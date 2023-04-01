JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT
Corporate Actions Announcement
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2022
A Final Dividend of
N
2.50K per 50 kobo share subject to shareholders' approval
and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names
Proposed Dividend
appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 26 May 2023
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on 29 May to 31 May 2023
Qualification Date
26 May 2023
On 16 June 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose
names appear on the Register of Members as at 26 May 2023 and who have
completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
Payment Date
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's
E -Dividend Mandate Activation Form , which is also
available on the website of the Registrars:
www.gtlregistrars.com complete and
,
E-Dividend Registration
submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants and
Share
unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Shehu Musa
Yar'Adua Center, No. 1, Memorial Drive, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory on
Date of General Meeting
Thursday 15 June 2023 at 11.00 a.m.
Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Limited, 274, Murtala Muhammed
Way, Ebute Metta 101 212, Lagos (01)2793160-2,
info@gtlregistrars.com
Registrar
www.gtlregistrars.com
Company Secretary
0803 906 7000 cecilia.madueke@julius-berger.com
Dated this 31 March 2023
MRS. CECILIA E. MADUEKE
COMPANY SECRETARY
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc • RC No. 6852 • TIN 01372101-0001
Registered Office: 10 Shettima A. Munguno Crescent | Utako 900 108 | FCT Abuja | Nigeria Website: www.julius-berger.com • Email: info@julius-berger.com • Phone: +234 803 906 7000
Directors: Mr. M. Sunmonu, CON, Chairman • Mr. G. Marks, Vice Chairman (German) • Engr. Dr. L. Richter, Managing Director (German)
Mr. C. Hausemann, Financial Director (German) • Alh. Z. I. Bayi, Director Administration • Mr. T. Meletschus, Director Corporate Development (German) • Mr. C. O. Anya, Esq.
Dr. E. N. Azudialu-Obiejesi, OFR • Engr. J. Damulak • Amb. A. S. Daura, MFR • Mrs. B. A. Disu, CAL • Mr. E. C. Ebi, MFR, FCIB • Engr. G. M. Sheikh • Mrs. G. O. Talabi
