

unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Shehu Musa

Yar'Adua Center, No. 1, Memorial Drive, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory on

Date of General Meeting

Thursday 15 June 2023 at 11.00 a.m.

Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Limited, 274, Murtala Muhammed

Way, Ebute Metta 101 212, Lagos (01)2793160-2,info@gtlregistrars.com

Registrar

www.gtlregistrars.com

Company Secretary

0803 906 7000 cecilia.madueke@julius-berger.com

Dated this 31 March 2023

MRS. CECILIA E. MADUEKE

COMPANY SECRETARY

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc • RC No. 6852 • TIN 01372101-0001

Registered Office: 10 Shettima A. Munguno Crescent | Utako 900 108 | FCT Abuja | Nigeria Website: www.julius-berger.com • Email: info@julius-berger.com • Phone: +234 803 906 7000

Directors: Mr. M. Sunmonu, CON, Chairman • Mr. G. Marks, Vice Chairman (German) • Engr. Dr. L. Richter, Managing Director (German)

Mr. C. Hausemann, Financial Director (German) • Alh. Z. I. Bayi, Director Administration • Mr. T. Meletschus, Director Corporate Development (German) • Mr. C. O. Anya, Esq.

Dr. E. N. Azudialu-Obiejesi, OFR • Engr. J. Damulak • Amb. A. S. Daura, MFR • Mrs. B. A. Disu, CAL • Mr. E. C. Ebi, MFR, FCIB • Engr. G. M. Sheikh • Mrs. G. O. Talabi

Disclaimer

Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 09:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
